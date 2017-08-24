Google: An Investment Overview

My aim with this article is to help the reader understand how Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) makes money. I'll go into each segment and also perform an overview of its valuation multiples.

Recent Results

The last earnings report for Alphabet was excellent. Aside from the EU fine, the results were high grade. Nonetheless, its shares sold off on fears of slower revenue growth than expected, because traffic acquisition costs (TAC) rose more than the expected 15%. These TAC come mainly from an increase in mobile searches, which in the case of devices from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), they have to share a portion of their revenues with them. These increases contributed to higher costs.

Source: Alphabet Q2 2017 Earnings Call and Author’s elaboration.

The drop in cost per click - the amount advertisers are paying each time a user clicks on an ad served by Google - was much higher than the 15 percent analysts expected, according to StreetAccount, due to more search traffic coming from mobile devices.

Source: CNBC.

Revenue Sources

Google is a big company, no doubt about it. Nonetheless, it can be better understood if we break it up into different segments. This approach is helpful when evaluating its financial statements.

Source: Alphabet investor relations.

The company has many subsidiaries, but to simplify the analysis, we'll be talking about its main parts. There are two segments: Google and "Other Bets."

Google is the company we all know and understand because it’s remarkably omnipresent in the modern world. It includes Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play as well as our hardware initiatives. Also included in Google is its technical infrastructure and some newer efforts like virtual reality.

Google generates revenues primarily from advertising; sales of apps, in-app purchases, and digital content; services fees for cloud offerings; and sales of hardware products.

Source: Alphabet’s investor relations.

Source: Alphabet investor relations and Author’s elaboration.

I'd like to break down each revenue stream:

Google properties revenues consist primarily of advertising revenues generated on Google.com, the Google app, YouTube, and other Google owned and operated properties like Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Play.

Google Network Members’ properties revenues consist primarily of advertising revenues generated from placing ads on Google Network Members’ properties. Customers purchase advertising inventory through AdWords, DoubleClick Bid Manager, and DoubleClick AdExchange, among others.

Other revenues consist of Apps, in-app purchases, and content in Google Play store. Also Google cloud offerings, hardware and other miscellaneous products and services.

Lastly, “Other Bets” is a group of different subsidiaries.

Remember that in Q1 2017, Google managed to increase its internet advertising dominance, even outpacing over rivals such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Although this last quarter the company’s margins decreased, in Q1'17 they grew in efficiency over the consensus. I mention this because this issue was cited as a cause for the sell-off post ER, and in my opinion, it isn't going to be relevant in the long term.

Also, it’s worth noting that Alphabet’s other revenue is growing at 42% year over year. Among the best of the “Other revenues” stream, the cloud represents a fantastic opportunity for the company. The cloud is likely the fastest growing business for Google, and Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, said cloud deals over $500.000 had tripled year over year. All in all, this signals that the cloud could become in the future one of the bigger revenue streams for the company, although at this moment it isn't enough to move the needle in a meaningful way.

Source: Google Cloud logo.

"Other Bets" is a combination of companies. These companies on their own are deemed to be non-material for Alphabet's revenue. For the last reported quarter ended June 30, these "Other Bets" combined contributed with $248 million in revenue (less than 1% of Alphabet's total revenue). And in 2016, “Other Bets” contributed with $809 million to the company’s top-line, which was an 82% increase year over year.

Source: TechCrunch and Visual Capitalist.

What's interesting is that although "Other Bets" contribute to overall revenue with less than 1%, in 2016 it amounted to 7% of Alphabet's operating costs. In other words, as a whole, "Other Bets" are a drag on the company's financial results.

Call Option On Disruption

However, it’d be unfair to categorize “Other Bets” as an inefficiency. It’s clear that this segment is bleeding the company, although in a controlled way. But it’s purpose is a very smart one. It maintains the company hedged against disrupting technologies taking over.

Think of it this way - imagine in the future demand for self-driving cars skyrocket. Also, people want more and more integrated seamless tech in their homes and lives. Thankfully, Alphabet is already in position to profit from this scenario, because it owns Nest and Waymo, which together coupled with Google’s technology, it can solve this issue.

Source: Alphabet’s Nest and Waymo.

Imagine your house is feeling too cold, you can use Nest's technology to regulate your home's temperature. But while your house is heating up, you want to make a quick stop to your nearby grocery for dinner, luckily for you, all you have to do is to hop in your car and set its destination thanks to Waymo. On your way to the grocery and back home, you can check your email, catch up on work and maybe even have time to figure out how you’re going to cook your dinner with Google’s Assistant.

This hypothetical situation is a perfect example of how Alphabet can use its “ moonshot” subsidiaries and other acquisitions in conjunction with its flagship Google and stay relevant in an ever changing world.

Because of this, although it's a drag on business, it primarily acts as a hedge against technological innovation. If and when new technology is developed and commercialized, Alphabet is going to be ready to take advantage of it, instead of being left behind. The profits from this could be enormous, and its downside is relatively small assuming they keep their investments under control.

Throughout Alphabet, we are also using technology to try and solve big problems across many industries. Alphabet’s Other Bets are early-stage businesses, which come with considerable uncertainty, but they are already making important strides in their industries. Our goal is for them to become thriving, successful businesses in the medium to long term. For instance, Nest products, led by their learning thermostat, remain top sellers in their categories, and the team continues to successfully launch new products like the Nest Cam Outdoor. Also, life sciences and healthcare company Verily has forged several partnerships with industry leaders as it works to create new solutions in areas including diabetes and robotic surgery. Our self-driving car company, Waymo, is also making important progress and is currently testing cars in four cities. We continue to build out these businesses thoughtfully and systematically to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

Source: Alphabet’s last 10-K filing.

Google is doing its best to continue innovating for the long term. This strategy has proven successful for the company because it protects its business moat.

R&D That Generates Revenue

Unlike the conventional Research and Development expense that companies usually make (and Alphabet is no different in this regard), "Other Bets" can be similar. Its goal isn't to be profitable now, but to keep Alphabet as a whole up to date with new technological developments.

But unlike traditional R&D, "Other Bets" produce revenues. In a way, it’s like having your typical R&D subsidized by itself, and have in mind that since it generates loses it can be used as a tax deduction too. So it’s a very efficient way of going about investing in future innovation.

Source: Author's elaboration.

The figure above shows how much each of the FAANG stocks invest in R&D. In Alphabet's case, it's not included the "Other Bets" operational costs. Although from an accounting perspective, it's not technically R&D, it'd be unwise to think of this collection of companies as failures.

As I discussed earlier, the purpose is to hedge the company against disruptive market technologies, which is very similar to R&D. If we were to add the two figures together, you'd have a combined R&D expense (traditional R&D plus the operating loss from the "Other Bets" segment) of $17.53 billion for 2016. This figure would have represented a 20% (rounded up) of revenues for the fiscal year of 2016.

In other words, it’d be fair to say that in a way Alphabet invests about 20% of its revenues in R&D. Which as a percentage is a big amount, and it’d be the second highest of the FAANG group, as a close second to Facebook.

Multiples

Source: Finviz and Author’s elaboration.

In the table above I’ve compared the valuation multiples of Alphabet vis a vis its peers in the FAANG stock group. As you can see, all of the multiples are superior to the group’s averages. My calculations from the table above mean that Google’s price to earnings ratio (PE) is 71% better than the group’s average. It’s forward PE 56% better and so on.

All in all, it’s safe to say that it’s the second cheapest of the group, right after Apple (AAPL) and close to Facebook (FB). Even when compared to the S&P’s CAPE ratio (its PE adjusted for inflation) of 29.89, it’s relatively fair valued at Google’s current PE of 31.32.

Business Moat

Since the biggest portions of Alphabet's revenues are in some way or another related to search, then I'll focus my argument on it.

In and of itself, the very nature of Google is built around costs that are for the most part fixed. The lack of variable costs makes its business very competitive in scale, which thankfully Google enjoys. In free market competition, Google has proved to be a strong opponent.

Netscape, the original browser company, got destroyed against Microsoft’s (MSFT) Internet Explorer. But Google has since been able to take on the market almost as a whole. On the other hand, remember that for Apple's Safari, Yahoo used to be the engine of choice. Now, Google has taken that spot. Although this has impacted margins negatively for Google, in the end, it makes up for it in search volume.

Time and time again Google has proven to be the better competitor in its primary segment. Which from a business perspective is fantastic, because as an investment its downside is virtually capped at Google's revenues, but its potential upside from "Other Bets" and other sources of income (like the cloud) is enormous in comparison.

Over time, the internet is going to keep growing. And at the end of the day, Google’s moat can be summarized in the following: More customers provide more clicks, which feed the algorithms to become even better over time, which will attract even more users.

There may be no better evidence of the strength of Google's moat than regulators declaring it unfair to the competition.

Source: Joshua Kennedy, Investopedia.

All in all, this makes the asset a low risk/high reward stock. This risk profile is particularly the case if held for the long term.

Source: Google’s Logo

Conclusion

An investor interested in exposure to technology should consider seriously buying into Alphabet's stock. This company is poised to remain the absolute leader in search, and it will continue to be a considerable contender in online advertising, the cloud, big data, AI, and the list goes on.

Although it's often mentioned as a part of the FAANG stocks, an investor should probably be fine by investing in the big three: Apple, Facebook, and Google. I believe Google's subsidiaries overlap too much with Amazon’s business segments. And if you consider what Facebook and Google are doing about online video, then Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)(at its current PE of 200+) is not worth it.

As always, I wish you good luck in your investments.