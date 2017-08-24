Nvidia Invests In TuSimple's Autonomous Technology

NVIDIA has recently increased the pace of its corporate investment activity and I expect to see continued growth in investments that can use its GPU systems.

Quick Take

Nvidia’s (NVDA) venture arm NVIDIA GPU Ventures has invested in TuSimple’s $20 million Series B financing round extension.

TuSimple is a Chinese startup that is focused on AI-powered autonomous long-distance truck delivery.

NVIDIA GPU Ventures’ recent strategic investment history has been mostly focused on start-ups, especially the ones powered by AI which has created increased demand for NVIDIA’s GPU-centric technology base.

Investee Company

Beijing-based TuSimple was founded in 2015 to provide technology for autonomous long-distance truck delivery, with a foundation in artificial intelligence, computer vision, mapping, and algorithms. Currently, it has two research and development centers, one each in Beijing and San Diego, with over 100 employees.

Management is headed by CEO and co-founder Mo Chen and CTO and co-founder Xiaodi Hou. Prior to founding TuSimple, Chen had 11 years of experience in entrepreneurship and corporate management, and Xiaodi Hou was completing his Ph.D. degree at California Institute of Technology.

Below is a brief video about TuSimple’s approach to autonomous truck driving:

(Source: Youtube)

TuSimple has developed three primary technologies:

High-Speed Environment Long-Distance Sensing TuSimple’s autonomous driving platform uses an array of cameras to scan the surrounding environment. With trucks, the sensors must be even more powerful due to the longer stopping times required. The platform’s camera and millimeter-​wave radar array allows for sensing distances of up to 200 meters from the vehicle, compared to the standard 80 meters using LiDAR arrays. This allows our system to safely observe its surroundings when driving heavy freight trucks. Full-Stack Autonomous Driving Technologies TuSimple’s original deep learning detection algorithms enable the cameras to perceive the surroundings just like the human eye. It can detect and track objects within your field of vision in real time, and make pixel-​level interpretations of the visible scene. With original high-​precision visual positioning and multi-​sensor integration technology, a truck can achieve a centimeter-​level of positioning accuracy – even in a tunnel. TuSimple’s self-​developed artificial intelligence decision-​making system can even guide vehicles along a safe and fuel-​efficient route based on terrain and real road conditions. Car Identification Tool TuSimple’s independently-​developed computer vision and recognition software is also being developed into an app which allows users to upload a picture of any car and determine the make and model. Cross-​referenced against a database of over two thousand different car models, the software can analyze the car type with 97% accuracy.

(Source: TuSimple)

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with NVIDIA GPU Ventures, other investors in the current round included Sina Weibo. In total, TuSimple has raised $28 million in 2 Rounds from 3 Investors since January 2015.

Prior to this corporate investment, TuSimple used the technology developed by NVIDIA, including NVIDIA GPUs, NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2, Jetson TX2, CUDA, TensorRT and cuDNN to develop its autonomous driving technology. In July 2017, with the aid of NVIDIA technology, TuSimple successfully completed a long-distance drive test run between California and Arizona.

Xiaodi Hou, chief technology officer of TuSimple said of NVIDIA,

NVIDIA is unrivaled in delivering the computing performance needed for autonomous vehicles. By combining NVIDIA technology with our expertise in computer vision and artificial intelligence, we’re building a world-class platform that will disrupt the freight industry. We highly value our strategic partnership with NVIDIA.

Nvidia is now focusing more of its GPU development efforts on AI technology applied to different industries, including databases and transportation.

The associated NVIDIA GPU Ventures’ recent strategic investment history has been mostly focused on technology start-ups, especially those powered by AI. Some of its other recent investments includethose listed in the Excel sheet below,

NVIDIA Investments: NVIDIA_Recent_Investments.xlsx

(Source: VentureDeal)

While NVIDIA has historically not been an active investor, its recent history has shown significantly greater activity, in no small part due to the tremendous rise in its enterprise value from the sale of its in-demand GPU chipsets.

Look for more strategic investments by NVIDIA in start-ups and industries that can best benefit from its parallel processing optimization capabilities.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology start-ups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.