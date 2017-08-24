Zai Lab Files To Raise $115 Million In U.S. IPO

I'll provide a final opinion when we know all the IPO details.

Given the large size of the China market, its aging population and an increased desire for newer and better treatment options, Zai Lab's IPO may be a potentially interesting opportunity.

The firm is pursuing a strategy of in-licensing western-approval drug treatments for a variety of major conditions and commercializing them for the China market.

China-based Zai Lab has filed to raise $115 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Shanghai-based Zai Lab (Pending:ZLAB), a women-led Chinese biopharmaceutical company, intends to raise $115 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of American Depositary Shares [ADS] of its common stock.

The firm’s mission is drug in-licensing, development, manufacturing and commercialization with focuses on oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the China market.

Zai Lab presents an intriguing potential investment opportunity given its strategy of in-licensing approved, next-generation treatments from western Biopharmas and commercializing them in a growing China market desiring better treatment options.

Company and Technology

Shanghai, China-based Zai Lab was founded in 2013 to develop a pipeline of drug candidates for treatments of a range of patient conditions.

Management is headed by Samantha Du, who was previously Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer of Hutchison Chi-med, and Founder & CEO of Hutchison MediPharma. Currently, she is also an Adjunct Professor at School of Pharmacy at Fudan University.

Below is a brief overview video of Zai Lab’s COO Marietta Wu:

(Source: EBDGROUP Channel)

The company currently has a pipeline of six drug candidates:

(Source: Zai Lab)

Since its founding, Zai Lab has raised$164.5 million in 4 Rounds from 9 Investors, including Advantech Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, and top tier biopharma investor OrbiMed.

Market and Competition

Given Zai Lab’s widely varied drug pipeline, it is beyond the scope of this article to determine the total market sizes for its entire pipeline.

However, candidates for the treatment of tumors, antibiotics, eczema treatments and anti-inflammatory compounds likely represent potentially multi-billion-dollar markets within the China-only market.

Zai Lab’s lead candidate, ZL-2306, for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer, has a potentially large market in China due to the aging of the population base.

Although market size figures aren’t available for the China-only market, we can infer from a recent GlobalData forecast that the size of the ovarian cancer markets in the seven countries of the US, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K. and Japan are expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2025, a 15.5% CAGR from 2015. That kind of CAGR is significant.

Financials and IPO Details

Zai Lab’s recent financial results to-date are typical of development stage biopharmaceutical firms in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its drug candidate pipeline.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Zai Lab F-1/A)

Zai Lab intends to raise $115 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs for its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

complete [i] Phase III studies of niraparib (ZL-2306) in patients with ovarian, breast cancer and other indications in China, [ii] Phase III studies of omadacycline (ZL-2401) in China and [iii] Phase II/III studies of ZL-2301 in patients with HCC in China; to support the commercialization efforts for niraparib (ZL-2306) in China, Hong Kong and Macau; to fund new business development and licensing opportunities and to accelerate and broaden clinical development of our drug candidates for which we have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize globally; and for research and clinical development of other drug candidates

Listed managers of the IPO include J.P. Morgan, Citi and Leerink Partners.

Commentary

Zai Lab is developing a varied pipeline of drug candidates aimed squarely at the underserved China market.

Management has done an enviable job of partnering with significant industry players, as it rightly understands that it can’t develop such a wide range of successful treatments with a risky, ‘go it alone’ strategy.

The firm has primarily been pursuing a licensing approach, licensing its lead candidate from Tesaro (TSRO) after Tesaro had received U.S. FDA marketing approval. Zai is awaiting EMA approval before it can begin commercializing the treatment in Hong Kong and Macau thereafter. It anticipates beginning Phase 3 trials for the drug in mainland China in 2018.

Zai is in the same stage of process for its second lead candidate, Omadacycline, a broad-spectrum antibiotic.

Management’s strategy of in-licensing approved drugs from western firms and then getting them through the late stage approval process in China, Hong Kong and Macau is an interesting approach.

Zai believes that China’s historical focus on mature, generic drugs is giving way to a desire for more capable, next-generation treatments.

As the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world, and growing rapidly due to the aging of its population and greater wealth available for innovative treatments, China represents a significant market opportunity for local players in-licensing treatments, guiding them through the regulatory process and on to commercialization.

Although we don’t know the final terms of the IPO, Zai Lab presents a potentially large and enticing opportunity in this regard.

I’ll provide a final opinion on the IPO when we know more details.

