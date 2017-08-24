Lowe's: Giddy Up!

Photo credit

Lowe's (LOW) has sort of been the "other" home improvement retailer since rival Home Depot (HD) began its unbelievable streak of gains in comps and margins a few years ago. Being bullish on HD has been easy but Lowe's hasn't experienced that same sort of thing and the stock has lagged as a result. The thing is that Lowe's has been successful in its own right, it just pales in comparison to what HD has been able to accomplish. However, after the sell-off on Wednesday following its Q2 earnings, Lowe's looks pretty cheap to me.

We'll begin with the chart as it shows the struggle Lowe's has been through in the past couple of years in terms of trying to shift sentiment. That is something HD has been able to enjoy and then some but Lowe's, as I said, has been the lesser of the home improvement retailers and I think that may be a bit unfair at this point. The stock had rallied from its low last November along with the rest of the market and hit $86 in May, but has since been very weak and trades at just $73 after Q2.

Importantly, this price is below the 200DMA - which is rising, at least - and below the quickly sinking 50DMA. The latter line is about to cross over the former in a bearish way and while MA crosses aren't everything, they do matter.

The momentum indicators are predictably very low at this point although this go around to $73 has seen them better off than the last time Lowe's hit this price level. That bullish divergence says perhaps short conviction is waning and that the bulls are stepping in to defend the stock a bit more than they did. If a double bottom is put in here - roughly the $71 area - that could see Lowe's off to the races higher. Indeed, that is my base case; I'm betting a double bottom is being put in and that Lowe's will begin to rally anew.

That's enough with the chart; why did investors sell the stock on Wednesday? To be honest, I'm not really sure. Lowe's did miss expectations but only slightly, and if you take a look at what it produced in Q2 as well as guidance for the rest of the year, I think investors were far too harsh on the stock. That, however, provides the rest of us with an opportunity to pick up the shares more cheaply than we should be able to and that's the view I'm taking here.

Total revenue was up 7% on a comp gain of 4.5%. That's a tremendously strong comp in a retail environment where flat is the new up and while HD performed more robustly than that in Q2, Lowe's continues to chug along, producing great results. Keep in mind that Lowe's continues to stack comp gains on top of comp gains - something that is very difficult to achieve - and that management tipped that July comp sales were +7.9%. In other words, momentum accelerated at a rapid rate at the end of the quarter and while one month is not a trend, it does bode well for the second half. The performance from Lowe's on comp sales was more than good enough and that's a huge piece of the bull case.

Profitability performed very nicely too as operating margins were up 98bps to 12.2%. The gain came from leveraging of SG&A costs and a slight decline in gross margin, but that is about par for the course for both Lowe's and Home Depot. Both have made their livings in the past few years by maintaining flat gross margins but using comp sales gains to leverage down operating and fixed costs and that's exactly what Lowe's did in Q2 and in a big way. A 98bps gain on last year's Q2 11.2% operating margin rate is huge and results in large upward swings in earnings. While I'd obviously prefer gross margins were just flat and not a drag, this is more than good enough, similar to its comp sales performance.

Guidance was probably the reason people sold the stock as comp sales were guided to +3.5% but keep in mind that the first half saw comps of +3.3%. That implies that 2H comps will be somewhere around the high-3s and given the momentum we saw in July comp sales, that certainly sounds reasonable. In fact, to me, it sounds beatable but we'll just have to wait and see.

Margins were guided to +80bps to +100bps as well, continuing the good work that has already been done this year and this is a very important piece of the puzzle for bulls. Comp sales are very helpful to move revenue higher but the main benefit is allowing Lowe's to leverage down its operating costs and to its credit, that is happening in a big way.

After all of this, Lowe's is going for 16 times this year's adjusted earnings and I consider that to be pretty cheap given the circumstances. Comp sales were just forecast by management to accelerate in the second half of the year and we know margins are going to rise substantially. I haven't mentioned the buyback yet but that is meaningful as well and is a nice addition to actual dollar earnings growth, putting EPS expansion somewhere in the mid-teens this year and for the foreseeable future. That implies that the stock is going for a PEG of just over 1, something that I find almost unbelievable. That is cheaper than Home Depot, although I could justify the difference in valuation due to HD's superior performance fundamentally, but even without that comparison Lowe's looks cheap to me. The fundamental strength in Lowe's has not waned but the stock price has and that has me bullish. I think we'll see a bottom here and the start of another rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.