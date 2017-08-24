Tinder Swipes Right On Ads

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries.

Match group Q2 Earnings report showed a record high 2 Million PMC on Tinder and 6 million in total. ARPPU of $0.53 consequently gave revenue of $309,572 MUSD. Which are good numbers and show consistent growth however, the reason why Tinder has spread over like wild fire is that is free of charge. Tinder is increasing its geographic presence and widening its age gap use among older generations.

Recently Tinder introduced a new feature that places ads with a similar format as regular user profiles. The ads appear among the deck of possible matches that the users swipe right or left. The ads are targeted for each user thanks to an agreement with Facebook and appear every 20 or 30 swipes or so.

This feature will allow Tinder to monetize from non-paying users which represent the majority of the Tinder base. The ads are well integrated and result of little annoyance in general, I believe the majority of users will not modify their Tinder habits as a result of this feature. The users that find the feature too annoying to ignore will have to decide between stop using Tinder, which I find very unlikely, or purchase the premium subscription. Again, I believe a small portion of users will ponder which option to choose but either way Tinder will not lose revenue from the users that decide to leave (considering the percentage will be small) and may increase the percentage of users using premium subscriptions or at least encourage paying users to keep their subscription.

The Chart above considers 50 million users and a standard CPM of $2. The low end, considers the use of the app only during weekends and in short periods of time (20-30 profiles seen per use), on the high end consistent app usage during the month with around 100 profiles per use. Depending on the average days the users open Tinder, the ads density within profiles and number of profiles seen per use is how profitable this feature will be. On the low end $2.4 million per quarter, on the high end it is 3 times current indirect revenue. Alternatively, considering that Tinder reports a stat of 1.6 billion swipes per day, depending on the rate of swipes per ad quarterly revenue would be as follows.

I see no reason why this feature would increase cost of revenue or expenses so while the percentage of revenue is still small, earnings wise it will be much higher. Considering PMC growth and ARPPU flat from Q2 (which is a quite pessimistic assumption) and leaving aside taxes and that Q3 will only benefit 2 months from this revenue earnings projection would be as follows.

Regardless of whether the additional revenue will be a drop in a bucket or a nice surprise next quarter the indirect revenue number will tell us a lot about the usage of tinder aside from the statistics displayed on their page. As ads appear in proportion to the number of swipes and users we will get a better look through the year regarding seasonality patterns and actual usage of the app.

