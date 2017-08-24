IPG Photonics: Fiber Optic Laser Juggernaut

Despite a wide moat, long track record of execution and above average growth, IPG trades at 16X 2017 EV/EBIT

Operating margins are consistently above 35%, making this a remarkably profitable business (more so than tech giants like Apple and Google)

The company has compounded revenue at a 26% CAGR for the past 12 years, and been profitable each of those years

Intro - A Blowout 2017 Awakens A Sleeping Giant

IPG Photonics (IPGP) reported its Q2 2017 financial results on August 1st, and it was a quarter to remember. Revenue climbed 46% to $369M, and operating income rose 49% to $141M. This impressive momentum across its core business caused management to raise its guidance from 10-14% revenue growth to 32-34%, for the full year.

On the back of these results and impressive guidance, IPG's stock has soared to an all-time high of $166 per share.

Despite this incredible run, shares remain surprisingly cheap. IPG is a vertically integrated laser manufacturer, with a remarkable 12 year track record of profitability and industry leading growth.

At today's price of $166 per share, IPG's market cap is nearly $9B (assuming 54M shares outstanding), and the company is on track to post EBIT of nearly $500M this year. Based on these projections, IPG trades at only ~16X 2017 EBIT (when backing out $1B in net cash).

What's The Business? Fiber Optic Lasers



IPG Photonics was founded in 1990 by scientist Valentin Gaponstev. Prior to launching IPG, he was the senior scientist in laser material physics and head of the laboratory at the Soviet Academy of Science's Institute of Radio Engineering and Electronics in Moscow.

He continues to serve as IPG's chairman and CEO. His 30 years of academic experience are the foundation for IPG's breakthrough laser technologies.

IPG is the dominant player in the fiber optic laser market, with 70% market share (according to the company's estimates). The company has invested heavily in internal innovation, and holds 240 issued patents, with 380 more pending.



Materials processing is the biggest market for lasers, and positions IPG to sell to a wide range of high-tech manufacturing companies.

Within materials processing, fiber optic lasers continue to displace legacy CO2 technologies, driving above average growth for IPG's products.

Demand for lasers overall continues to grow nicely, but the exciting part of the market is in fiber optics. Smaller operating footprints, increased reliability, and dramatically higher power and efficiency, are a few of the reasons that IPG's products continue to take share.

As IPG continues to invest in its proprietary technology and grow the scale of its manufacturing capabilities, it is driving production costs lower. This helps IPG sustain its industry leading profit margins, and will continue to open up new use cases for fiber optic lasers.

IPG's vertically integrated business model allows for a two pronged R&D approach allowing for both lower costs and sustained innovation.

The combination of industry leading technology, a massive addressable market, and phenomenal execution have led to huge growth in IPG's business over the past decade.

Valuation - Huge Margins, Squeaky Clean Balance Sheet & Not That Expensive

IPG went public in 2006, and has put up incredible numbers since. The company has been profitable every year since 2004, and has grow revenue at a 26% CAGR during that same period.

Revenue is expected to be $1.34B in 2017, assuming the midpoint of management's +32-34% guidance. Given IPG's track record of stellar operating margins, this has the potential to produce nearly $500M in operating income in 2017 (assuming a 37% operating margin).

This track record of operating margins in the mid 30% range, puts IPG in elite company. For instance, Apple (AAPL) only posted an operating margin of 28% in its most recent fiscal year. Google (GOOG) posted an operating margin of 26% in 2016. Even Facebook's absurd 2016 operating margin of 45%, doesn't seem totally out of IPG's ballpark.



It's hard to understate the quality of this business. IPG's years of profitability and growth have led to a ballooning cash pile.

IPG is poised to see its cash reserves move higher than $1B by the end of 2017, and with only $22M in debt, that's about as clean of a balance sheet as it gets. IPG has a history of making small, accretive tuck in acquisitions to expand into new markets, but even these aren't making a dent on the company's ability to pile on cash.

Going forward, IPG is likely to make a strategic shift in its capital allocation strategy. As cash flow continues to increase, IPG's war-chest will become simply too big to ignore. Putting the capital to use in the form of a big buyback, special (or consistent) dividend, or a major acquisition could be hugely accretive to shareholders.

But, regardless of any financial engineering, IPG's core business future looks brighter than ever. IPG's addressable market is currently $6B, and continues to expand as its lasers become cheaper and more powerful by the year.

The continued replacement of CO2 lasers with fiber optic lasers is a tailwind that will be at IPG's back for several more years to come. Beyond this core competency, IPG is moving quickly into exciting new growth avenues like high-resolution cinema displays, and medical applications.

The combination of these growth factors will allow IPG's top-line to compound at a double digit percentage for years to come.

At a $9B market cap (and $8B enterprise value), IPG's valuation multiples seem stubbornly cheap. EBIT of ~$500M in 2017 will be impressive, but is by no means the end of IPG's story. When factoring in the quality of IPG's business and the growth that lies ahead, a 16X EV/EBIT multiple is a downright bargain.

Risks

Although IPG's balance sheet and valuation multiple offer some level of safety, there are a few notable risks.

In its corporate presentation, management outlines a long-term margin structure that is below current levels of profitability. This may simply be a conservative target, but it could also be an indicator that the cyclicality of IPG's business is peaking. In this slide management expects a gross margin of 55% and an operating margin of 37%, at the highest end of its range. These are lower than the 56% gross margin, and 38% gross margin reported last quarter.

If IPG's gross and operating margins contract to the lower end of its guidance, it will be very difficult for the company to hit $500M in EBIT this year or next.

Additionally, I am by no means a fiber optic laser expert, and it is difficult to fully understand IPG's competitive landscape without being a part of the industry. Although the company appears to be in a dominant position now, there is always the possibility of a new technology coming along to displace fiber optic lasers.

A third potential risk is the age of CEO/founder Valentin Gaponstev. He is 78 years old and has been the key man responsible for much of IPG's success. If he were to retire, leadership changes could have an adverse impact on IPG's ability to keep its technological advantages.

Conclusion

IPG's leadership in fiber optic lasers offers investors second derivative exposure to a wide variety of tech mega trends.

Despite trading at all-time highs, IPG shares continue to trade at a compelling valuation and offer long-term investors attractive upside.

It is rare to find such a high quality business (in terms of historical performance and profitability), that is trading for a multiple cheaper than the S&P 500.



