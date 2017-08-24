Tiffany's (TIF) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 24, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Tiffany & Co.’s Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. Participating on today's call is Mr. Mark Aaron, Vice President of Investor Relations; and Mr. Mark Erceg, Tiffany's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. And at this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Mark Aaron. Please go ahead.

Mark Aaron

Thank you. Good day, everyone. On today's call, Mark Erceg and I will comment on the second quarter financial results, growth strategies and the full year outlook.

Before proceeding, please note that statements made on this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from the planned, assumed or expected results expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially is set forth in Tiffany's Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the news release filed today under cover of Form 8-K. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances except as required by applicable law or regulation.

I believe we can now proceed. In broad terms, we achieved modest top line growth in the second quarter due to higher wholesale sales in the Asia Pacific region, increased wholesale sales of diamonds and solid growth in e-commerce sales. However, with the exception of Japan, our region did not achieve comp store sales growth and we will obviously not be satisfied until they are meaningfully in positive territory.

Having said that, the 3% worldwide net sales growth in the quarter, combined with a slightly higher operating margin, a reduction in other expenses and a lower tax rate, contributed to 9% net earnings growth that achieved our expectation.

In addition, we added net of two stores during the quarter, opening three and closing one. We moved forward with some exciting product initiatives, and of course, we announced the appointment of a new CEO.

In terms of regional performance, let's start with the Americas where total sales rose slightly in the quarter and comparable store sales declined slightly. We were pleased with the strong increase in e-commerce sales, which are not included in comps, and we were also pleased to see an increase in total jewelry unit volume propelled by increases in the fashion and designer jewelry categories even though there was a decline in average price tied to a shift in sales mix toward those categories.

Sales performance across the region was varied with no significant geographical deviations, but we've attributed the overall comp store sales weakness this year to lower foreign tourist spending. I should add that our New York flagship store has returned to a relatively normal flow of customer traffic following the disruption immediately after the 2016 election and was not a drag on overall sales in the quarter.

Rounding out the region, our sales in Canada were down just slightly while we experienced reasonably good growth in Latin America. During the quarter, we completed the renovation of our important store on Burrard Street in Vancouver, and we were pleased to relocate our store in the International Plaza in Tampa, Florida.

And the fourth floor of our New York flagship store is currently closed and being renovated to house our exciting new luxury accessories collection in an enticing environment when it debuts this fall.

In the Asia Pacific region, a modest increase in total sales largely reflected higher wholesale sales and new store openings over the past year as well as higher jewelry units sold, primarily in the fashion and designer categories, though this increase in units was mostly offset by lower average price per unit sold. Comp store sales declined in the quarter as strong sales growth in Mainland China was more than offset by softness in most other countries, which we attribute at least in part to lower Chinese tourist spending.

We attribute the growth in Mainland China to local customer spending where we continue to build brand awareness. During the quarter, we opened two stores in the region, one in Korea in the Shinsegae Department Store, and one in Australia in Sydney's Westfield center, and we closed a store in Taiwan.

In Japan, total sales and comps rose modestly on a GAAP basis and rose at a higher rate on a constant exchange rate basis. Total sales growth in the quarter was more than entirely due to the increase in comp store sales while wholesale sales declined in the quarter. There was an increase in jewelry units sold. We also attribute the sales growth to increased spending by local customers who represent the vast majority of our sales in Japan while spending attributed to foreign tourists was roughly unchanged.

The bridal category represents almost 40% of our sales in Japan, and as we noted on last quarter's call, we expanded the presence of our major Ginza store in Tokyo by opening a nearby boutique dedicated to bridal sales, and customers' reactions to the heightened experience have been very favorable. We were pleased with improving sales results in Europe in the quarter, driven by wholesale sales and new stores. There was growth in jewelry units sold across all categories. Comps were positive in several Continental European countries.

However, total European comps were down slightly including modestly lower sales in the UK, which we attribute at least partly to a difficult year-over-year comparison. Keep in mind the spending that we attribute to foreign tourists in London had begun to accelerate near the end of the second quarter last year following the Brexit vote and the drop in the value of the pound.

During the quarter, we were delighted to open another store in Italy, our third store in Milan and located at the Duomo. Rounding out the segments, the other segment posted a large increase in the quarter, but it entirely resulted from an increase in our wholesale sale of diamonds. Comp store sales declined for our stores in United Arab Emirates.

We remain determined to improve top line growth by pursuing several important strategies. One relates to an accelerated pace of product introductions in the future across all categories. Another is pursuing clienteling to more effectively engage with customers and deliver an enhanced Tiffany experience. We also believe that further optimizing the global distribution base through store openings, renovations, relocations and some select closings is important.

And lastly, we are focused on enhancing brand awareness through impactful marketing communications. The ultimate objective is to accelerate sales growth through the frequency of customer visits and improvement in the conversion rate. Lastly, I mentioned higher e-commerce sales from the Americas and we're pleased that it occurred globally as well. We are continually making enhancements to our website that add additional interesting content, are visually appealing and that improve functionality. We continue to believe that our website serves a dual function by generating online sales and also effectively delivering our messaging.

In terms of merchandising highlights, the second quarter reflected a continuation of the trends experienced in the first quarter. In essence, solid sales growth in both the fashion jewelry and designer jewelry categories contrasted with lower sales in both the engagement jewelry and the high fine and solitaire categories.

Fashion jewelry primarily consists of non-gemstone gold and silver jewelry and there was growth across the category. From a collection perspective, we especially call out the initial success of the new Tiffany HardWear collection that we launched in April as well as relatively strong performance in our Tiffany T and 1837 collections.

We also saw broad-based growth in designer jewelry sales for both Elsa Peretti and Paloma Picasso. Elsa's legendary designs include our Open Heart and Diamonds by the Yard collections. Paloma's designs are also long-standing favorites and customers have recently been especially excited about Paloma's Melody, which is her new chic and modern collection in gold and silver.

As I mentioned, the high fine and solitaire jewelry category was again soft in the quarter with mixed results by collection. And the engagement jewelry and wedding bands category also underperformed again in the quarter. We're still in the early stages of growing our watch business and are progressing as we expand brand and product awareness in that category through advertising and by introducing new designs. In fact, we plan to introduce a new women's watch collection later this year.

So those are a few highlights of jewelry and watch performance in the quarter. In the coming months, we have many new jewelry designs and styles across all categories scheduled for introduction. We have also just recently begun the rollout of our new signature fragrance collection, and we look forward to the upcoming launch of our luxury accessories collection, which we believe will entice customers with both functional and whimsical designs.

I'm now pleased to turn the call over to Mark Erceg who is joining us from overseas. Mark, before commenting on the financials, are there any observations from your travels that you'd like to share?

Mark Erceg

Good morning, everyone, and yes. Thank you, Mark. I would like to say a few words, which are unrelated to our quarterly results, which I think might be instructive. Over these past months it has been my honor and privilege to spend time with many of Tiffany's passionate and dedicated employees as I seek to learn as much as possible about the business.

Right now, I'm touring several of our major Asian markets and I must say I've been very impressed by our stores, our product offerings and the professionalism of our sales associates, there is energy which speaks to the tremendous growth opportunities Tiffany has in this vibrant and exciting part of the world.

In addition to visiting many of our retail locations, I spent considerable time in our diamond cutting and polishing facilities, which we believe provides us with a competitive advantage, our jewelry manufacturing plants, and very recently, I have the good fortune to attend and participate in our two day retail diamond authority training program for sales professionals.

These experiences have given me a deeper appreciation for the level of craftsmanship and care that goes into making a Tiffany quality diamond from our exceedingly stringent standards for color and clarity and our selection of rough stones to the cutting, polishing and setting of diamonds in our own facilities with our own highly skilled and caring craftspeople to the presentation of each diamond to our valued customers by our highly trained sales professionals in an iconic Tiffany Blue Box.

And now having seen and experienced all this firsthand, I have a great deal of pride as well as a deeply held belief in Tiffany's ability to delight customers all around the world for at least another 180 years.

So with that let’s review our second quarter financial results. As Mark mentioned, worldwide net sales increased 3%, but comparable store sales declined slightly both on an as-reported and in constant currency. So clearly, we have more work to do in that regard. However, despite disappointing comp store sales numbers, diluted earnings per share growth was strong at 10%.

We were pleased to see gross margin expand by 40 basis points in the quarter particularly in light of the increase we had in wholesale diamond sales, which, as we'd indicated in the past, is gross margin dilutive. Lower product input costs, primarily from lower diamond acquisition costs; modest first quarter price adjustments, which averaged out to a low single-digit increase on a worldwide basis; and favorable product mix all contributed to the improvement in gross margins.

In addition, we continued to reengineer our global information system architecture and redesign our internal work processes in order to free up investment dollars. For example, we just implemented an automated transportation management system in the United States, which is reducing store-to-store freight transfer costs. So taking all these factors into account, we continue to believe there will be a modest year-over-year increase in gross margin for the full year.

Importantly, while we're very committed to effective cost control, our top priority remains achieving a higher rate of sustainable sales growth. Consistent with this, we will continue to redeploy a significant portion of any savings generated back into the business. We were also pleased with SG&A expenses during the quarter, which as a percentage of sales were essentially flat versus year ago, coming in at 43.4% in the second quarter versus 43.2% a year ago.

As previously discussed, we remain committed to managing SG&A expense prudently by reducing costs where feasible while also reinvesting in the growth of our business. Thus, for the full year, we continue to assume SG&A expenses will increase at a slightly faster rate than sales growth as we invest behind our new signature women's fragrance, the launch of our new luxury accessories offerings and additional jewelry SKUs. Taken together, gross margin and SG&A expense allowed operating margin to expand 10 basis points in the second quarter.

Net interest and other expenses were both lower in the second quarter as with our effective tax rate. That said, our second quarter effective tax rate was higher than the first quarter due to a new accounting standard related to the treatment of the excess tax benefits associated with the vesting or exercise of stock-based compensation, which we adopted in the first quarter. While this new accounting standard has the potential to create some level of additional earnings volatility in our future results as the amount of the excess tax benefit or shortfall will vary with changes in the stock price, our outlook currently assumes a full year effective tax rate of approximately 33%.

In addition to posting strong growth in diluted earnings per share, we generated a significant amount of free cash flow in the quarter, bringing our first half total to roughly $200 million. Inventory performance contributed to our robust cash flow with net inventory at July 31 coming in 4% below a year ago as we continue to optimize finished goods levels. However, due to the second half product introductions referenced earlier, we continue to plan for full year inventory to be flat versus prior year-end.

Accounts receivable were up just 3% from a year ago, in line with our reported sales growth. Capital expenditures in the first half have been modestly lower than last year due to timing differences, so we remain on track to spend about $250 million for the full year. We invested $21 million to repurchase 230,000 shares of our common stock in the quarter, which was slightly higher than the previous quarter.

As of July 31, 2017, we had $278 million remaining available under our existing share repurchase authorization. Adding it all up, our balance sheet is in very good regard, with over $1 billion of cash and short-term investments at July 31 and a reasonable ratio of total debt to stockholders' equity, which provides us with an opportunity to invest behind our strategic growth initiatives in order to achieve better top line growth while continuing to return excess cash to our shareholders.

Since we already commented on share repurchase, let us quickly remind everyone that we recently increased our quarterly cash dividend by 11%, which was our 16th increase in the past 15 years.

Finally, in terms of our outlook, results in the first and second quarter have not fundamentally changed our view for the full year. We have a number of strategic initiatives in place related to new products, marketing campaigns and enhancing the in-store experience for customers, all of which we believe can contribute towards modest and gradual top line improvement as the year progresses. So while we have confidence in our growth plans, we remain mindful of an uncertain external environment.

So as a result, we continue to expect total sales for the full year to increase by a high single-digit percentage over the prior year. On the bottom line, we continue to expect net earnings per diluted share to increase by a high single-digit percentage from last years $3.55 on a GAAP basis and to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage over last years adjusted EPS of $3.75 per share.

For the second half of the year, we expect an increase in net earnings per diluted share versus a year ago with all of the increase coming in fourth quarter. Relative to cash, we remain on pace with our expectations to deliver approximately $700 million of net operating cash flow and approximately $450 million of free cash flow for the full year.

So in closing, we continue to believe strongly that executing our top line growth strategies in a disciplined way while simultaneously reengineering our global information system architecture and redesigning our internal work processes to free up investment dollars is the right path forward in order to delight our customers and create sustainable shareholder value in the years ahead.

And we'll be looking forward to updating you on our progress during I'll now turn the call back over to Mark.

Mark Aaron

Thanks Mark. That concludes this conference call. I look forward to speaking with many of you.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude today's call. This conference will be available for replay after 11:30 AM Eastern Time today through August 31 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. You may access the replay system by dialing 1-888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and entering the passcode 6055336. You may disconnect your line thank you.

