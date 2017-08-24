Perry Ellis International's (PERY) CEO Oscar Feldenkreis on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perry Ellis International Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 24, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

George Feldenkreis - Executive Chairman

Oscar Feldenkreis - President and CEO

David Rattner - CFO

Analysts

Eric Beder - FBR & Co.

Greg Pendy - Sidoti & Co.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Perry Ellis International Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on the call, either as part of the prepared remarks or in response to your questions, may contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information is subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the press release and in documents that we have filed with the SEC.

Joining us today for this call from Perry Ellis are Mr. George Feldenkreis, Executive Chairman of the Company; Mr. Oscar Feldenkreis, Chief Executive Officer and President; and David Rattner, Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. George Feldenkreis. Please go ahead, sir.

George Feldenkreis

Good morning. We're glad to report on a good quarter for Perry Ellis International. With numerous macroeconomic issues affecting the apparel industry in the United States and worldwide, we were able to increase revenues by 2.5% versus last year and beat our guidance for the quarter as a matter of fact.

Our wholesale main revenues increased to $155.5 million an increase of 7.2% versus last year. Our strong product performance allowed us to increase our adjusted gross margin to 37%, a 40 basis points improvement over the same quarter last year. We have increased our gross margin from 32.4% in 2014 to 36.6% in the last quarter, an increase of 4%. Against this backdrop, we are confident to confirm our revenue guidance for fiscal 2018 to a range of $870 million to $880 million and adjusted earnings per share of $2.07 to $2.17, which represents an increase over adjusted EPS last year of $2.04.

In the first half, we have already achieved better result than expected in today's challenging environment. We are concentrating on a focused approach to grow revenues and margins in our core brands and businesses, which are Perry Ellis Original Penguin, Golf Lifestyle, Nike, Cubavera on the women brand. Oscar will inform you about the performance of each of those businesses.

We have developed a very diversified customer base that can achieve solid results despite the fact that some of our business partners have experienced sales declines. Diversified sales channel is key. We think that retailer have taken the necessary step to rationalize their store base and close underperforming doors. We're also applauding the changes that retailers are making to receive flows, ensuring that goods are hitting the selling floor when customers are shopping, thereby driving faster turns and reduced markdowns. This would provide a more level flow for our quarterly reporting as well as on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Generally speaking, we believe that less retail space in America is a positive development, especially in light of the demographic implication of generation C and Y compared to generation X and the unstoppable growth of e-commerce. These seismic changes are creating condition which manufacturer and retailer have to learn to navigate if they want to stay in business. From a working capital perspective, we were able to reduce our inventory to $131 million, again this is our lowest inventory in the last six years. The strategic reduction in inventory allowed us to drive a more profitable top-line.

International continues to be a great growth opportunity for our company. During the last two years, the international market suffer from the devaluation of their currencies. It looks that this is coming to an end. The British pound, the Mexican pesos as well as the Canadian dollar have strengthened against the dollar. Europe's retail is doing much better than a couple of years ago and now our brands are resonating strongly with consumers.

During the second half, we expect to have a healthy improvement in top-line versus last year since we have been able to increase price in all our international markets. Year-to-date, our Mexico and Canada business have made strong progress. In Mexico, year-to-date our revenues are 14% higher than last year with a 300 basis point improvement in gross margin. In Canada, we had a revenue increase of 27%, a margin profit increase of 200 basis points.

Our strategy of increasing our multi-brand distribution in Europe and the UK is paying off. We are now selling five brands in the European market, Original Penguin, Farah, Callaway, Ben Hogan and most recently Nike Swim. We have a lot of runway to grow our brands. In particular, Nike Swim which has experienced very strong sell-throughs in the few channels where we deliver this year and we expect this to be a great growth opportunity for the company in the future. We feel that in the next couple of years our global Nike Swim business will exceed $100 million and have the potential to grow further as we penetrate deeper into Europe and Latin American markets.

Some highlights of our business in Europe. Penguin continues to increase sales at full price stores, where we launched a standalone flagship in Switzerland in November of this year after successfully launched one in Holland, last year. Farah business had total revenues increased of 13% versus prior year and the Continental revenue was 29%. And Nike Swim strong first half for 2018. Callaway, Callaway is 25% versus last year bookings for spring ‘18 are very strong.

On another subject, licensing continues to advance our strategic goal and brand initiative. We executed eight new agreements in the quarter four of which were international. We have a robust pipeline of new agreements, which we expect to conclude in the second half. We remain on track to achieve our annual target of 20 to 25 new agreements across our portfolio of brand.

Licensing continues to make important contribution to our profitability, but it also expand our global reach and leverage the equity of our linen [ph] brand. Our international licenses have open 73 stores in different countries, 19 are Perry Ellis, 41 are Penguin and 6 are Cubavera. At the end of Q2, we have 142 active agreements, 62 in the United States and Canada and 38 agreements international.

On the retail and direct-to-consumer front, we experienced sales decline in our store because in the last 18 months we have closed 12 stores, by the end of the year however, we have 63 stores in the United States. Our focus on improving the performance of our own stores have produced better results and as we close down some more of our full price stores, the result will be very visible. We feel that we're going to end the year with a much better forward profit margin. The expense reduction and direct-to-consumer has improved the profitability of this business.

We are also making major investment in our e-commerce site. We reorganized our e-commerce team and we are confident we will be having much better economic results on the second half of the year. We are focused on what we do best. In global sourcing, we continue to develop relationship in new geographies. We are focused on textile and garments innovation like stretch pants, washable suites and fast electronic manufacturing.

New initiative reducing lead time is a major focus of our organization. We are also improving our presentation to wholesale customer by introducing new amazing software that helps us make decision quicker with our sales partner.

Our brand Original Penguin, Cubavera, Peony, Nike and Callaway are resonating with millennials, the younger generation of consumers. This has allowed us to stay strong as an open doors to many more channels and distribution.

A new warehouse management system we'll be launching next month, we expect to start recognizing the benefit of cost reduction and efficiencies in warehousing by the fourth quarter of this year.

Once again, during this quarter we were able to lower inventory compared to last year which made it possible to generate $40 million of net cash flows versus $36 million last year. In fact, it's important to note that today our liquidity is in excess of $200 million. We feel that during these challenging and uncertain times, it's important to keep strong balance sheet.

We continue to be a very strong company. Many brands and many retailers did not have the vision to adapt to the new trends happening today. Our management recognized early on, the long lasting effect of computer designs, open sourcing, planning and inventory software and the new horizon and opportunity being created through the internet.

Thank you very much. I will now turn the call over to Oscar.

Oscar Feldenkreis

Thank you, George. Good morning everyone. We're very pleased to be with you today sharing another quarter that exceeded guidance. For the second quarter, we generated growth in sales, expansions in gross margin and continued expense discipline leading to 116% increase in adjusted pre-tax income versus the second quarter last year.

We are proud of our performance, which reflects the commitment of our team to grow revenues with higher margins while delivering high quality trend right apparel to consumers with brands that they trust. Our ability to capitalize on the growing casualization trend globally with some of world's most sought after brands from Nike, Perry Ellis, Callaway and Original Penguin combined with the diversity of our revenue stream by channels and geography continues to serve us well.

We believe our brands and business platforms are well positioned to continue their positive momentum as we enter the fall and holiday season. During the quarter, total revenues increased 2.5% to $207 million. Our core brands Perry Ellis, Original Penguin, Golf Sportswear and Nike which represents 77% of our total revenue saw revenues rise 10%. The women's business was planned down in Q2 as retailers moved some deliveries from Q2 to Q3 to have a better timing of deliveries. The strength of our products and to deliver closer to the time of actual sales led to faster inventory turns at retail and drove a 40 basis point increase in gross profit margins to 37%.

Golf Lifestyle sales increased by mid-teens with strong contributions from Callaway, PGA, Tour, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, driven by heightened interest in golf apparel, as casual attire one at work and at leisure continued its trend. Callaway apparel viewed by retailers as best-in-class driven by fashion and new performance products. The Callaway Q2 business was extremely strong, globally sales rose over 28% fueled by new growth internationally further expansions into the authentic channels.

We are very proud to be associated with the strongest and most dominant authentic golf brand in the world. PGA Tour sales grow high single-digits and continue to gain market share in Q2 driven by its ability to deliver great new trend right product. PGA Tour saw particular strength in performance fabrics and tops and bottoms. We are very excited about the future growth and prospects in PGA Tour driven by new technology in bottoms and enhanced new fashion tops.

Jack Nicklaus performed equally strong with the rollout into a prominent retailer exceeding our expectations, driven by fashion and performance products. We expect that Jack Nicklaus brand to continue its favorable performance.

Ben Hogan also continued its strong performance at Wal-Mart globally with sales up double-digits, we see further growth ahead for Ben Hogan as we continue to test new styles and deliver new trend right product. We expect our momentum to continue positively within PEI Golf Business as we capitalize on further market share opportunities with wear now product and new initiatives.

Our Hispanic Sportswear business was strong across all brands and retailers in the second quarter, led by Cubavera that had an outstanding Fathers' Day performance. The quarter also included the successful launch of Havanera into Kohl’s with sell throughs beating plan based on a strong results calls as increased our door count for this holiday season.

Nike delivered a strong quarter globally with gross sales up double-digits. The swim season which ended in June was extremely strong across all genders and most geographies we saw growth across all channels. In the sporting goods channel consumers responded well to Nike's performance swim and swim accessory line and extended sizes, which both grew by double-digits.

Our Nike recreational sports line also performed well at major department stores such as Nordstrom's, Macy's and Kohl’s. Our online business with brick-and-mortar retailers as well as with pure player etailer such as Zappos was another driver of Nike's swim strong results.

While the U.S. market is still the largest part of our revenues represented the majority of our sales, were making significant headway with the expansions in Europe and Latin America. We're currently taking orders for the new swim season and are very excited about the early bookings. We expect store and market share expansions across all product, genders and swim accessories. We believe we are setup nicely to have another banner Nike Swim season year.

As we heard from George, Nike has a tremendous growth potentials for PEI and as we expand globally. Wholesale shipments from Perry Ellis increased high single-digit as sales accelerated at brick and motor stores and continued strong online sales, customers are gravitating towards color and casual looks and responded favorably towards our performance fabrics and construction including our new Tech Pant, which is part of our PE 360 line and the washable suit in our travel locks line.

As we continue to deliver new innovative product that consumer will have a reason to replenish their wardrobe, we continue to emphasis stretch fabric, which is an important trend for the Perry Ellis consumer and driving sales growth. Next month, we will be launching our new uniform wardrobe, which consist of all tech and easy care fabrics, which has received strong responses from retailers and the media alike.

Portfolio by Perry Ellis bottoms was equally strong, driven by high tech performance fabrics and new slim silhouettes. Also our men’s accessory division which encompasses belts, wallets and small leather goods contributed to our growth in revenues and bottom lines. Original Penguin saw sales rise high single-digits in the quarter with strong performance at Bloomingdales and Nordstrom early fall transitional products is having a positive response as well.

We are very excited to announce the launch of Original Penguin Golf in Q4. Golf is a natural extension as the Penguin was first seen in 1955 as a Gold Classic, Original Penguin was the first to feature technology and comfort to golfers even with those with the most enthusiastic golf swing, Penguin is the authentic golf brand.

In fact in 1958, Arnold Palmer won the Masters wearing an original Penguin shirt and some of the greatest golfers wore Original Penguin, including Jack Nicholas, Kerry Player, and Dow Finsterwald, as well as President Nixon and celebrities such as Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Sammy Davis Jr. and Clint Eastwood. We are very excited about the introduction of Penguin Golf collection, having had many request from golf apparel for the brand for some time. We will support the launch with golf ambassadors and celebrities to promote the introduction of Penguin Golf, which will be targeted towards a millennial consumer.

During the second quarter Rafaella focused on shifting its offering towards a more casual lifestyle, which had a promising results, in fact season to-date the weekend collection grew to 20% of Rafaella’s retail sales up from 11% last year. We believe Rafaella is well position to show growth as one of the very few brands that can meet the needs of both the plus and petite size consumer. This is a key growth area at retail and one of the dominance for the Rafaella brand.

E-commerce comps rose mid-single digits with expansions in gross margin as the strength of our product offering and brands enabled us to reduce promotional activity versus last year. Perry Ellis Cubavera, Callaway sites all performed double-digit comp sales. We continue to be laser focus on ensuring that e-commerce delivers top and bottom-line for the corporation. We continue to further invest in digital marketing to drive digital sales.

Overall, we are very pleased with the performance of our brands and believe that we are focused on execution of our strategy on inventory management, diverse channel of distribution position us well as we enter the second half of the year, we are optimistic with our future to drive top-line revenue as well as bottom-line. Your company has never been in a better position with a focus portfolio of brands, we manage inventory and have new product initiatives in the pipeline for future growth domestically and internationally.

With that I would like to turn over the call to David to review our financials and guidance for more details. Thank you.

David Rattner

Thank you, Oscar. Good morning everyone. The comments I am about to make are based on non-GAAP results and are reconciled in our press release. As we noted in our press release, we reported second quarter revenues and earnings per share that exceeded our guidance and prior year.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter totaled $207 million ahead of our guidance of $202 million to $205 million, an increase 2.5% on a GAAP basis and 3% on a constant currency basis from prior year revenues of $202 million. This growth reflects strength in our core brands strong sell through rates throughout the spring season and the benefit from the earlier timing of fall shipments. We believe this earlier timing is another validation of the strong consumer demand of our brands.

Revenue in our men's sportswear and swim segment totaled $155 million as compared to $145 million in prior year due to higher sales of our core brands specifically Perry Ellis, Original Penguin, Golf Apparel and Nike Swim. Revenue in our women's sportswear segment totaled $20 million as compared to $24 million in the prior year. As Oscar mentioned the women's business was down due to retailers taking planned Q2 deliveries in Q3 if you take this into account, the women's business was essentially flat compared to the prior year.

Direct-to-consumer revenue totaled $23 million as compared to $24 million in the prior year, reflecting the closure of 10 stores since the second quarter of last year. With these closures, our store base is much more profitable. Store comps were flat for the quarter, reflecting increases in conversion and AURs which offset negative traffic.

Comp margins rose nearly 4% for the quarter, reflecting a strong consumer response to our product assortments. Our e-commerce site had mid-single digit sales growth as well as higher margins as we focus to be less dependent on everyday promotions. Overall, we were very pleased with our performance in a tough environment. Licensing revenues were essentially flat totaling $8.2 million, as compared to $8.3 million in the prior year.

Moving on to total company results, beginning with gross margins. We continue to be very pleased with our gross margin expansion as adjusted margins expanded by 40 basis points versus prior year. This improvement was driven by a strong performance in our core brands and improved margins in our direct-to-consumer businesses. Adjusted SG&A totaled $68 million for the quarter as compared to $67 million in prior year. We continue to maintain cost discipline, effectively managing increases in wages and other inflationary cost that have risen 3% to 3% per year.

Turning to our balance sheet and cash flows, our balance sheet has never been stronger, inventories continue to be managed very well are in excellent shape to support our forward sales forecast and starting at 4 times, which is near the top of apparel industry peers. Our inventory discipline coupled with our diligent working capital management enabled us to generate $40.3 million in operating cash flow for the first half of the fiscal year and to post a net debt to total capitalization of 8.6% as compared to 17.3% in the year ago period.

And yet another sign of our strong liquidity is that we had no borrowings under our credit facility at the end of the quarter. This places us in a very comfortable position to support the expansion of our global businesses.

Moving on to our outlook, we are pleased with the performance of our business and remain positive about the prospects for our brands as we begin the second half of the year. For the third quarter, we expect to deliver another quarter of revenue growth, gross margin expansion and increased earnings per share. Specifically we expect revenues in the range of $195 million to $200 million, compared to $194 million in the year ago period. This expectation reflects increases in our core brands.

Gross margins are expected to approximate 37.3%, SG&A is expected to be relatively consistent with adjusted prior year levels, reflecting a disciplined approach to expense management to offset inflationary cost pressures. Given the significant swings in our tax rate driven by the shift of earnings between quarters we thought it would be helpful to provide guidance for pre-tax earnings, as well as on after tax basis. Adjusted pre-tax earnings are expected in the range of $4 million to $4.5 million, up over 100% from adjusted pre-tax earnings of $1.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.23 to $0.26 as compared to $0.23 in the prior year. For the full year, we continue to expect the environment to remains challenging yet feel we are positioned very well in terms of our product focus and our execution and performance. Accordingly, we are maintaining our guidance for revenues at $870 million to $880 million and adjusted earnings per share for the year of $2.07 to $2.17. This continues to reflect a gross margin rate between 37.3% to 37.5% and a tax rate in the range of 12% to 15%.

We are also pleased to be in a position to raise our operating cash flow guidance that we shared with you in March. We now expect operating cash flow to approximately $40 million with capital expenditures approximating $12 million to $13 million. The increase versus our previous guidance of approximately $31 million in operating cash flows is due to the anticipated flow of shipments, which is a reflection of our retailers buying closer to need and retailers announcing the strong demand and interest in our brands.

In summary, despite the challenges in the retail market, we continue to focus on fundamentals by elevating our brands and improving our profitability.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We'll go first question from Mr. Ed Yruma from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead, sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking our questions. This is Matt [ph] on for Ed. First, congratulations on a great quarter.

Oscar Feldenkreis

Thank you.

George Feldenkreis

Thank you, Matt.

Lauren Madden

If I think about this big picture, most of the changes department stores have made, have been on the supply side like lowering inventory, closing some stores. So I'm curious the things are improving at all from the demand side, and also what can department stores do to drive demand now that they have taken care of some of the excess?

Oscar Feldenkreis

Well, I think that in what we are dealing we've today, the focus is really to drive online sales and as well as ensure that the top doors are being fed to proper levels of inventory what you’re seeing is there is a shift in how they are managing their inventory, funding the stores that are the ones that perform at the highest level being that we manage, we operate as a collection. We are definitely today ensuring that we are servicing these top doors with the right levels of inventory, the right people in the stores, the right fixtures, et cetera and as well as driving our sales online.

Just to point out, our core portfolio of brands just for year-to-date for the first half, online sales are up plus 16% to up last year and our digital penetration is up 14% -- is 14% up from 12% last year. So, we continue to drive more and more sales online and that's where you are seeing a lot of the shift happening.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Can you talk a bit about -- a bit more about the Jack Nicklaus line launch and what is the current channel mix of Golf and which channels are growing the fastest?

Oscar Feldenkreis

Well, the authentic channel is by far growing the fastest number one is because of Callaway and what they are doing with the excitement that they have driven with new products such as a new epic driver and as well as their ball business has been stellar and they have continue to take further and further market share from others that have either exited or still in the hard goods side.

So, the Callaway brand, on the authentic channels with sporting goods, the green grass business, better specialty stores is definitely the fastest growing brand. As well as our Ben Hogan brand in the Wal-Mart side globally not only in the USA but Canada, as well as on the European side, PGA Tour in the United States is growing and we are in the process of hopefully partnering up launching something on the international side, which will have more than announcement in Q3 as well.

So, all channels are growing and we have a -- this is a testament that we know how to operate domestically across all channels of distribution and as well as internationally. And the Jack Nicklaus as we mentioned, continues to perform well. We launched it with prominent retailer and we will continue delivering Jack Nicklaus into that retailer and making it a bigger business into next year and it's driven by -- it's Golf today is lifestyle, it's not only just a polo, it's about the bottoms, it's about the ensemble of the entire assortment not only -- also there is a win wear there is lot of different types of tech fleeces [ph], et cetera which is driving the excitement in that business.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And last question, what are some of the big levers left to get to 40% gross margin longer term?

Oscar Feldenkreis

I feel that for us to continue to get to 40% as you heard from George, the increase in margins that we increased from 2014 till today is really exiting underperforming businesses, which we continue to do that. We also shift our business from a private label more and more towards branded and that is our goal it continue driving gross margin improvement across all of our businesses. And as well as we continue to grow our international business, that should also help the gross margin improvement.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Eric Beder from FBR and Co. Please go ahead.

Eric Beder

Good morning, congratulations on nice quarter.

Oscar Feldenkreis

Thank you, Eric.

Eric Beder

When you look at Original Penguin Golf where you plan on slotting that in your golf brands here. And how should we thinking about that as an opportunity?

Oscar Feldenkreis

It's going to be geared more younger as well as will be in the better channel of distribution and the authentic side. We've had tremendous request over the years and we've been holding off as we've exited a lot of businesses and we felt that it's better for us to focus on our core business. But our Golf business is operating like a well oil machine, and we feel that it's time to reintroduce Original Penguin in Golf and we did a lot of research on the brand. And as you know it has a tremendous amount of heritage in the brand and we feel that there is a great opportunity.

It will be at affordable luxury golf and in better stores and as well as better concentration in the authentic channel. And we feel that this would give us an opening a wide space that we currently do not offer today in the millennial product targeted for the millennial as you see today. The PGA Tour has so many young players out there today and we feel that there is an opening for that consumer.

Eric Beder

Okay. If I look at your guide for Q3, basically it implies that you are going to have an extremely strong Q4. What are you seeing that gives you that visibility or confidence for that?

Oscar Feldenkreis

Well the confidence is, number one, is our core businesses we've already -- we work six months out so we have good visibility of that and as well as we always have a strong Q4 with the launch of what we're doing with Nike Swim and the launching that's the first beginning delivery of spring.

So we feel very comfortable and that's why we are very conservative. As you know what's happening in the market, but we feel that we will be able to accomplish the second half of the year and we are very focused on achieving that going forward. We have a strong order base, we have a strong book, and we feel confident that what we're seeing with our strong performance at retail within our brand portfolio that we'll be able to accomplish what we have for the second half of the year.

Eric Beder

Okay. And finally you guys are in great -- the balance sheet is in great shape. Share buyback, M&A you're at the point where your cash is really significant. What do you think the best use of it going forward here?

David Rattner

Hi, Eric this is David. As you know we continue to have discussions on this internally. And we've generated excellent cash flows over the last three years, but again as we mentioned on our previous calls, our immediate focus is to invest in our international businesses and our core menswear brands.

But having said that we still have to repurchase opportunities for shares under our buyback program. And we do have discussions regarding the remainder of our $50 million senior notes which are out there as well. But again given the uncertainty in the marketplace, global economic and political decisions that maybe down the road, we really just want to be prudent with any decisions at this point still.

Eric Beder

Okay. Again great quarter and good luck in the back half.

Oscar Feldenkreis

Thank you, Eric. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll now take a question from Mr. Greg Pendy from Sidoti. Please go ahead sir.

Greg Pendy

Hey guys. Congratulation on a good quarter, and thanks for taking my call. I guess just one small question, I guess Original Penguin Golf. Can you just remind us, did that brand have a lot of the performance attributes that you've had a lot of success on with your other brands? And just I guess by moving into golf, would that allow that brand to kind of start to capitalize on sort of the easy care performance metrics or was that already in Original Penguin. Thanks.

Oscar Feldenkreis

Well in the regular Original Penguin sportswear brand, we do not offer that type of fabrications, it's more cotton based and other fabrication. So the -- being able to launch Original Penguin we'll be able to offer new fabrics with performance easy care attributes as when we are ready to launch which that's how we're going to separate the sportswear collection from the golf collection. We'll have some cotton based fabrics, but blended with performance fabrics and nanotechnology, et cetera to make it differentiated from the sportswear line.

Greg Pendy

Thanks a lot.

Operator

There are no further question queued at this time.

George Feldenkreis

Thank you very much gentlemen and ladies. It has been a very rewarding quarter, but we look forward to do better in the next few quarters. Thank you for your patience and support. Good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.