Movado: Stay Away From Wearables

Investment Thesis

Movado (MOV) is an interesting investment because it is backed by a strong net cash position and it has had a stable business with strong margins. However, I suspect that investors do not yet realize just how tough the retail environment is going to get in the near term and I do not believe that its share price fully reflects the near-term risks facing Movado. Overall, in spite of Movado's strong financial position, as well as a high gross margin business, in the best-case scenario, its shares are fairly valued, however, more likely than not, its shares are actually slightly overvalued.

Recent Business Highlights

As we have come to realize by now, brick-and-mortar is struggling to adapt to lower foot traffic. Movado, just like other retailers, is also struggling to adapt. The company's own outlet stores, 40 of them, performed well. A trend that can be seen in other retailers, such as Nike (NKE), is that their own branded products sell better within their own stores, compared with its own products being sold to wholesale. The same trend can be seen with Movado, where the company highlighted that in spite of lower traffic it had managed to have a higher rate of conversion.

For its Q1 2018 results, within its wholesale segment, its sales to retailers has weakened significantly, down 12% in constant dollars. Management had blamed this on too much channel inventory, as retailers were attempting to increase their own sales with more sell-through rather than sell-in. Essentially, retailers are trying to run leaner, while carrying less inventory, which has affected manufactory, such as Movado, up the chain.

There was some good news for Movado's shareholders in its international segment, which at constant currency was up 5% YoY. As of Q1 2018, Movado generated more than 50% of its consolidated revenue from international markets.

Watches

Movado has so far refused to abandon what it does best, sell traditional watches, which is understandable. Traditional watches are a higher margin business, which uses old technology compared to a smartwatch, which uses the newest technology but offers terrible margins to its manufacturers. Traditional watches are, to a small extent, an inelastic product. Meaning that consumers will purchase a watch as a fashion accessory and to a small extent are disconnected from its price. After all, a Movado watch is not the cheapest type of watch.

Now, if we compare Movado to Fitbit (FIT), which only sells smartwatches, Fitbit is having a terrible time generating profitability as seen from its latest results. In fact, in Fitbit's Q&A section of its earnings call, analyst Joe Wittine from Longbow Research commented:

I was interested in your confirmation that Blaze had a good quarter. I guess, it was readily apparent in the channel. It would appear to show that at least Blaze has a healthy amount of price elasticity to demand when and your partners discount.

Again, the tough underlying economics that smartwatch manufacturers such as Fitbit faces have largely escaped Movado. It is difficult to know if this was an accident from Movado's part not to change strategy and aggressively go into wearables as Fossil (FOSL) did. However, interestingly, not all companies are struggling with smartwatches; for example, Michael Kors (KORS) appears to be doing well:

With respect to the watch business, ACCESS smartwatches remain an important and growing category. Consumers continued to respond well to the increased array of styles, platings and interchangeable strap options. For the fall season, we are excited to introduce two new ACCESS smartwatches styles, Sofie and Grayson. These styles will help fuel our growth of smartwatches which we anticipate will reach 25% of our overall watch sales by year-end. We also continued to expand our leadership in fashion wearable technology. During the quarter, we launched My Social, a feature that enables users to link to their Instagram account and set a personal post photo as their watch face. In addition, consumers were highly engaged with our expanded offering of watch styles as we have seen more than 4.5 million watch face changes since April [3 months]. [...] in our licensing business, revenue decreased 5.6% in the quarter. We saw continued strong performance from ACCESS smartwatches which was offset by declines in fashion watches. We are pleased with the continued strong momentum of ACCESS smartwatches, and we believe they will reach 25% of our total watch sales by year-end. - Michael Kors Q1 2018 earnings call

With all that said, Movado will now be tentatively selling some wearables going forward as well. However, what Movado has smartly done is repositioned itself to sell its more upscale smartwatches rather than fight for the lowest profitability products such as what Fitbit is doing with its Average Selling Price of $100.76 per device. For example, the Movado Connect series starting just shy of $600. However, CEO Efraim Grinberg was very transparent and said that wearables would not be a big revenue stream for the company,

[...] wearable is not really material to us although it will have some effect on our gross margins because the margins are not as attractive as traditional watch.

Financials

(Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

Movado has a phenomenally strong balance sheet with a net cash position of $204 million up from $169 million in the same period a year ago, which appears to be quite a step up. However, when we dig a little deeper into its cash flow statement, it becomes obvious why its cash is up so much from Q1 2017. In full year 2017, Movado only repurchased $4 million of stock, which is the smallest amount of stock buybacks since full year 2012.

So although its CAGR for the past 5 years reaches just over 3%, this is not particularly reassuring growth for a company. And in the event that it slows its growth down just slightly, its share price could be significantly impaired.

For instance, for the full year 2018, its EPS guidance is forecast to be approximately $1.40 to $1.55, which makes it top end guidance up 3% and the bottom end of its guidance down 7% from the full year 2017. Once again this reinforces my point that the multiples which investors are currently paying for Movado might be too high for what the business is actually capable of delivering.

Valuation Relative To Peer Group

(Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

From a relative valuation point of view, it would appear that some pessimism is already being priced into Movado's shares, as it currently trades at a small discount on a P/S ratio to what it has traded at in the past 5 years. Currently, it trades at just 0.9x P/S whereas it has a 5-year average P/S ratio of 1.4x. However, I do not feel that this type of valuation offers the whole story, with a more rounded analysis coming from my DCF analysis below.

DCF Analysis

(Source: author's calculations)

As my table suggests, it is entirely possible that Movado could trade for $700 million. However, as I have tried to argue, I hardly feel that the risk of investing at a $500 million market cap is a satisfactory margin of safety. There are simply too many execution risks and not enough consideration of what could go wrong and too much hope priced in that it could go right.

Investment Risks

Movado is highly exposed to consumer confidence. Since Movado's watches are luxury goods rather than necessities, if the international economy worsens post-Brexit, Movado could be negatively affected. As of Q1 2018, on constant currency, its international segment was up 5%. As Movado derived more than 50% of its revenue from international markets, any slowdown internationally could affect the company results.

Since Movado's competitors have struggled with their profitability in their wearables, namely Fossil, one could reason that those companies that still have significant exposure to traditional watches, might attempt to ramp-up their traditional watches' sales.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, I do not feel that with so many operational risks surrounding Movado, its share price is sufficiently undervalued to offer investors a rewarding enough upside potential return.

