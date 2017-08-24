Esperion Therapeutics: Does The Rally 'Have Legs'?

Life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It's the transition that's troublesome.” - Isaac Asimov

I have had a few questions around an emerging concern targeting cholesterol and whether it has any more upside after what has been a huge rally. We take a look below in today's 'deep dive'.

Company Overview

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is an Ann Arbor, Michigan based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-statin, complementary, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The company was founded in 1998 by Dr. Rodger Newton. Dr. Newton co-discovered the statin marketed as Lipitor, which is the most commonly prescribed LDL-C lowering therapy and is the best-selling drug in the history of the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, Dr. Newton oversaw the transfer of ownership when Esperion was originally acquired in 2004 by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and oversaw Esperion going independent from Pfizer in 2008 when he raised the capital to acquire the rights to ETC-1002. Currently, Esperion is run by a team of highly experienced executives, which includes Tim Mayleben who is the President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Mayleben was actually the original Chief Operating Officer of Esperion before it was acquired in 2004.

The company’s lead product candidate is bempedoic acid which is a treatment for patients with elevated LDL-C who are not adequately treated with current lipid-modifying therapies. Furthermore, Esperion is pursuing a fixed dose combination pill of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe as an effective orally administered solution that is a non-statin LDL-C lowering therapy. Specifically, for patients with hypercholesterolemia who are not adequately treated with current lipid-modifying therapies, which includes patients who are considered statin intolerant. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a market cap of approximately $1 billion and trades just for around $44.00 a share.

Pipeline

The entire pipeline of Esperion centers around the company’s lead drug bempedoic acid and the possible combinations that can be made with it. Bempedoic acid is a convenient, complementary, cost-effective, oral, once-daily small molecule for lowering elevated LDL-C. Bempedoic acid’s mechanism of action is actually similar to statins in that it inhibits cholesterol synthesis and upregulates LDL receptors on liver cells. However, bempedoic acid is inactive until it hits the liver. Unlike statins, bempedoic acid does not inhibit the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway in skeletal muscle, nor promote the associated cytotoxicity believed to lead to muscle-related side effects. Muscle pain associated with statin use has been thought to be linked to the ability of statins to inhibit cholesterol synthesis in skeletal muscle cells.

The drug is targeting an massive market seeing as cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death and disability across western societies. A heart attack happens nearly ever 40 seconds in America, and the Centers for Disease Control estimates that 78 million adults in the United States have elevated levels of LDL-C, which is also referred to as hypercholesterolemia. Furthermore, the high cholesterol market is expected to reach $31 billion by 2022. CEO Tim Mayleben outlined the potential value proposition for bempedoic acid nicely, “ bempedoic acid has the potential to provide physicians with a complementary and convenient oral treatment option that’s cost-effective for their patients with hypercholesterolemia who require additional LDL-C lowering.” Essentially, the drug fits nicely between cheap statins and an expensive PCSK9 drug like Repatha. Furthermore, the drug in combination may prove to be just as effective as a drug like Repatha.

Up to this point, the company’s studies have demonstrated significant LDL-C reductions of 30% as monotherapy, almost 50% in combination with ezetimibe, and an incremental 20% on top of any statin at any dose. However, the most exciting clinical development as of late was the data release on August 8th. The company announced positive top-line results from a phase 2 study of bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination with atorvastatin. The study met its primary endpoint of greater LDL-C lowering from baseline of 64% (p<0.001). The results were quite significant with 95% percent of patients receiving treatment achieved greater than or equal to 50% LDL-C lowering reduction and 90% achieved LDL-C levels of less than 70 mg/dL. That sort of impact on LDL is in the territory of drugs like Repatha and Praluent, which both cost more than $10,000 per year.

Currently, Esperion Therapeutics has 6 trials that are under way. There are 4 trials that are a part of the global phase 3 clinical developmental program that is focused on the LDL-C lowering indication. Top-line results from the global Phase 3 program in its entirety are expected by mid-2018. Furthermore, management is currently planning on filing an NDA for bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill and a NDA for bempedoic acid by Q1 2019. Also, the company has their CLEAR Outcomes trial which is focused on the CVD risk reduction indication. The study is expected to enroll approximately 12,600 patients with hypercholesterolemia and high CVD risk who are considered to be statin intolerant at more than 600 sites in approximately 30 countries. Provided that the trial is positive, the company expects to submit an NDA to the FDA by 2022. Lastly, Esperion has a phase 2 study of bempedoic acid + Repatha, which is slotted to be completed by March of 2018.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2017, Esperion Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $181 million and $1.9 million debt outstanding under their credit facility. R&D expenses for Q2 were $38.2 million and G&A expenses were $5.4 million. However, the company has since raised money via a public offering that was announced on August 8th. The company sold 3,100,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $49.00 per share, and the gross proceeds from this offering is expected to be around $151.9 million. However, the company provided the underwriters with a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 465,000 shares, and the 151.9 million doesn’t factor for certain deductions and expenses.

Wall Street appears to have a mixed view on Esperion's prospects. The company currently has 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 0 sell recommendations. The consensus price target currently sits at $62, which represents an upside of approximately 40%. The latest recommendation comes via Bank of America on August 11, 2017. The firm reiterated their neutral rating and their price target of $60 a share. Furthermore, Stifel Nicolaus, around the same time as Bank of America, reiterated their buy rating and raised their price target to $70 a share.

Outlook:

Obviously I wish I had ESPR earlier in the year before its big recent run. My regular readers know I hate to 'chase' any stock after a big rally. The cholesterol market is a large one, but there are several relatively new treatments from drug giants like Repatha from Amgen (AMGN) hitting the market. A new entrant could cause the cost of Repatha and Praluent to come down significantly.

While now well-funded and targeting several indications, the company really only has the one drug in development to speak of even it could see significant commercial success. The stock is also trading down from its recent secondary offering price, not an encouraging sign in my opinion. Given this, I am going to pass on buying ESPR after its large rally for now.

Happy Hunting.

