Maybe A Small Allocation To Gold Makes Sense After All: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

This is my first time taking up the issue of owning gold, which I’ve observed some readers feel quite passionate about. The proximate cause is Marotta on Money, whose article advocating that the correct allocation to gold is zero percent attracted my attention. It attracted me, perhaps, because I’ve never felt all that enthusiastic about gold (I was never passionately against it either). I liked the article quite a bit, but ironically, despite my prejudice in favor of his argument, I came away from it thinking that perhaps the correct allocation to gold is somewhere north of zero, say 5 percent.

Marotta does a good job of showing gold’s low historical returns and high volatility; his goal is to rebut another article on Seeking Alpha making the case for gold, which he suggests uses cherry-picked data in concluding that gold can return 7% per year. By using a broader time frame to examine gold’s historical performance, Marotta retorts that gold’s performance is not all that it was cracked up to be. Rather - and the following few words, worth their weight in gold, are what seized my imagination - “gold’s inflation-adjusted return drops to 0.94%” when looking at a proper long-term market cycle.

Q.E.D. Gold is a bad investment - worse than stocks, worse than bonds, highly volatile. And yet….as one who never saw it as a good investment but who has advocated keeping a significant allocation to cash or cash equivalents, gold’s ability to keep up with inflation is not without merit, because, as we all know, the dollar certainly has not kept up with inflation. In real terms, it is constantly shrinking.

You need something like $8.45 to buy the equivalent of what $1 bought 50 years ago. So the idea of trading in gold for cash and coming out with $8.53 strikes me as not a bad deal. And the fact that gold does tend to appreciate in times of political and economic turmoil suggests to me that it is likely you will exceed the 0.94% average inflation-adjusted return if you seek to exchange gold for cash at such an eventful time.

To summarize, I don’t see gold as a worthy investment. I agree with Marotta on that point. But for those who see value in maintaining a decent level of liquidity, as discussed on this forum often, the options are few. Dollars get eaten by inflation; Treasury bills and bonds often hold up well during crises except in times when the government’s own issuance is at issue. Foreign currencies may be the ticket, but who knows which ones will hold up in the next crisis? Perhaps a small allocation to gold makes sense after all.

