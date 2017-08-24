Why AMD Gained Market Share In Discrete GPUs In Q2 2017

The surging demand for Ethereum crypto currency is my best explanation why Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reportedly gained market share in discrete GPU (Graphics Processing Units) in Q2 2017. Jon Peddie’s latest add-in board report revealed that AMD’s Q2 share went up to 29.4% from Q1 2017’s 27.5%. AMD did not release any new generation GPUs during the April-June quarter.

The new generation Radeon RX Vega 56 and Vega 64 only got unveiled this August. Nvidia (NVDA) continued to dominate high-end/enthusiast PC GPUs in Q2 with its GTX 1080 Ti and GTX 1080 products. Ethereum mining’s surge starting last April is the obvious catalyst why AMD saw greater sales of its Polaris-era Radeon GPUs.

Q2 Global Add-in Board Shipments

(Source: Jon Peddie Research)

PC gamers can complain all they want about global GPU shortages. Crypto currency mining is clearly not going away anytime soon. Ethereum mining is not a short-lived tailwind for GPU vendors like AMD. Ethereum’s big surge started last April. From $50.55 last March 27, Ethereum continues to trade above $300. Ergo! AMD will continue to benefit from this Ethereum boom for the rest of 2017.

(Source: World Coin Index)

The GPU-friendly Ethereum crypto currency is also growing in total value. As of last month, Ethereum is now the second-biggest crypto currency, with estimate global value of more than $29 billion. This niche Ethereum mining industry offers a substantial addressable market for GPUs. Ethereum miners actually boosted the old suggested 2016 retail price of$249 of the 4GB Radeon RX 480 GPU to $449.99.

(Source: Coin Market Cap)

AMD’s discrete GPU business has obvious continuing economic benefits because there are individuals and groups that want to buy all the Polaris and Pascal GPUs they could get their hands on. The increasing price of Ethereum also led to an increase in difficulty in mining it.

Etherscan’s chart below illustrates this correlated trends that started last March.

(Source: Etherscan)

Miners will have to buy more GPUs to improve the speed on how fast they could mine Ethereum. The economic benefit of Ethereum mining is now largely dependent on how fast AMD and its foundry partner can re-stock retail inventories of Radeon Polaris GPUs.

Crypto currency Mining Is Now Important To AMD’s Future

I still reiterate my belief that gaming will continue to be the biggest growth driver for GPU vendors like AMD. However, ASICS-resistant crypto currency like Ethereum is now a valid catalyst for AMD’s Radeon business. The Ethereum mining industry is now big enough to offset any future difficulties on AMD’s EPYC push on the server processor market. As far as I know, Intel (INTC) has no interest in crypto currency mining. AMD and Nvidia will again enjoy a duopoly in Ethereum mining.

My other takeaway is that Ethereum mining also makes up for the sad reality that AMD is still a non-factor in GPU-centric artificial intelligence/deep learning computing.

The surge in GPU-based crypto currency mining is why AMD and Nvidia announced last June that they will be releasing crypto currency mining-centric GPUs to meet growing demand. This should inspire more people to spend big on Ethereum mining rigs.

The $500-plus Nvidia’s GTX 1070 is currently the best value performer for Ethereum mining. However, AMD’s Polaris Radeon RX 480 and RX 580 are also economical for Ethereum mining.

(Source: HotHardware)

Vega GPUs Also Are Ethereum-Friendly

The upcoming release of the Radeon RX Vega 56 and Vega 64 also should help AMD’s push in crypto currency mining. The Vega GPUs tout excellent Ethereum mining performance. Based on Legit Reviews’ tests, AMD’s latest GPUs can still do over 32.30 hash rates even if they are power consumption limited. Profitability of crypto currency mining is dependent on less electricity used while mining.

(Source: Legit Reviews)

AMD's continuous catering to Ethereum miners will help it increase its market share in discrete GPU cards. Investors wishing for AMD to eventually get more than 40% share in discrete GPU sales, Ethereum could help towards this goal. It’s been more than 10 years since AMD bought ATI’s Radeon GPU business. Shareholders are eager to see if AMD’s gamble on Radeon GPU IPs will finally break Nvidia’s long-running dominance over discrete graphics processing units.

Ethereum miners are partly why AMD’s Q2 numbers for its Computing and Graphics segment posted 51% Y/Y growth. The big increase in average selling prices of Polaris GPUs helped second quarter sales. This pattern could continue well beyond Q3 and Q4 2017.

(Source: AMD)

Final Thoughts

I remain long AMD and I have a buy rating for it. NVDA also is a buy. AMD and NVDA shareholders should be grateful over the current craze on Ethereum crypto currency mining.

Ethereum miners helped dispel my old 2016 article’s thesis that Polaris GPUs were a clever low-margin push for market share tactic of AMD. The big surge in Ethereum mining improved the average selling prices of AMD’s Polaris GPUs this year.

I hope AMD’s foundry partners for its GPUs are working fast enough to replace sold-out inventories of Polaris GPUs. AMD’s bottom line needs the current Ethereum-fueled high prices of its Polaris GPUs. An extra $100 or $150 margin on every RX 480 that an Ethereum miner buys is pretty great for AMD's bottom line.