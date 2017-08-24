La-Z-Boy: Time To Switch Back From Man Wah Holdings?

Since my article calling for a switch between La-Z-Boy and Man Wah eight months ago, the share price of the former has declined 22% while the latter has climbed 42%.

It has been almost eight months since my initiation report calling for a switch between La-Z-Boy (LZB) and Man Wah Holdings (OTCPK:MAWHF)(OTCPK:MAWHY). The chart below shows the contrasting fortunes of the shares of the two companies. If one has done a pair-trade, i.e. buy Man Wah Holdings and short La-Z-Boy, the gain would be maximized, given the 42% rise in the former and 22% decline in the latter (i.e. a total ~62% gain) since the publishing of the article at the beginning of the year. During the period, La-Z-Boy had a good spike after a better-than-expectations 2016 fourth-quarter results. On the other hand, Man Wah Holdings suffered a steep fall after it became a short-seller target flagged by the prominent Carson Block who helms investment firm Muddy Waters. The stellar 2016 second-half/full-year results achieved by Man Wah Holdings helped the shares to climb more than 20% after the announcement in May. The shares lost all that post-results gain following the release of the short thesis by Carson Block. Nevertheless, the overall returns are still decent based on the last closing prices, thanks in large part to the sharp plunge in La-Z-Boy yesterday.

(Extracted from Google Finance - HKG:1999 is the ticker code for the Hong Kong-listed shares of Man Wah Holdings)

The key rationale stated in the call for the swap in the two furniture manufacturers was the relative valuation. Today, after the appreciation in the share price of Man Wah Holdings and the correction yesterday in La-Z-Boy, the former is still showing a more favorable valuation relative to its superior operating metrics and margins. Short-sellers have suggested that when a company reports a set of much better operating metrics in comparison with its peers in the same industry, it is an indication of a fraud candidate. For value investors, the natural tendency is to find industry outperformers that are not duly recognized by fellow market participants. However, as retail investors, it is not possible (or at least not practical) to investigate whether the accounts presented are fraudulent. The task is onerous even for the institutional investors, who would have to contact multiple sources to validate if the actual operations commensurate with the reported business health. The investigations could include on-the-site observations at the various factories which are located overseas. Without the cooperation of the targeted company or a formal search warrant, the entire exercise would be a Herculean effort. The rewards, however, could be tantalizing, given the quick profits from a plunge once a short-report is released.

The point in elaborating the challenge is that I cannot adequately judge if Man Wah Holdings is a case of undervalued stock or a fraud. In response to the accusation by Carson Block, the management issued an almost point-by-point rebuttal. Investors keen on the company should take the time to read the document. The market appears to have accepted the clarification by the management and moved past the scare, given the strong rebound in the share price since the incident. As the objective of this exercise is to look at how the relative valuation has changed, for now, I will not scrutinize the validity of the rebuttal. Perhaps just a quick note - based on what I have read about the founder, Wong Man Li, he does not appear to be someone who will resort to fraud. In 2014, Forbes published a feature article on the founder which provided a good understanding of his humble background.

Below I have the table showing the current valuation and metrics as well as the set of numbers referenced in the prior article. Given the contrasting direction the share prices of both stocks have gone, it is not surprising that the relative valuation gap has narrowed. Nevertheless, comparing the operating metrics and margins versus eight months ago, it is clear that Man Wah Holdings have deserved its improved valuation. It has continued to deliver both stellar top-line and bottom-line growth. On the other hand, La-Z-Boy has shown a more tepid revenue and EPS growth. In addition, Man Wah Holdings increased its dividends by an impressive 47.4% y-o-y, supported by a 34.2% y-o-y rise in EPS. At La-Z-Boy, dividends only climbed 10%, supported by an 11.6% increase in EPS (FY2016 versus FY2015).

(Source: Google Finance)

If you are not vested in any yet and considering which of the two to get in, the narrowing valuation gap suggests La-Z-Boy might be a better bet now. Furthermore, it is still uncertain if the allegations against Man Wah Holdings are unfounded. For those who are more adventurous, perhaps you can go for a pair-trade, i.e. buy La-Z-Boy and sell Man Wah Holdings.

