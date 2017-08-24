General Motors: A Buffett-Backed Blue Chip Trading At A Dirt-Cheap Valuation

The stock looks very cheap relative to its own history and the market as a whole.

General Motors has the backing of some of the highest profile investors around.

By Nick McCullum for Sure Dividend

General Motors (GM) is notorious among the investment community for its high-profile bankruptcy during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

However, many high-profile and successful investors have publicly backed this stock in recent times. This may indicate that today’s General Motors is a far different company from its pre-crisis equivalent.

The most notable is Warren Buffett, the legendary investor who oversees Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) $150 billion+ investment portfolio. You can see Warren Buffett’s entire investment portfolio analyzed in detail here.

Buffett actually bought more General Motors stock in the most recent quarter, bolstering his existing stake by ~20%. For many investors, this is enough reason to investigate this stock.

Remarkably, though, Buffett isn’t the only super-investor to put their money in General Motors’ stock recently – General Motors is the single largest position in the investment portfolio of David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital, with a massive ~31% allocation.

Clearly, these two accomplished investors believe something is special about General Motors right now.

Some quick due diligence reveals that there is indeed a lot to like about this stock. General Motors was founded in 1908 and has a very high dividend yield, which qualifies it to be a member of our database of blue chip stocks (companies with 3%+ yields and 100+ year operating histories).

Moreoever, General Motors is trading at one of the lowest valuations of any business in our investment universe.

With all this in mind, this article will analyze the business model, growth prospects, and valuation of General Motors to determine whether this stock is a buy for long-term dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

General Motors is the largest domestic automotive manufacturer with a 16.6% market share in 2016.

The company manufactures automobiles 37 countries under twelve distinct brands, the most notable of which are:

Chevrolet

Buick

GMC

Cadillac

After considering how Warren Buffett has invested in General Motors, the company’s brand strength is highly unsurprising.

While Buffett had success early on in his career by investing in ‘cigar butt’ companies, his more recent successes have been from investing in ‘franchise’ companies – those with well-known brand names and exposures to a wide variety of consumers and markets. Notable examples include Kraft Heinz (KHC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Apple (AAPL).

General Motors is another certainly fits this description nicely. And, the company has a number of growth platforms that it can leverage to grow its business further.

Growth Prospects, Competitive Advantage, and Recession Performance

General Motors got itself into trouble before the 2007-2009 financial crisis by not paying attention to its fixed costs relative to its (highly) variable sales trends.

To put it simply, the automotive manufacturing business is one of the most cyclical industries in the entire stock market.

Importantly, the company’s management recognizes this. General Motors’ leadership has implemented some important strategic changes to ensure that the company is well position to survive and even grow during future recessions.

From Buffett’s perspective, this must be highly important. Over the course of his investing lifetime, he has made a deliberate choice to focus on downside protection. The following two quotes illustrate this tendency nicely:

Rule No. 1: never lose money; rule No. 2: don’t forget rule No. 1. When forced to choose, I will not trade even a night’s sleep for the chance of extra profits.

– Both quotes from Warren Buffett



If Buffett – the best investor of our time – believes that General Motors’ recession resistance has improved since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, then I believe that we ought to reassess our opinion on the recession weakness of this highly cyclical business.

So how has the company improved since its terrible performance during the Great Recession?

Well, today’s General Motors has a very well-defined capital allocation plan that should allow it to both drive future business growth and protect itself from future economic downturns.

The plan has three steps which go like this:

Hold an $18 billion cash buffer

Reinvest in internal growth projects that have a strong potential to achieve a 20%+ return on invested capital

Maintain an investment grade credit rating

Once the first three criteria are satisfied, return all remaining free cash flow to General Motors’ shareholders.

Source: General Motors Presentation at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, slide 12

This section will first discuss how General Motors’ capital allocation strategy will effect the company’s future growth before discussing its impact on GM’s future recession performance.

General Motors targets internal reinvestment opportunities that will drive a 20%+ return on invested capital.

This is a very high benchmark to meet, and is certainly higher than the overall ROIC achieved by the broader General Motors enterprise.

It is unsurprising, then, that General Motors’ capital allocation strategy has resulted in a steady increase in the firm’s ROIC over time (a trend that is illustrated below).

Source: General Motors Presentation at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, slide 14

While General Motors has a number of specific drivers of growth that will impact its future profits (including additional international expansions, the introduction and adoption of its popular Bolt electric vehicle, and ventures into autonomous driving), its profit-focused capital allocation strategy is the guiding philosophy that will drive the company’s long-term prosperity.

The same strategy will result in superior recession performance for this highly cyclical stock.

There are two reasons for this.

First, now that General Motors has a very high 20%+ ROIC cut-off for internal reinvestment opportunities, the company is spending less and less on capital expenditures each year.

The lack of large capex charges during future recessions will improve General Motors’ cash flow situations and result in markedly improved performance from the 2007-2009 bankruptcy disaster.

Source: General Motors Presentation at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, slide 15

Secondly, General Motors' focus on profitability means that the company has become much more skilled at reducing operating expenses.

The company originally targeted $5.5 billion of annualized cost savings by 2018, but made significant progress ahead of internal projections that it recently increased this target by $1 billion (to $6.5 billion).

Source: General Motors Presentation at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, slide 10

Lower expenses results in lower breakeven points for General Motors’ manufactured vehicles, which should significantly improve the company’s performance during future recessions. This helps to align the company’s investment profile with the characteristics that Warren Buffett is known to look for in his common stock investments.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Like many classic Buffett investments, the most appealing characteristic about GM’s stock right now is its highly attractive valuation.

General Motors is expected to report adjusted earnings per share of $6.20 in fiscal 2017 and the company’s stock is currently trading at $35.49 for a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7x.

The following diagram compares General Motors’ current valuation to the company’s long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line

General Motors’ current price-to-earnings ratio is 5.7 and its average price-to-earnings ratio since the 2010 initial public offering is 8.7.

If the company’s valuation can simply expand to its long-term average of 8.7, General Motors stock has more than 50% upside. And, even at 8.7 times earnings, the stock will still be trading at a significant discount to the average valuation in the S&P 500 Index.

There are two other factors that will boost the company’s future shareholder returns.

The first is the company’s generous capital return program.

Through a combination of share repurchases and dividend payments, General Motors has returned more than 90% of its free cash flow to its shareholders over the past several years.

Source: General Motors Presentation at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, slide 16

Importantly, the current dirt-cheap valuation of General Motors’ common shares means that the company’s current share repurchases will build significant shareholder value over long periods of time.

The company’s high dividend yield will also appeal to income investors. General Motors currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share which yields 4.3% on the company’s current stock price of $35.49.

General Motors’ dividend stands out because of its remarkable combination of yield and safety. Despite having a 4%+ dividend yield, General Motors is currently paying out just 25% of 2017’s estimates for adjusted earnings-per-share.

The last contributing factor to General Motors’ future shareholder returns will be the company’s earnings growth. GM’s adjusted earnings-per-share since its 2010 initial public offering can be seen below.

Source: Value Line

Since the company’s 2010 initial public offering and fiscal 2016, General Motors has compounded its adjusted earnings-per-share by an extraordinary 12.9% per year.

However, the economy has been steadily expanding during this time. As noted previously in this article, recessions will cause General Motors to lose some of the financial gains that the company makes during bull markets.

Accordingly, we believe that 4%-6% adjusted earnings-per-share growth over full economic cycles is feasible for this blue chip stock.

Altogether, General Motors has a very favorable total return profile, composed of:

4%-6% adjusted earnings-per-share growth

4.3% dividend yield

For a base-case expected total return of 8.3%-10.3% per year before the likely significant impact of valuation expansions.

Final Thoughts

When Warren Buffett owns a stock, investors tend to take notice.

Buffett buying more of a stock is an even bigger reason for investors to pay attention.

Right now, Buffett is buying more GM and this is no exception. There’s a lot to like about this stock.

The company’s new capital allocation strategy, dirt-cheap valuation, and high dividend yield help it to appeal to a wide variety of self-directed investors.

However, investors should keep in mind that while General Motors’ future recession performance should be better than its pre-crisis levels, this is still a cyclical business and should not be viewed as a defensive, recession-resistant position for your investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.