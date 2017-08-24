Fiat Chrysler Is Spinning-Off Profits

Fiat Chrysler announced on Wednesday that the company is considering spinning off its Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands, while rumors surface about the Jeep brand possibly being sold as well.

Maserati Ghibli - Car and Driver

News broke on Wednesday, August 22nd that the Italian-American car manufacturer Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) may spin-off its Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands. Both brands combined are currently worth up to $8.3 billion. This idea is being entertained as the automaker looks to turn its focus on mass-producing vehicles to hopefully attract a suitor in years to come. The release of this rumor saw Fiat Chrysler's stock price surge up 5% once the market opened. These rumors emerged after news broke earlier this week that a Chinese company is considering purchasing Jeep- Fiat Chrysler's most iconic brand.

FCAU Interactive Stock Chart | Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Repeating History

This isn't the first time we've seen Fiat Chrysler spin-off one of its more well-known brands. In 2015, the automaker spun off Ferrari (RACE). Ferrari's IPO was a total success. Since Ferrari's IPO in October 2015 where the company priced its shares are $52, the Italian sports car maker has seen a 123% return on its stock price. But this time it could be very different for Fiat Chrysler's spin-off idea. This news coincides with speculation that Fiat Chrysler may plan on spinning-off its Jeep brand to Chinese companies. Last year, the company sent a specialized team to discuss mergers and acquisitions with various Chinese companies. Just this week one Chinese company, Great Wall Motor, confirmed its interest in purchasing the Jeep brand- ultimately showing that there definitely is interest in the brand. Fiat Chrysler's stock surged upwards of 7% on Monday after this rumor broke. All of these rumors are currently just that however: rumors. No officials from Fiat Chrysler have commented on such spin-offs yet.

A Questionable Strategy

I can't help but question Fiat Chrysler's strategy. The company's CEO, Sergio Marchionne, was once regarded as a genius for merging the two companies after Chrysler went bankrupt and the government bailout. But in recent years, the automaker has been constantly rumored with mergers and spin-offs as a way to survive in the evolving automobile market. I tend to focus my articles on long opportunities because I enjoy looking for value and under-appreciated ideas that can positively influence a company. I have written a few articles about Ford Motor Company (F) to date regarding the company's management and its strategy to grow with the industry. I don't see that with Fiat Chrysler. Why would the company debate spinning-off some of its most iconic brands? The Jeep brand has become an American icon over the last 50+ years. Not only are Jeep Wranglers nearly invincible, but the Jeep brand has also had success in the SUV market with successful crossovers like the Compass and Cherokee lines.

With regards to Maserati and Alfa Romeo- yes I understand that these brands only attract certain customers, however, I've seen these brands have a growing presence in the American car market. Where I live, Alfa Romeo and Maserati recently opened up brand new dealerships and to my surprise, they've become extremely successful. Nowadays I have the enjoyment of driving down the road and seeing not just BMW's and Mercedes but a variety of luxury cars among those who can afford them.

While these brands may not be as mass-produced as other car manufacturers like Chevy or Ford, Fiat Chrysler currently has a hand in each niche market which I consider extremely beneficial.The rumors of Fiat Chrysler spinning-off these brands is questionable at best.

The Financials

Fiat Chrysler's most recent Q2 earnings look promising to me. The automaker comes off as a company that doesn't have to spin-off some of its brands in my opinion. Fiat Chrysler reported consistent net revenues of 27.9 billion euros for Q2 2017, while its adjusted EBIT rose by nearly 239 million euros (Maserati saw a 116 million euro increase alone).

Investor Dashboard | FCA Group

Management also reported that Maserati's margin more than doubled to 14.2% for its fourth consecutive double-digit margin quarter. Sales and market share were up in EMEA, APAC, and LATAM as the entire company saw declines in NAFTA, but the company's Maserati brand continues to stick out to me like a luxury car among Honda Civic's. Maserati's sales, shipments, net revenues, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBIT margin increased as the brands all-new Levante model offset a reduction in other model sales.

Levante

Overall, the Maserati brands looks to be a winner for Fiat Chrysler. The brand has continued to grow in all regions globally (see below) and has seen tremendous growth in its revenues over the last several quarters as more customers splurge on the Italian luxury vehicles. Net sales increased by 63% YoY from 15.4K to 25.1K units and net revenues nearly doubled, increasing by approximately 86%.

So once again I ask the question- why is Fiat Chrysler entertaining the idea of spinning-off some of its iconic brands like Maserati? The brand has done nothing but generated revenues for the automaker.

Has Fiat Chrysler Reached Its Peak?

The purpose of my articles up-to-date have focused on opportunities in undervalued stocks or in companies that have opportunities ahead of them. This is not one of those articles. In my opinion, Fiat Chrysler looks to be putting the car in reverse. When Fiat and Chrysler merged a few years ago, the Italian-American automaker looked prime to have a large impact on the auto industry as icons like Jeep and Fiat could work together. Economies of scale and a large global presence come to mind. Add to that Maserati which has done extremely well as its global presence in the United States has become the largest market worldwide for the brand, and Fiat Chrysler suddenly has its foot in several markets. Need a new truck? Ram's got you covered. Want to buy a car without a roof or doors to enjoy the fresh air on the highway? Buy a Jeep Wrangler. Are you desiring a European luxury vehicle that isn't a BMW or Mercedes that can pass that Jeep on the highway? Maserati and Alfa Romeo have what you're looking for.

To make my point, automobile manufacturers benefit from having a diversified portfolio of brands just like investors. Should Fiat Chrysler pull-out of the luxury market, or if the unthinkable happens and the Jeep brand is sold to China, I don't see how Fiat Chrysler would benefit. When the company sold off Ferrari in October 2015, the Italian sports car maker benefited greatly after its IPO while Fiat Chrysler saw its stock price fall from around $14 to $7 the following January. I see a similar impact in the future should Fiat Chrysler decide to sell-off any of the brands mentioned in this article.

I may be going against the market with my opinion, but I just can't comprehend the automaker's strategy. The future impact of these rumors could be detrimental to the companies bottom line. Jeep and Maserati have had a positive impact on the company's earnings, growth in American and foreign markets and overall brand-name over the last several years, so why try and fix something that isn't broken? I can't see Fiat Chrysler's stock price gaining any momentum in the coming years should these sell-offs happen, and because of that, I recommend investors to do their research and consider selling the stock or shorting it while the price is still relatively high.

