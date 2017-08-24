Del Griffith And His 'Amusing Anecdotes'

I've chosen them carefully as to ensure they are both funny and relevant.

I've got two fun market anomalies to show you that I sincerely hope you can learn something from.

"You know everything is not an anecdote. You have to discriminate."

You know everything is not an anecdote. You have to discriminate. You choose things that are funny or mildly amusing or interesting. You're a miracle! Your stories have NONE of that. They're not even amusing ACCIDENTALLY!

That famous quote is of course from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, the American cinema classic that features Steve Martin as "Neal Page", a traveling ad sales exec who unwittingly meets his sanity Waterloo when he stumbles upon "Del Griffith", a hapless but affable shower curtain ring peddler played by the late John Candy.

I try to follow the advice implicit in "Neal's" diatribe when I pen posts for this particular platform. In general, I've taken to avoiding long-winded tomes on the ins and outs of monetary policy and the effect the ongoing global experiment in coordinated easing is having across assets.

Simply put, readers' time is valuable and if you choose to spend a portion of your daily allocation of time (an inherently finite resource) with Heisenberg, I try my best to deliver the most bang for your temporal buck.

Of course that doesn't always go as planned because it's a no-win scenario for the author: too much detail is maligned as rambling and too much generalization is summarily dismissed as trivial. C'est la vie.

Well in the spirit of satisfying the "Neal Pages" among you, I've got some "amusing anecdotes" that, in addition to being funny, also underscore the contention that central banks have distorted markets beyond recognition.

So let's get right to it.

First is a chart of the yield on 2021 Mongolian debt. Have a look:

Now, look: I don't want to get into a discussion about the relative attractiveness of Mongolia as destination for foreign capital, and I do realize there's probably an IMF premium built in here and some downward pressure catalyzed by the rally in commodities, but if you just think about that from a kind of 30,000 foot, common sense perspective, it's absurd.

You're now getting less than 6% to invest in Mongolia. I would really like for someone to explain to me how that is not at least partially attributable to the global hunt for yield catalyzed and perpetuated by DM central bank largesse.

And by the way, I'm not the only one who thinks that might be borderline insane. You should Google it.

So that's the first "amusing anecdote."

Here's the second:

What I want you to look at is the glaring disconnect developing between Japanese equities (EWJ) and the yen (that's why I drew a big purple oval around it).

That is so anomalous as to be laughable. Especially considering where margins are for Japanese corporates. Here's UBS’s Toru Ibayashi:

The Topix-yen correlation breakdown is “very unusual” and given Japanese corporate profit margins are at historical highs, shares are capped on the upside and a weaker yen would be the largest factor that could improve earnings.

What accounts for the resilience in the Topix? Well, my guess is this:

(SocGen)

85% of the Bank of Japan's declared ETF purchases have come on days when the TOPIX registered a negative return. And their ETF portfolio now sits at a cartoonish 16,000,000,000,000 yen.

So - and I'm just spitballing here - I think one reason the Topix-yen link has broken down of late might be because the Topix quite literally isn't allowed to fall.

[Aside: before any of the enterprising among you decide to challenge me on the mechanics of the BoJ's program in terms of Nikkei vs. Topix, make sure and read this first before you go suggesting I'm not fully apprised of how this works]

Do you see the connection between these two market anecdotes? I certainly hope so.

What you see above are two hilarious examples of what happens when we're all plunged deeper and deeper into the accommodative monetary policy Twilight Zone.

I would encourage you to think about your own investments in terms of the extent to which they might reflect the same perverse dynamic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.