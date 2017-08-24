Harder And Harder To Find A Spark With Accuray

I tend not to like to write frequently about companies, as I believe investing is best approached as a long-term endeavor and not many short-term moves prove to be all that meaningful. I'm making an exception in this case, though, as Accuray (ARAY) continues to offer a lackluster outlook that suggests only modest progress at best.

With fiscal fourth quarter earnings in hand and guidance for the next year in place, it's tough to find much to get excited about. Management has done a good job of handling the balance sheet, and particularly in managing debt in such a way as to avoid large potential dilution, but the basic trends in the business just aren't improving fast enough to give me much incremental new confidence. While there's still upside even on lowered expectation, it will be hard to see how there's much enthusiasm around this name unless and until order growth meaningfully improves.

The Quarter Was On Target, The Guidance Less So

Accuray had given investors a preview of its fiscal fourth quarter earnings, and the actual report matched that quite closely. Revenue was up 18%, with a sharp rebound in product revenue (up 38%) offsetting sluggish performance (less than 1% growth) in the service business. Gross margins were down slightly on a sizable drop in product gross margin (down more than eight points) due in large part to a mix shift. Adjusted EBTIDA more than doubled, and the company reported a small GAAP operating profit.

Orders declined 10% year over year, but came in as expected. Orders were driven by the Radixact system, which has grown to about two-thirds of the company's Tomo business versus 25% just a quarter ago. While CyberKnife is still having its issues getting traction in the U.S., the system did make up 40% of overall orders. Although most of the company's orders were within its installed base (replacing older Accuray/Tomo systems), Accuray management mentioned on its call that 30% of orders were competitive take-aways. All in all, the company's backlog grew 12%, ending the fiscal year at a level of almost 1.2x trailing twelve month revenue.

Less impressive was the guidance. Management guided for 2% to 4% revenue growth; the midpoint of which was a couple of percentage points below the prior sell-side average. Product revenue is expected to be higher (5% to 10%), while service revenue is expected to be flat. A gross margin target of 40% suggests a return to fiscal 2016 levels, while the adjusted EBITDA target of $25 million to $30 million would mean 23% to 47% growth and meaningful leverage.

Gross orders are expected to grow about 5%, and that's where more of my concern lies. Accuray can generate product revenue growth ahead of order growth for a little while as its improved order conversion/fulfillment efforts lead to better execution on the backlog, but ultimately the growth in that order book is the key gating factor to growth. A 5% growth rate is better than the industry growth rate, but not better than Varian's (VAR) recent order trends and arguably not enough to drive meaningful market share conversion for Accuray.

What Comes Next?

During the conference call, Accuray mentioned a few competitive factors that it believe will help its Radixact system compete with Varian's new Halcyon system (introduced a few months ago), but I think that is an optimistic assessment. While there are some advantages to Accuray's offering, I'd counter by noting that the Halcyon is a faster, more efficient system that will be available without much of a premium on the price tag (around $2 million to $4 million) relative to past offerings. What's more, Varian has a proven edge with its planning software, a key differentiating factor that contributes to ease of use for the oncologist and technicians.

Accuray is having more success winning business in single and dual-vault sites, which is key given that this these are the bulk of the market, but this success is coming slowly. Likewise, the company continues to accumulate positive data on its CyberKnife system, but that has yet to drive a noticeable inflection in commercial interest.

Doing a better job of converting orders to revenue is a credible opportunity for the company to do better. Management has had some challenges recently managing the lag between order receipt and installation in its international business, but minimizing age-outs has been an issue for a few years now. If Accuray's new strategy for shrinking that gap between the order and revenue recognition works, that will certainly improve the revenue growth rate and reduce age-out risk in the backlog.

As far as driving better order growth, though, that is a challenge without a clear short-term solution. I wouldn't say that radiation oncologists are stubborn, but they are creatures of habit and reputation means a lot. Accuray has made important strides in improving system performance and reliability, but there aren't many new bunkers being added in the U.S. and replacement opportunities only come up about once a decade. International growth is helping, but Chinese regulatory issues have slowed growth in that channel. Better software (particularly planning software) would help, but here again it takes time to develop the software, time to launch/market it, and time to change doctor / administrator perceptions, so it's definitely not a quick fix.

The Opportunity

Accuray's guidance leads me to shift out my growth expectations by about a year, dropping my long-term revenue growth target to around 3% to 4% a year. At this pace of growth, I still see Accuray gaining some share on Varian and Elekta, but it's not a lot and there are still risks that rivals like ViewRay (VRAY) and those offering proton therapy could sap momentum for CyberKnife.

I know some bulls will try to talk up Accuray's potential as an M&A target, but I don't believe this is likely. I'll ask a simple question – who'd need or want Accuray? Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) exited the rad-onc system business in large part because they couldn't make enough headway on Varian, and I don't see why General Electric (GE) or Philips (PHG) would bother with a deal that wouldn't drive any meaningful accretion and would give them only a tiny presence in the market. Integrating their imaging technology into a rad-onc treatment delivery system could offer some appeal, but it's unclear that MRI-guided treatment will be important enough to justify a deal. I suppose a couple of Japanese companies could be interested, but acquisitions of American med-tech companies by Japanese companies are not common occurrences.

On its own, Accuray still has some chances. Management handled some looming debt maturities rather skilfully, and I think there has been progress with a lot of “blocking and tackling” items like product/manufacturing quality. Improving order conversion is necessary, but management has acknowledged this and has potential solutions in place. I think the company can generate positive free cash flow relatively soon, but it will likely take $500M-plus in revenue for FCF margins to move into the high single digits.

Pushing out the growth trajectory drops my DCF-based fair value to about $4.50, while my growth/margin-drive EV/revenue approach now produces a target a little above $5. Both of those are below the average sell-side target, but both still represent double-digit upside (at least as of the moment of this writing).

The Bottom Line

Sometimes it takes a while for a small med-tech company to find its footing and really deliver on its potential. While they're very different companies in very different segments, I think you could argue that was the case for both AtriCure (ATRC) and Spectranetics (SPNC). Of course that doesn't mean that it will go that way for Accuray, but I think management has succeeded in improving the product line-up and the company's internal operations. Now the challenge is to prove that they can translate orders to revenue and drive more compelling product order growth. This has been a frustrating name to hold for a long time (and it's a tiny, tiny part of my portfolio), and FY 2018 doesn't look like a breakout year at this point, but I can at least say that the Street really isn't expecting much anymore and Accuray should be able to start generating an operating profit next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long aray.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.