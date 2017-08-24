Best And Worst Q3'17: Materials ETFs And Mutual Funds

IYM is our top-rated Materials ETF and FMFTX is our top-rated Materials mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 10 ETFs and seven mutual fund.

The Materials sector ranks seventh out of the ten sectors as detailed in our Q3'17 Sector Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Materials sector ranked seventh as well. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 10 ETFs and seven mutual funds in the Materials sector. See a recap of our Q2'17 Sector Ratings here.

Figure 1 ranks from best to worst all ten Materials ETFs and Figure 2 ranks from best to worst all seven Materials mutual funds. Not all Materials sector ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 25 to 122). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Materials sector should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs from Figure 1.

Our Robo-Analyst technology empowers our unique ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our rigorous analysis of each fund’s holdings. We think advisors and investors focused on prudent investment decisions should include analysis of fund holdings in their research process for ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best & Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best & Worst Ratings

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is the top-rated Materials ETF and the Fidelity Advisor Materials Fund (FMFTX) is the top-rated Materials mutual fund. IYM earns an Attractive rating and FMFTX earns a Neutral rating.

The State Street SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) is the worst rated Materials ETF and the Fidelity Advisor Materials Fund (FMFAX) is the worst rated Materials mutual fund. XME earns a Very Dangerous rating and FMFAX earns a Dangerous rating.

162 stocks of the 3000+ we cover are classified as Materials stocks.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance. Don’t just take our word for it, see what Barron’s says on this matter.

PERFORMANCE OF HOLDINGs = PERFORMANCE OF FUND

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Materials ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs From the Worst ETFs

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds From the Worst Mutual Funds

