The Nest Egg Portfolio: Is Total's 5.8% Dividend Yield Sustainable?

After having checked Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) to figure out if its generous dividends are sustainable (you can re-read that article here), I wanted to do the same thing for Total (TOT).

All share prices mentioned in this article are the closing prices as of Wednesday.

Portfolio update

Is Total’s current dividend sustainable?

As I explained before, it makes no sense to build a dividend-focused portfolio if capital losses are eroding your dividend income. The integrated oil and gas companies in Europe are still paying relatively generous dividends and it obviously wouldn’t be encouraging if these dividends were covered by asset sales rather than by ‘pure’ free cash flow.

In this edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I will be checking up on Total’s ability to afford its (recently hiked) quarterly dividend of 0.62 EUR per share.

In the first half of 2017, Total generated a total net revenue of $70.6B, which is a substantial increase compared to the $59.2B in H1 2016. This wasn’t just a ‘pure profit’, as Total also reported a corresponding $9B increase in oil and gas purchases, as well as a higher depreciation rate of the existing producing assets (the depreciation charges in the downstream division will very likely have remained stable).

Source: half-year report

The corporate tax bill quadrupled to $1.17B, but even after paying this, Total reported a net income of $4.89B, which is approximately 32% higher than the net income (attributable to Total) last year. Unfortunately, the EPS increased by just 25% as Total’s dilutive scrip dividend is still in full effect. Whilst this definitely improves the company’s balance sheet (see later), it does weigh on the EPS as well as the FCF/share as those new shares are obviously also entitled to a dividend once they are issued.

So let’s have a look at how much cash Total is generating and if this would be sufficient to cover the dividend if the scrip dividend is suspended and the 0.62 EUR/share has to be paid in cash.

Source: half-year report

Total’s operating cash flow in the first half of the year was also pretty decent at $9.34B, which already included the negative impact of a working capital position of $322M. On an adjusted basis (and obviously before changes in the working capital position), Total’s operating cash flow was approximately $9.7B. A good result, but after spending $6B on ‘pure’ capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions and extending loans to (semi-) subsidiaries and partners), approximately $3.7B was left to cover the dividends.

When you look at the cash flow statement, Total paid approximately $2B in cash dividends in the first half of the year, but this doesn’t allow you yet to figure out if the company would be able to meet the dividend payments. After all, the scrip dividend was an attractive way to add more Total stock to one’s portfolio, and the share count continued to increase on the back of the scrip dividend.

Source: Total website

This also has a relatively perverse effect as a scrip dividend indeed means the company can save cash on the current cash outflow, but there will be more hungry mouths to feed in the future.

Total currently has 2.5B shares outstanding. This means the quarterly dividend of 0.62 EUR/share would cost the company approximately 1.55B EUR per quarter, or 6.2B EUR per year. Looking at the current exchange rate, this would be approximately $7.3B per year. If you looked at the $3.7B in FCF in the first half of the year, you’d reach the conclusion the company would indeed be able to cover a cash-only dividend, but only barely.

Also keep in mind Total’s financial results remain relatively volatile. The second quarter was more capital-intensive, and Total very likely wouldn’t have been able to cover its dividend in Q2.

But there’s something else I need to check. I have now recalculated the dividend cost into USD (as Total is reporting its financial results in USD), but I haven’t yet incorporated the expected impact of the weaker US dollar in the cash flow calculations. According to the company’s own sensitivity analysis, its net operating income would increase by a little bit less than $100M, but there would be no noticeable impact on the operating cash flows.

Source: financial results.

So, right now, I would say ‘yes, the dividends are covered’, but it’s a little bit surprising to see Total hasn’t publicly stated when it would like suspend the scrip dividend and only pay a full cash dividend. After all, its balance sheet is much healthier than most other integrated oil and gas companies (due to a lower gearing ratio). On top of that, Total is pretty much ‘in the middle of the pack’ based on the net debt/EBITDA ratio.

I realize a net debt/EBITDA ratio isn’t always useful in the commodity sector but it does give you a good impression of how manageable the debt position is. I compiled a table with some peers. I included Royal Dutch Shell, Eni (E), Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) and used the data provided by this website. Total’s anticipated EV/EBITDA ratio for 2017 is 1.06.

Keep in mind Total’s expected EBITDA does not include the potential contribution from recently acquired Maersk Oil, the oil division of the Maersk conglomerate (OTCPK:AMKAF) (OTCPK:AMKBY). Total’s CEO had already been hinting the company was ready for acquisitions, and it looks like Maersk Oil will be a brilliant move to increase Total’s total oil production rate. Even when we ignore the potential operating and free cash flow from those assets, the expected synergy benefits of $400M per year already give Total a ROI of in excess of 5%.

Most analysts have been focusing on Maersk’s North Sea operations, but I also interpret this move as Total being willing to invest more in African operations as well. And this could put Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) (OTCPK:TUWOY) on Total’s radar screen as well, as Tullow is one of the main partners (and operator) of one of the African licenses (partly) owned by Maersk Oil.

Tullow has quite a bit of debt on its balance sheet but as its (expansion) capex program is coming to an end, the company will focus on deleveraging, whilst the larger balance sheet of Total could handle the additional debt (Total’s net debt position would increase by less than 15%).

Long story short, it’s good to see some M&A in the sector, and Total seems to be getting a good deal on Maersk Oil (thanks to the synergy benefits). I reconfirm my confidence in Total to be able to pay its dividend, and I have no reason to increase or decrease the stake in the portfolio at this moment. However, despite already having written a put option on Total, I’m interested in writing a second one with the expiration date further away in the future, but I would only do so when Total’s share price dips again. I’d probably focus on a Put 40 expiring in March or June of next year, but only if ‘the price is right’.

Other Additions

The put option on Flow Traders (no US ticker symbol) indeed expired ‘in the money’, and I record a cash outflow of 2703 EUR to purchase the 100 shares at 27 EUR per share (+ a 3 EUR transaction fee related to the underlying stock being assigned to me).

This transaction was actually funded by the sale of NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF) (NNGPY), as NN Group expired slightly above the 34 EUR strike price. I am recording a net cash inflow of 3,397 EUR from this sale. That being said, I do like NN Group, so I’ll use the same strategy as I will apply to Total; I’ll wait for weaker moments in the market to write another put option to benefit from the higher volatility ratio.

Incoming dividends

I’m unaware of any dividends hitting the portfolio last week. In case I missed anything, please let me know in the comment section!

Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) will pay an additional (tax-free!) dividend of 6.75 cents per share in September, and this should help to put the value of the portfolio to in excess of 100,000 EUR again. Surprisingly, Atrium has also put its Russian assets up for sale. Will the REIT reinvest the proceeds in Eastern Europe? Or is it ‘slimming down’ before being absorbed by Gazit Globe (GZT), which already owns almost 60% of the company’s shares?

The current portfolio + updates

Updates/Other News

Provident Financial (OTC:FPLPF) (OTCPK:FPLPY) shocked the market last week as its CEO resigned on the back of horrible financial results as well as increased scrutiny from regulators. And suddenly the subprime lending issue is very much alive and kicking. It will be interesting to see if there will be any fall-out on other financial providers, and it might also force the larger banks like Barclays (BCS) and the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to provide more information on the quality of their subprime lending book.

Conclusion

It’s encouraging to see Total’s dividend is also more or less covered by its free cash flows. I do understand the need to offer shareholders a choice between a cash dividend and a stock dividend, as it’s the safest thing to do. (The safest thing would obviously be to cut the dividend but that might hurt Total more in the longer-term future as it could make the company an ‘unreliable’ dividend payer.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT, ATRBF, RDS.A, TUWLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long Flow Traders

