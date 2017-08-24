Tiffany: A Barometer On The Rich

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has just reported its Q2 earnings and the results are shining bright, though the name is flirting with dipping red today. As you may recall, we recently told you that this name was a diamond on sale back in May. This name had been struggling for a few years and the stock had been punished. As many of you also know, we are always looking for a name that we can make a profit in and Tiffany gave us that chance, rebounding a quick 10% in two short weeks. It was not the first time we got behind it. You may recall that we called for a buy on dips well over a year ago. What is different now is that the data is improving, which means there may be real opportunity here for long-term growth. At the same time, the stock is now 7 points off of a 52-week high. It has also pulled back from $97 to $89 here, and is still trading at a reasonable multiple, offering a decent yield of 2.25% and has a growth story that is still intact. Longer term, we like the name as the economy continues to chug along.

We all know retail has been painful in general but, of course, some weakness persists in some of the operations within the Tiffany enterprise. That said, the higher end consumer retail names have been somewhat insulated from the general malaise in the sector, but that does not at all mean it does not have its own internal issues. However, even with this weakness the company is demonstrating that it is still a strong, profitable retailer. So how was the quarter? In short, the company's first quarter was strong. We were looking for sales growth and Tiffany delivered. It beat on both the top and bottom lines. It saw global net sales rise 3% year-over-year to $960 million. Controlling for currency, sales were up 4%. Sales had been declining year-over-year for some time, so this is a win, and the company beat expectations by $29.42 million versus estimates.

Now, the one large issue that we have kept our eye on across the retail sector has been comparable sales. We have a hard time getting behind names that deliver negative comparable sales, unless there are extenuating circumstances. Tiffany is one of the very few exceptions to this rule given that it caters to the highest end consumers. The one blemish on this otherwise solid quarter is that overall comparable store sales were weak. In fact, they fell 2% from last year. That is a big negative. There was also some weakness in consumer spending and varying macroeconomic and geopolitical issues challenging the company. Despite the declining comparable sales we did see greater wholesale sales.

In the end however, it comes down to profit. Are earnings growing? As much as we watch the top line, and key indicators like comparable sales, the name of the game is growing profitability. That said, factoring in expenses, net earnings were $208 million or $1.66 per share. This was a solid 8% rise from last year's $193 million, or $1.53 per share last year. Income per share was a very solid beat of $0.06 versus consensus estimates. That is a plus and shows expenses were very well-managed, adding profit power the increased sales. To better put these headline results in context, let us turn to the regional performance of the name.

Digging deeper into the regional data we find where there is strength and where there is work to be done. In the American region, total sales dropped 1% on a constant dollar basis to $439 million. Comparable store sales fell 1% as well. In the Asia-Pacific region, total sales rose 2% to $257 million but comparable store sales declined 7%. There was strong growth in mainland China, but there was softness in most surrounding countries. Japan saw higher sales on an absolute basis of 21% but on a constant dollar basis, total sales rose even more, up 7% to $140 million. Most important to note here is comp sales spiked 9% in Japan. Very strong. European total sales even rose. On a constant dollar basis they were up 3% to $114 million despite comparable store sales being flat. Just a quick note on wholesale diamonds. They were up 74% to $32 million, helping lift the quarter to a top line beat.

No doubt there is still some weakness regionally but the fact is that sales are turning around. No longer are we seeing year-over-year sales declines in total. While the fundamentals are certainly weaker than we would like, the stock is a barometer on the wealthy and their spending habits. Spending does not seem to be slowing, and is in fact increasing in many areas. The Chinese strength is especially notable, and we believe that the next ten years will see significant expansion into mainland China. At $90 a share, let it come down a bit, then do more buying. It also pays a dividend that yields a healthy 2.25% on top of the buybacks. We remain positive on the name.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TIF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.