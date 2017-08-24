Altria: Buying 'Big MO' At A 4% Yield

Don't be dismayed that you missed out, you can still buy today and get a yield over 4%.

My Altria Story

I have been wanting to add Altria Group Inc. (MO) to my dividend growth portfolio for some time, but with the market's search for yield in full force, shares had been bid up to prices I wasn't comfortable paying. I kept a mental price target in mind, and told myself that if it hit the 4% yield mark I would find a way to make room for it in my portfolio.

Well, on the morning of July 28th I was glancing over my watch list of consumer staple companies, and was shocked to see that Altria's share price had fallen by more than 10%.

I quickly jumped over to Seeking Alpha to see what news could cause such a huge price movement in this widely held stock.

This release immediately popped up:

My quick take was that Altria is the tobacco king, and that any regulation would likely harm its smaller competitors more than itself, so I quickly dismissed the news as "noise" and headed over to my brokerage account.

First, I frantically sold long-time under-performer GameStop Corp. (GME) to free up cash, and then quickly brought up Altria on the buy order page. By this time, Altria had dropped even further, and was now approaching $60 per share.

Knowing that there was incredible volatility, I didn't want to use a market order for fear that I'd get stuck with a buy much higher than the bid/ask price, so I quickly entered $60, hoping that I could catch it at the low.

I waited, and waited...only to see the price start inching higher to $61.

I then changed my order to $61, hoping to lock in the magical 4% yield mark that I had been originally been targeting for my entry point.

The price continued higher, $62.

And higher...$63...$64...$65.

At this point I had a decision to make. I could either risk watching the price continue higher (potentially back towards the ~$73.50 level where Altria started the day), or I could bite the bullet and take it at $65.

I decided that this was the first of what will likely be many buys of Altria over the next ~25 years I have until retirement, and that I would likely have more remorse missing out on an opportunity should it go higher than I would buying it for a few dollars over my target.

So I made the move and bought my shares at $65, locking in a yield of 3.75%. The confirmation e-mail from my brokerage shows that the trade was executed at 10:52 AM. As you can see from that chart from that day, I had just missed the bottom for the day.

There was some disappointment that I didn't catch the bottom, but I'm happy that I was able to buy shares for 10% less than they had been trading at the day before, and 16% less than Altria's 52-week high.

Looking Ahead, And Getting My 4% Yield

One of my favorite things about dividend growth investing is that dividend rates are not static, they trend higher year after year. While I did not lock in a 4% yield based on the current dividend payout, my focus quickly moved to the upcoming dividend payment, which is scheduled to be Altria's next increase to the payout.

Altria typically declares its dividend during the 3rd week of August, so I am expecting an announcement by the end of this week.

As to the increase, management has been pretty straightforward about its intentions regarding the dividend, as seen by this comment from CEO Marty Barrington during the 2017 annual shareholder meeting:

At the same time, we're trying to continue our long-term aspiration to grow our earnings between 7% and 9%, return 80% of the EPS to the shareholders through the dividend.

Altria's current annual payout is $2.44, which is an 80.5% payout ratio on 2016 EPS of $3.03. Analysts are currently estimating that Altria will earn $3.27 per share in 2017, while company guidance is for $3.26-$3.32.

My prediction is that the new dividend will be based on the mid-point of guidance, and that Altria will announce an 8.2% increase to an annualized $2.64. This would represent an 80.2% payout ratio on the mid-point of $3.29 in EPS.

Based on my buy price of $65, this would generate a yield on cost of 4.06%, and based on today's closing price of $64.06, a forward yield of 4.12%.

I thought I had missed the magic 4% mark with my July purchase, but it now appears that level will be hit.

About That FDA News

My first take on the FDA news was that the market was over-reacting to its potential impact on Altria, and now after further consideration, I think it may actually be a positive for Altria rather than a negative.

Regulation is nothing new to Altria, it has been fighting against legislation and lawsuits for many decades. As a result, Altria has some of the best attorneys and researchers in the world working to keep it a step ahead of potential negative impacts to its business.

Altria's sheer size and power compared to smaller players gives it a huge advantage when it comes to dealing with regulations, and I think the proposed changes to nicotine will do nothing more than further strengthen its share of the market.

I also think this could be signaling from the FDA that is positive for Altria's attempt to get iQOS approved for sale in the United States. iQOS has been hugely successful for Philip Morris (PM) in Japan and other markets, and Altria holds the exclusive rights to market and distribute the product in the U.S.

Here is the release of the speech from the FDA, and what follows are a few highlights of that release (bold by me), and my comments on each of them.

Nicotine is by no means a completely safe and benign compound. But a family and population-focused approach to reducing tobacco-caused disease and death must start from the premise that, as far as nicotine is concerned, the problem isn't just the nicotine. The bigger problem is the delivery mechanism -- how the nicotine gets delivered. Attach it to smoke particles created by burning cigarettes and the mechanism is deadly. ... And we must recognize the potential for innovation to lead to less harmful products, which, under FDA's oversight, could be part of a solution. While there's still much research to be done on these products and the risks that they may pose, they may also present benefits that we must consider. ... Armed with the recognition of the risk continuum, and the reality that all roads lead back to cigarettes as the primary cause of the current problem, we need to envision a world where cigarettes lose their addictive potential through reduced nicotine levels. And a world where less harmful alternative forms, efficiently delivering satisfying levels of nicotine, are available for those adults who need or want them.

My initial reaction to this series of comments from the FDA is that iQOS and related reduced-risk products are seen as an attractive alternative to cigarettes. The release calls out the "delivery mechanism" for nicotine as being the problem, not the nicotine itself. It then talks about less harmful products that can satisfy smokers without harmful effects.

Philip Morris has literally spent billions of dollars developing and testing iQOS and other reduced-risk products, and has performed scientific research on them to demonstrate how they are less harmful to users. This is something that the competition is lagging on, and for the smaller players is simply cost-prohibitive to do.

I'd also point out that the FDA news isn't set in stone and isn't an actual new regulation, it's simply an opening dialogue, as these two bullet points from another FDA release state:

FDA plans to begin a public dialogue about lowering nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes to non-addictive levels through achievable product standards. FDA intends to issue an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) to seek input on the potential public health benefits and any possible adverse effects of lowering nicotine in cigarettes.

The FDA statements sounded scary when the initial headlines came out, but when I read closer and see things like "plans to begin public dialogue" and "intends to issue an ANPRM to seek input", it now appears to me that this news is more bark than bite.

My thoughts are that additional regulation to reduce nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes is likely many years away, and if additional rules do get implemented, Philip Morris/Altria have the best reduced-risk product in iQOS, and the scientific research needed to prove its reduced risk properties.

Either way I think Altria comes out just fine, and will continue to be the dominant player in the industry.

Valuation

Even with the recent pullback, shares of Altria are far from cheap. The stock is currently trading for 19.7 times expected 2017 EPS of $3.27, which is above historical valuation levels for the company.

However, a big reason for the higher valuation is due to the search for yield in a market lacking in "safe" income opportunities for investors. Bond yields are near historic lows, causing income investors to bid up sectors like utilities and consumer staples to find yield.

This trend is apparent when looking at a chart comparing the dividend yield of Altria vs. that of the 20-Year Treasury. As you can since 2009 they have both steadily tracked lower over time.

So while Altria looks expensive on a PE basis against historical norms, we also need to take into account the condition of the macro market, one in which there are few alternatives for yield.

Personally, I think getting Altria at a 4%+ yield is an excellent entry point. There simply aren't that many stocks in the market that can provide that type of yield and still continue to grow EPS and the dividend at a 7-9% annual rate at the same time.

When combining that 4% yield with 7-9% growth, the potential for double-digit annual returns looks quite achievable, even if some PE multiple contraction occurs.

According to Altria's investor presentation it has raised the dividend 50 times in the last 47 years, and I don't see any reason at this point why that streak won't continue going forward. Being 38-years old, I'm excited to see where 25+ years of compounding that dividend will take me on my path to retirement!

Conclusion

My patience in waiting to add Altria to my portfolio has finally paid off, as I've been able to add one of the greatest dividend growth stocks of all time to my collection, and at a 4%+ yield to boot.

I think the market's reaction to the FDA "news" is overblown, and that it will have little if any impact on Altria's future business prospects. Additionally, the introduction of iQOS to U.S. markets is on the horizon, and I believe will eventually contribute to growth for the company.

I may have missed catching the bottom on July 28th, but I'm still happy with the purchase, and am looking forward to many years of collecting Altria dividends in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a Civil Engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.