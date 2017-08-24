Is A Runup In The Cards For Celldex Therapeutics?

Risks to thesis include disappointing data with early- and mid-stage trials of product candidates and the possibility of clinical setbacks, as well as dilution at some point in 2018.

There are hints of efficacy and potential in several of the company's current product candidates being developed in early- to mid-stage studies.

The valuation seems quite depressed due to management's rough track record in developing assets successfully, but I expect that could change in the medium term.

Shares of small biotech firm Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) have fallen over 30% year to date and around 80% over the past three years.

In March last year, shareholders' hopes were dashed when interim results for a pivotal trial showed lead clinical candidate rindopepimut was bested by the placebo arm when treating newly diagnosed EGFRvIII-positive glioblastoma patients.

The stock popped back on my radar on August 23rd when the company reported that patient enrollment had been completed for its phase 2b trial (METRIC) utilizing glembatumumab vedotin in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancers that over-express gpNMB. Overexpression was defined as 25% or more of tumor cells testing positive for gpNMB for the purposes of patient enrollment. Patients were then randomized 2 to 1 to receive either the study drug or Xeloda (n=327). The primary endpoint is progression-free survival while secondary endpoints include response rate, duration of response, safety and overall survival.

So far, management is tentatively guiding for top-line data to be announced in the second quarter of 2018.

Other Information

At the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, the company reported data for a couple assets. Phase 1 data combining CD27 targeting antibody varlilumab and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) anti-PD-1 drug Opdivo showed the combination to be well tolerated at all dose levels. Three partial responses were observed.

The second portion of the study should see enrollment completed early next year - considering that most of the patients enrolled had stage IV, heavily-pretreated disease (80% with refractory or recurrent colorectal or ovarian cancer) and are not expected to have much response to checkpoint blockade, any signs of promising activity would likely push shares much higher. At the same time, I caution readers that expectations for this combo therapy are still low at this time.

Mature data for a phase 2 study of glembatumumab vedotin in patients with stage III/IV checkpoint inhibitor-refractory and (if applicable) BRAF/MEK inhibitor-refractory metastatic melanoma were uninspiring yet not without signs of promise. Median overall survival for all patients was 9 months, with 7 of 62 patients experiencing a confirmed response and 3 more patients with single time point partial responses. Interestingly enough, patients who experienced rash in the first cycle experienced a much better median overall survival of 15.8 months as compared to those who didn't have one. This subset of patients also experienced a 21% confirmed response rate and improved PFS of 5.5 months.

Enrollment was recently completed in the glembatumumab vedotin and varlilumab combination arm, with data to be forthcoming in the near term and represents a lesser known catalyst for the company.

Late last year, the company acquired Kolltan Pharmaceuticals in a stock-for-stock transaction, thankfully not wasting more of its cash reserves. The upfront payment granted amounted to equity value of $62.5 million while Celldex remains on the hook for up to $172.5 million in potential milestone payments to Kolltan shareholders. In return, Celldex received a potentially promising pipeline antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), including two key assets. CDX-0158 is a potent inhibitor of KIT activation being tested in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs) while CDX-3379 is a human monoclonal antibody which blocks ErbB3 activity and previously showed promising data in Erbitux refractory patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and those with BRAF-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. Enrollment for the first of these clinical candidates in a phase 1 trial continues, with data to be presented by the end of the year. As for CDX-3379, management has finalized plans for an open-label mid-stage study in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer who are refractory to Erbitux. Enrollment is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

Lastly, enrollment in an early-stage study of CDX-014 in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma continues and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Data will help determine which dose level should be utilized in future studies as well as the maximum tolerated dose.

Final Thoughts

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $154 million, a decrease of $13 million from the prior quarter. Management has guided for an operational runway through 2018, although I would expect a secondary offering in the first half of the year.

With several early-stage readouts coming by year-end and METRIC data to be released around the middle of 2018, I wouldn't be surprised to see shares march back up in the near term. Looking at the chart, the stock appears to have found a bottom in the low to mid $2 range, representing an ideal point for readers who have done their due diligence and like the story to initiate their pilot positions. The valuation seems quite depressed due to management's dismal track record. Longer-term investors are hoping management can finally successfully develop an asset while medium-term traders will likely exit in the event of a significant run-up prior to data.

Risks to thesis include disappointing data with early- and mid-stage trials of product candidates and the possibility of clinical setbacks. Slower-than-expected enrollment could push back timelines and guidance currently given by management. Dilution in the medium term appears probable, as management has not been loath to tap capital markets multiple times in the past.

