Algorithms Are Sending This Important Message About Disney Stock

Certain trend and momentum algorithms gave a sell signal in late May, early June, while relative value formulas noticed important differentials before that.

When Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced that it was cutting ties with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and launching its own streaming service, this "over the top" direct to consumer marketing strategy shocked investors, who proceeded to sell the stock.

While this might have been the point at which selling was most noticed by the public, several algorithmic sell signals proceeded the announcement. More material to those holding Disney stock, a preponderance of algorithmic signals became correlated to one another after the announcement and remain intact today.

This is not just considering popular trend and momentum signals - and their more advanced hybrid indicators - but also valuation factors and important relative value measures started to diverge before the announcement and remain in depressed territory.

One of the most popular algorithmic triggers is based on the beta market environment of price persistence - when prices of a stock continue to trend in on direction. This is one of several beta market environments to consider.

The fundamental timeline: Did algorithms detect the Disney / Netflix news before the public announcement?

The big fundamental news moving Disney stock occurred on August 8 when the nation's second largest media company announced it was cutting the cord with Netflix, to which Disney had been supplying content. The media firm with the largest proprietary content library also said it was creating its own streaming service, going "over the top" and direct to consumers.

Major corporate moves such as cutting ties with a revenue relationship typically often occur after intense and elongated deliberation and sometimes negotiation. Just like a corporate takeover, the concept is typically analyzed in a small group that keeps the topic a highly guarded secret. But as the announcement date grows closer, a wider corporate group is made aware of the plans for their input. In the case of a meaningful relationship with a distribution partner, as was the case between Disney and Netflix, it is not uncommon to inform the party being excommunicated from the relationship before a public announcement is made. While the behind the scenes details of the Disney / Netflix separation are not public, one day preceding the Disney announcement Netflix announced the acquisition of comic book publisher Milarworld in what was reported as a deal to improve their content library. Such a content addition could be viewed as negating the potential loss of Disney content, which occurred the following day.

While all these fundamental moves were fully visible to the investing public August 7 and 8, certain algorithms might have witnessed interesting movement well before that date, as is sometimes the case.

This occurred with Disney stock to various degrees.

Algorithms watching Disney stock received sell triggers in late May, early June

From a mid-term algorithmic trend and momentum perspective, Disney started to weaken in the middle of May, but a full blown price trend sell signal was not given until near the end of the month or early June, depending on the algorithm's sensitivity and trigger composition. Relative momentum, for instance, is documented to have begun to fall May 3rd while certain linear regression models started to fall days later.

Popular trend indicators, including basic moving average cross as well as those with more advanced noise canceling filters, were triggered in late-May or early June depending on the formula sensitivity, a move that also occurred on increased as volume indicators provided a degree of confirmation.

When trend and momentum algo triggers are executed, it can exacerbate the price trend and become a short-term self-fulfilling prophecy to certain degrees, which is what appeared to occur in this instance. Immediately following popular trend and momentum execution triggers being hit, Disney stock experienced increased selling pressure from early May to mid-May and then again in early June.

But it wasn't just trend, momentum and volume indicators that were warning on Disney. Important algorithmic valuation and relative value metrics began flashing warning signals.

Certain algorithms incorporate multiple factors in their execution triggers, including relative value analysis. Relative value algorithms can be meaningfully more complex to build than trend or momentum signals. Some of the triggers are based on multiple points of dislocation, such as the differential in the price of Disney relative to Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), CBS (NYSE:CBS), Netflix and the PowerShares Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS), for example.

Certain relative value triggers use trend following concepts inside their analysis to determine the trade trigger, while others monitor historic price dislocation patterns and look for anomalistic behavior, often measured by standard deviation from a mean.

Comparing the price of Disney to Comcast, a relative value dislocation with Netflix was first noticeable in mid-May, which could have triggered highly sensitive momentum systems. However, strong Disney relative value sell signals were given in mid- June and July, with the most conservative of algorithms, those which wait for multiple confirmation filters to confirm a signal, seeing late July trade execution triggers.

The trend of price earnings ratio and its relative value with peer benchmarks is sometimes considered by algorithms.

The trend saw Disney's P/E ratio start May above 20 and as of August 23 it trades near 17.8. Not only did Disney's P/E ratio begin dropping shortly after meaningful algorithmic triggers appeared to be hit, but the P/E ratio relative to peer benchmarks, such as Comcast, began to diverge from their mean relationship. Depending on the algorithm such relative value divergences are giving higher importance. (Between earnings periods price is more a factor, but P/E ratio, as well as a number of value metrics, are used as relative value anchors to provide context.)

The relative value divergence not only occurred in P/E ratio, but also in the stock price, perhaps most materially witnessed in the stock price of Netflix, the company being shunned by Disney. This measure started to close in May but triggered conservative algorithmic signals in late July as the relative value of Netflix surpassed Disney, with July 17 being a volatility trigger in the spread relationship.

In the case of Disney, the initial late May early June sell signal triggered a trend that temporarily bottomed July 5 before rallying into the beginning of August. While this trend momentum was unbroken on several time frames from the early May sell signals, the stock price rallied into the start of August, when it began to sell-off prior to the Netflix announcement again. Then on August 8, the price reacted to the fundamental news and broke down below the July 5 bottom on the highest volume in more than a year, which likely triggered, by definition, volatility-based execution triggers.

What are the algorithms saying about Disney at present?

It is quite possible that Disney could mean revert and at some point reclaim the $106 to $109 price level, but at this point, that would be viewed as an outside probability and might not trigger significant algorithmic buy signals unless this movement was sustained, a feat that might require significant fundamental news to trigger buying.

On the positive side, a break and hold above the $104 level might have the potential to trigger some short-term buy signals, with a break of $109 within the next week being a noticeable market positive. Further positive would be establishing a base between $103 and $100 and then rallying to trigger mid-term algorithms.

However, these various positive base cases appear as the lower probability moves at this point. Many of the algorithmic signals remain in sell position, even if some linear regression models are beginning to slope higher and will continue to do so if the current base range holds. But the primary beta market environments I watch, there is a relatively important alignment on this point.

In order for this negative picture to change over the next month, Disney would need to exceed the $109 level. In the short-term, this level would need to be significantly breached with a volatility spike to generate a signal, but if a base building were to occur over the next two to three weeks, and force of trend weakened, a breach of $109 in four weeks would likely change the algorithmic outlook.

For now, Disney is in a downtrend and the current probability, based on the algorithmic signals at hand, is the stock could trade lower or, at best, in a range with occasional spikes higher, which might be viewed as selling opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.