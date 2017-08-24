North Atlantic Drilling's (NADL) CEO Alf Ragnar Lovdal on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. (NYSE:NADL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 24, 2017 11:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Scott McReaken - CFO

Alf Ragnar Lovdal - CEO

Analysts

Lukas Daul - ABG Sundal Collier

Operator

Good day and welcome to the North Atlantic Drilling Q2 2017 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Scott McReaken. Please go ahead.

Scott McReaken

Thanks, Sasha. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to North Atlantic Drilling Limited second quarter earnings conference call. With us today we have Alf Ragnar Lovdal, our CEO; and myself, Scott McReaken, the company's CFO.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that much of the discussion today will not be based on historical fact, but rather consist of forward-looking statements, and are subject to uncertainty. We articulate some of these key items on page two of the presentation, and for additional information and to view our SEC filings, please visit our website at nadlcorp.com.

Today, Alf Ragnar will take us through the second quarter highlights and company updates, I will then address our financial highlights and open up for some questions. Let’s turn the call over to our CEO, Alf Ragnar.

Alf Ragnar Lovdal

Thank you, Scott. Good morning and good afternoon to everyone. Economic utilization for this quarter came in at 96% for the fleet. EBITDA was at 40 million with our two jack-ups in Norway and the semi-submersible in the UK continuing to work this quarter. We had an although relatively active quarter with respect to marketing. We continued to secure floater contracts in the North Sea in this very challenging market environment. North Atlantic's commitment to safety and efficiency in operations has allowed us to build on all the licensed ships and key working rigs employed. Further we continue to have progress in our refinancing and I will let Scott update you shortly.

In April we announced North Atlantic securing two ten year contacts with Conoco Phillips with West Elara and West Linus. We are pleased to confirm partner approval in West Linus [ph]. We continue to work closely with the clients to ensure we have a smooth transition for West Elara commencement in the fourth quarter this year.

We’ve also secured two semi-submersible contracts in Norway and in the UK. The West Phoenix is now employed through the end of 2017 with the additional contract for Wintershall Norge for one well in Norway. Siccar Point has also awarded a contract to North Atlantic for Seadrill’s West Hercules to drill and test semi-submersible on the Campbell discovery in the United Kingdom. Currently the contract estimated revenue backlog today is 1.5 billion.

The offshore drilling market remains challenging and we expect these dynamics to continue into short to medium term. The majority of customers remained focused on conserving cash and are still reluctant to commit to significant new capital projects offshore until an increased consistency and upward trend in oil price is demonstrated. The significant rig supply overhang remains and a cost of a term to a balance market will require drilling contracts to be more disciplined in retiring older units.

Tendering activity in the North Sea has continued at increased levels over the past few months albeit from a low base. An increasing number of recent tenders released by oil companies seek to contract at current bottom of cycle day rates for increased durations and/or with multiple fixed price options periods. We remain committed to keeping our operating units working in the short-term and have successfully secured contracts in the last quarter. We still believe in the long term fundamentals of the North Sea market driven by us or under investments in new fields and the competitiveness of offshore resources on a full cycle basis.

Our enduring focus on our customers, safe and efficient operations, and a disciplined approach to contracting will ensure that North Atlantic is well placed to capitalize when the market recovers. Now I will turn it over to Scott for financial update.

Scott McReaken

Thank you, Alf Ragnar. I’ll start with a brief update on refinancing and then explain some of the key movements in our financial statements. In July 2017 Seadrill North Atlantic reached an agreement with our bank group to extend the comprehensive restructuring plan negotiating period until September 12, 2017. Seadrill and the company are in advanced discussions with certain third party and related party investors, an ad hoc group of its bondholders and secured lenders in the terms of the comprehensive recapitalization which remains subject to further negotiation, final due diligence, final documentation, and requisite approvals.

As previously disclosed we continue to believe that implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve some Chapter 11 proceedings and we are planning accordingly. The extension provides additional time to finalize negotiations and prepare for the necessary potential implementation filings. It's likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan will involve the raising of approximately 1 billion of new capital and approximately five year extension of our bank facilities and a deferral of amortizations and will require substantial impairment and conversion of our bonds as well an impairment of losses for other stakeholders.

As a result the company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal or no recovery for their existing shares. The company's business operations remain unaffected by these restructuring efforts and we expect to continue to meet our ongoing customer and business counterpart delegations.

Our financial highlights for the second quarter include EBITDA of 14 million with operating loss of 40 million as we had a full quarter of the West Linus and West Elara new contract rates. Our financial items are 33 million slightly more than last quarter and loss per share was $2.59 after taxes. Operating cash used in the quarter was 32 million.

Our contract revenues for the quarter were 60 million which resulted from the West Elara starting under extension from its firm contract at lower rates and the West Linus rate adjustment in accordance with the new ten year contract commitments. This is offset by the West Phoenix operating for the full quarter after three activation in mid February. We continue at a slightly lower cost this quarter compared to last quarter and our general administrative costs were at 15 million as we continue preparations and planning for our refinancing efforts bringing the company's net operating loss in at 40 million.

Total financial items for the quarter amounted to 33 million. Interest expense for the quarter was 26 million and we recognize a net gain of 5 million on cross currency swaps and interest rate swaps mark-to-market because of the more favorable movements in interest rate and foreign currency hedges. Other financial items in foreign exchange losses reached 12 million from unrealized losses on a revaluation of the 1.5 billion credit [ph] bonds and other costs. We had a tax benefit of 14 million as we recorded our return to provision which results in a net loss of 59 million or $2.59 per share for the quarter.

In the balance sheet our drilling rig assets were 2.4 billion down from the normal depreciation, our accounts receivable balance remained essentially flat compared to last quarter and down from last year as rigs ruled off contracts. The ending cash at June 30th was 22 million and gives you a net 66 million on revolving credit facility. In June the facility was amended to 150 million with an expiry at September 12, which is in line with the extension of other refinancing related amendments. We continue to assess the interim funding arrangement with Seadrill until we can reach a broader restructuring solution.

Our secured long-term debt balance continues to reduce as we meet our quarterly installments on the credit facilities. $42 million is paid on the $2 billion facility and $12 million was paid on the ship finance credit facility. After these repayments and revalue of the Kerner bonds our total debt balance 2.2 million include the related party debt. Sasha, this concludes our prepared remarks, if you don't mind opening it up for the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We’ll now take our first question from Lukas Daul from ABG. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lukas Daul

Thank you. Good evening gentlemen. I was wondering you are maybe a little bit less enthusiastic about the market than some of your peers and I was wondering given the tendering activity that we see in the North Sea, do you think that you will be able to add some of your idle assets to the working fleet during the course of 2018?

Alf Ragnar Lovdal

Alf Ragnar, yeah, I think so. We are preparing the West Hercules to start up in UK and then it is warm and ready for operations in UK or Norwegian water. We are possibly I heard what you say we are not that positive, yes we did take part in all activities and of course there are some interesting tender work being worked through.

Lukas Daul

And you know when it comes to bidding for work starting in 2019, etc. and you saying that some of the operators are trying to sort of catch the low day rates that we have now how do you see these sort of bidding strategy evolving for at work which is further out in the future, is it going to be indexed, is it going to be sort of linked to the old price or how should we sort of think about it because I have a sort of a hard time somebody being willing to work at OPEX for three years?

Scott McReaken

Yes, obviously I cannot go into all the details there but we have -- we will build in flexibility. And obviously for short-term it is closer to OPEX but for longer term two or three next year then we have to make sure that next time it is different. I just also want to add that we are also tendering although units being idle for the time being. And that’s more for last part of 2018 and 2019 and 2020.

Lukas Daul

Okay and just finally what's the status of West Epsilon right now?

Scott McReaken

West Epsilon is idle and stuck in Norway. It is -- there is one -- class is nearly done. It's just [Indiscernible] to be done and then it’s ready for five new years.

Lukas Daul

Alright, thank you guys and good luck.

Alf Ragnar Lovdal

Thank you.

Scott McReaken

Thanks Lukas.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. There are currently no other questions.

Scott McReaken

Well I'd like to say thank you to everyone who joined us on the call today, I appreciate your time. And this will conclude our second quarter earnings call.

Operator

Thank you. That will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation ladies and gentleman, you may now disconnect.

