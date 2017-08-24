Intel FPGAs Powers Microsoft's Real-Time Artificial Intelligence Cloud Platform

Microsoft plans to offer its Intel-powered Project Brainwave to its Azure customers who need real-time Artificial Intelligence services.

Nvidia should take note that Microsoft’s new real-time cloud AI/deep learning platform, Project BrainWave is using Intel’s Stratix 10 FPGAs.

Intel’s $16.7 billion gamble purchasing FPGA-maker Altera is looking like a long-term winner. FPGAs are now legitimate rivals of GPUs on deep neural networks.

Intel’s (INTC) big $16.7 billion gamble on Altera is finally coming to fruition. Altera’s FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) products were Intel’s equalizer to Nvidia’s (NVDA) GPU-based deep learning neural network platform. Nvidia is the acknowledged leader in deep learning computing due to the early superiority of GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) over CPUs (Central Processing Units) when it comes to parallel computing.

However, Nvidia investors should take note that Intel’s Stratix 10 FPGA powers Microsoft’s (MSFT) new real-time Artificial Intelligence cloud platform, Project BrainWave. The Stratix 10, not Nvidia’s Tesla or Volta GPU, is Microsoft’s chosen soft deep neural network [DNN] processing unit or DPU. Intel has obvious economic benefits from Microsoft global datacenter scale deployment of Project BrainWave. Intel doesn’t have any discrete GPU product but it has FPGAs to fortify its future role on hyperscale deep neural networks.

(Source: Microsoft)

Why It Matters

Nvidia’s Artificial Intelligence-centric Datacenter and Automotive segments now generate more than $500 million in quarterly revenue. Microsoft could similarly help Intel generate equivalent quarterly revenue from FPGA products after Project Brainwave is offered to Azure customers. I expect other Artificial Intelligence-involved companies to also eventually use Intel FPGAs in addition to their GPU-accelerated deep learning platforms.

Nvidia’s rapid rise to its current very high valuation is partly because of its early lead in deep learning computers. Microsoft’s helping hand on FPGA-accelerated deep neural networks can also boost Intel’s lethargic stock performance. Intel deserves the respect of AI-focused investors. Stratix 10 product is now poised to make Intel a big supplier of hardware for deep neural networks.

For the past three years, Nvidia’s stock has massively outperformed Intel’s. Going forward, Stratix FPGAs powering some of Microsoft Azure’s services could be Intel’s long-delayed ticket to enterprise AI.

(Source: Morningstar)

Microsoft has an existing partnership with Nvidia on GPU-accelerated Azure products. On the other hand, Project BrainWave is Microsoft’s push for real-time Artificial Intelligence commercial services using FPGA accelerators. Training deep learning computers is a computation-intensive process that requires high throughput. This is ideal for a GPU’s excellent parallel computing performance. However, Like the Medium article said, GPUs are great for complex training inputs but FPGAs are also necessary for inference acceleration.

Inference acceleration’s primary aim is to improve latency between the server and the end-user. Project BrainWave is being promoted as a real-time (as in zero latency) AI platform. Intel’s FPGA, not Nvidia’s GPU, therefore, is the obvious choice for Microsoft’s DPU for Project BrainWave.

Project BrainWave might eventually power Microsoft’s cloud framework/solution for Baidu’s (BIDU) self-driving cars outside China. Yes, Microsoft is the chosen partner of Baidu for its international self-driving cars efforts. Like Microsoft, Baidu also uses FPGAs for its data centers. The FPGA-based Project BrainWave is touted for computer vision, machine-learning, and deep learning. It’s applicable to the future cloud infrastructure needs of self-driving cars.

Hardware products like GPUs and FPGAs are key components of the small but rapidly growing Artificial Intelligence service industry. As per Tractica’s report, AI-related products and services will grow to a $36.8 billion/year industry by 2025. FPGAs can help Intel compete better in this niche market.

Going forward, Intel really needs more customers for its FPGA products. It needs this particular revenue stream to help pay for the interest payments on the $7 billion bonds it issued to finance its $16.7 billion purchase of Altera. Every source of new revenue is important toward recovering the big investment on Altera.

Why Intel’s FPGAs Are Important To Microsoft

Stratix 10’s peak F32 performance is still notably lower than that of Nvidia’s Pascal GPUs. However, there’s an emerging adoption trend for compact low precision data types (lower than 32-bits or FP32). DNN software frameworks (like TensorFlow and Caffe) support low precision FP16 (16-bit) and FP8 (8-bit) data types. FPGAs could cater to deep learning/machine learning tasks that do not need FP32-level of performance.

(Source: Microsoft)

Continuing improvements in accuracy for very low precision 2-bit and 1-bit DNNs also complements the excellent performance of FPGAs on FP8 and FP9 DNN frameworks. Artificial Intelligence/Deep Learning is not entirely dependent on the traditional dense FP32 and FP64 benchmark scores of Nvidia GPUs. Microsoft’s Project Brainwave precisely did not use GPUs because it also wants the more energy-efficient DNNs possible from low-precision FPGAs. Unlike the super-customizable FPGAs, GPUs are also poor when it comes to low-precision, sparse, irregular DNNs.

(Source: Intel)

The early tests of Microsoft’s Stratix 10-based Project Brainwave FPGA hardware resulted in sustained compute performance of 39.5 Teraflops. This was done under Microsoft’s custom low precision 8-bit floating point format. Microsoft expects further improvements in performance as it continues to fine tune Project Brainwave.

(Source: Microsoft)

Conclusion

I remain long INTC. Microsoft’s long interest on FPGAs is why Intel made such a big bet on Altera. Project BrainWave is an offshoot of Microsoft’s Project Catapult that was launched back in 2011. Six years ago, Microsoft’s data centers were already equipped with Altera FPGA accelerator boards. Microsoft is now using Intel’s latest Stratix 10 FPGA to accelerate cloud-based deep learning tasks, not just traditional enterprise compute workloads.

Microsoft knew in 2011 that AI computing will grow beyond traditional Xeon CPUs. Accordingly, Intel’s prompt purchase of Altera showed it was ready to accommodate Microsoft’s big shift to FPGA-accelerated hyperscale data centers. My assumption is Intel never considered buying a GPU leader like Nvidia years ago. Intel preferred betting on Altera’s potential under Microsoft’s big push for FPGA-accelerated cloud computing.

Intel doesn’t need its own GPU to compete with Nvidia on data center hardware products. The 14-nanometer Stratix 10 is geared towards data center acceleration. Intel will continue to sell Xeon processors for data center operators while also getting new buy orders for its FPGA accelerators.

(Source: Intel)

