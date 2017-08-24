Tsakos Energy Navigation - We're Adding This 7% Yielder To All Our Portfolios

We spotted the odd ones out and picked the better one.

Given the ongoing shuffle in the preferred stock universe, it has become a tad bit harder to find long-term additions to our portfolio that cover all the criteria necessary. In order to combat this, we took our research to the next level and started looking for things many investors would miss simply because they lack the time to sink their teeth that deep into a company's exchange-traded debt securities.

This article will acquaint you with one of our recent favorites.

The Company

As per the company website, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) is "one of the largest independent transporters of energy in the world, controlling a versatile fleet of modern crude and product tankers with strong ice-class capabilities and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels."

Source: Barchart.com - TNP Daily Chart (1 year)

The chart of the common stock does not tell us much of a story. Even if it did, the company's next earnings announcement is scheduled for Sept. 8.

The Preferred

Our new portfolio pick is TNP-C -- Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd., 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares. Before we get to the reason why we chose it, let's quickly take a look at its metrics:

Call Price: $25.00

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Date: 10/30/2018

Maturity Date: None

Nominal Yield: 8.88%

Current Yield (as of Aug. 23, 2017): 8.62%

Source: Barchart.com - TNP-C Daily Chart (1 year)

So far so good, but the real reason why this product became our favorite and stood out among the other products in the family (TNP-B/TNP-D/TNP-E) lies within the product's prospectus. We should note that TNP-B has the same clause, but provides us with inferior nominal yield.

The Game Changer

The reason why TNP-C is on a whole new level in comparison to the other products is found within the prospectus:

The dividend rate for the Series C Preferred Shares will be 8.875% per annum per $25.00 of liquidation preference per share (equal to $2.21875 per share), subject to increase if: we fail to comply with certain covenants (a 'Covenant Default')

we experience certain defaults under any of our credit facilities (a 'Cross Default')

four quarterly dividends payable on the Series C Preferred Shares are in arrears (a 'Dividend Payment Default')

the Series C Preferred Shares are not redeemed by us in whole by Oct. 30, 2020 (a 'Failure to Redeem') the dividend rate payable on the Series C Preferred Shares shall increase, subject to aggregate maximum rates per annum of 25% prior to October 30, 2018 and 30% thereafter, to a rate that is 1.25 times the dividend rate payable on the Series C Preferred Shares as of the close of business on the day immediately preceding the Covenant Default, Cross Default, Divided Payment Default or Failure to Redeem, as applicable, and on each subsequent Dividend Payment Date, the dividend rate payable shall increase to a rate that is 1.25 times the dividend rate payable on the Series C Preferred Shares as in effect as of the close of business on the day immediately preceding such Dividend Payment Date, until the Covenant Default, Cross Default or Dividend Payment Default is cured or the Series C Preferred Shares are no longer outstanding.

For obvious reasons we will not delve into each of these scenarios, but this information should be rather sufficient to initiate our thorough analysis of this preferred stock. Before diving into a sea of numbers, let's remind ourselves of Seaspan's (NYSE:SSW) SSW-C, which also had a failure to redeem and that made it an outlier in its peer group. Here is an old article that covered it.

Another example we can refer to is Safe Bulkers' (NYSE:SB) SB-B, and the way it has performed over time in comparison to the rest of the company's exchange-traded debt (SB-C/SB-D). In fact, the company was trying to get rid of as many shares outstanding as possible by providing SB-B holders with an exchange offer.

In a nutshell, our observations lead to us believe that TNP-C's failure to redeem clause can hurt the company a lot, and therefore it can almost be considered as a bond with one- to three-year maturity (depending on redemption). On the other hand, the other preferred stocks from the family -- except TNP-B, which has the same provision -- can be viewed as perpetual and way down on the company's list of worries. Comparing apples to oranges, anyone?

The Mathematics

There are many possible scenarios involving TNP and its preferred stocks, which we can play around with. But we will briefly visit them after taking a look at TNP-C's expected cash flows, assuming that it is the most probable redemption on or before Oct. 30, 2020.

Source: Author's spreadsheet.

This is the yield curve of TNP-C, assuming that it's getting redeemed before Oct. 30, 2020:

Source: Author's spreadsheet.

All of this made us convinced that this product is worthy of our portfolio. However, let's briefly think of an emergency plan and several scenarios.

Hedging Reaction

Going back to fruits, they all fall in a similar fashion once the tree is cut down, regardless of their type. So if Tsakos Energy Navigation goes under overnight, our dear TNP-C might be in the same boat as all of the company's exchange-traded debt. However, this is usually a longer process and the market provides plenty of signs.

Assuming that TNP will not somehow elude market participants' attention on its way to credit-related problems, we should be rather safe if things come to damage containment. TNP-D and TNP-E will provide us with an excellent hedge if we want to hold on to our position in such a turn of events.

Conclusion

Shipping companies' exchange-traded debt securities are always tempting when the majority of products available trade at unattractive yield-to-call and somewhat inflated levels, where our risk management would prevent us from being buyers. In such situations, it's always great to find an outlier like TNP-C, which provides us with great yield and a degree of relative safety in comparison to most preferred stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNP-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.