Tesla Bonds Look Like The Stock?

On August 11, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that it will issue $1.8 billion 5.30%, B- rated, high-yield straight bonds (Table 1). Many have been surprised and have questioned the wisdom of Tesla’s choice to use debt over equity. My distinguished academic colleague Aswath Damodaran said, “It did not make sense for Tesla to raise additional capital with debt .... Adding a contractual commitment to make interest payments on top of all of the other capital needs that the company has, strikes me as imprudent.” My respectable SA colleague Montana Skeptic said, “I admit it: This one took me by surprise. I expected stock, not bonds.” In this post, I present an argument that it was an ingenious move on Tesla’s part to raise capital through junk bonds. (But indulge me by allowing the use of the terms, “financial risk,” “credit risk,” “default risk,” and “bankruptcy risk,” interchangeably.)

In deciding the best way to raise capital, a company must decide between several goals: To choose to minimize cost of capital, to minimize company’s financial risk, or to maximize the availability of capital. For the first goal of minimizing cost of capital, weighted average cost of capital ((WACC)), is the weighted average of cost of debt and cost of equity, and because debt is a cheaper source of financing with higher financial risk, simply to minimize cost of capital should automatically suggest a firm to use 100% debt financing with highest financial risk, if the goal is only to reduce cost independent of risk. In order words, minimizing cost of financing inherently contradicts to minimize financial risk. Each company has to find its “sweet spot” of debt/equity mix which aligns with its risk/return tolerance. So, there is such a thing called, “optimal capital structure.” Of course, the ideal scenario is to have the best part of both worlds. What that means is to devise a financing scheme that costs like debt, yet risks like equity, or something like “equity-like debt.”

Debt-Like Financing Cost



The first candidate which should come to mind is a “convertible bond,” which can be considered the sum of a straight bond plus a call option on the equity.

Convertible Bond ≈ Straight Bond + Call Option

In Table 2, the three bonds that Tesla issued since 2013 were convertible bonds. The low interest cost (coupon) was between 0.25% and 2.375%. Actually, the current “effective yield” becomes negative (-2.68% to –9.41%) as “bondholders” are willing to pay a higher call premium over the negligible coupon income, in exchange for the future conversion into sharply rising Tesla stock. Clearly, the convertible bond cost of financing for a rising equity is much lower than even for its counterpart straight bond, i.e., 5.3%.

The next in line, in terms of “equity-ness” embedded in a bond is the high-yield, low-rated, speculative grade, or junk bond, such as Tesla’s most recent issued, 5.3%, B- rated straight bond. As a junk bond is the last one in line, right before equity, to get paid, it is priced based on the likelihood to get paid. In this context, a junk bond can be approximated by holding an investment-grade bond and writing a put option on the default risk:

Junk Bond ≈ Investment-Grade Bond – Put Option

The put option on the company’s default risk will increase if the default risk increases. It is this equity option which links the junk bond prices to stock prices. Accordingly, junk bond behaves more like a stock than a regular bond.

Equity-Like Financial Risk



It is exactly the implicit equity feature embedded in both convertible bond and junk bonds which make them de facto stocks. This observation can be easily verified by observing how stock and bond prices move over time. In Figure 2, the prices of three Tesla convertible bonds are compared with Tesla stock prices. It is obvious that both convertible bond and stock prices practically move in sync. In contrast, GM stock prices were not related to GM bond prices (Figure 3).

The Availability of Capital

For a young company like Tesla which has frequent capital raises on a regular basis, Elon Musk has to strategically allocate the expected future capital to the most efficient sources. Before this recent bond issue, Tesla raised more than $2 billion equity in early 2017. Based on Tesla’s most recent “Master Plan,” Musk has planned to build 15-20 Gigafactories in the next few years. At the price tag of $5 billion per plant in addition to the quick cash burn as they ramp up Model 3 production, it is widely expected that there needs to be another equity raise in the next 6 months. If there is any validity to this speculation, it is only sensible for Tesla management to use the debt financing this time and save the availability of equity capital for next time. This scenario also is consistent with the rumor that several large institutional investors may pull the plug if further dilution is in sight.

For the last four bond issues, the interest cost is around 3% (before tax), and the most recent straight bond issue is 5.3%. On the other hand, in any of the many equity raises, the capital cost would have included the required rate of return or discount rate and the expected dilution. For example, with a beta close to 1 and average market risk premium of 8-10%, Tesla’s discount rate is estimated to be around 10-12%. Adding a 2-3% dilution effect will result in an equity cost of 10-13% for every equity raise, assuming that there is availability of capital.

Elon Musk Equity Premium Pass-through Bond Premium

It is also widely known the existence of the “Elon Musk Premium” that Tesla stock has been consistently overvalued considering its underlying fundamentals. The truly ingenious aspect of the recent capital raise is that Tesla management successfully managed to pass the “Musk Premium” from the equity market to the bond market. This “transfer” can be verified that all Tesla convertible bonds were issued with significant conversion premium (25 to 42.5 in Figure 2). As a result, Tesla has been able to price their bonds like their overvalued stock while preserving the availability of future equity capital.

Let’s say if you were Tesla’s CEO five years ago, would you have done anything differently?

By the way, Tesla's new bond was oversubscribed by $300 million.