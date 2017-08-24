Iconix: Different And Far Better Than Traditional Retailers

This presents a buying opportunity as the stock is very undervalued and has several positive catalysts on the way.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) has been incorrectly lumped in with traditional retailers that have little opportunity for growth, while Iconix has numerous opportunities for growth and advantages that regular retailers don't have. This has created a buying opportunity.

A number of times the stock of Iconix has been hit when domestic brick and mortar retailers reported uninspiring results, including twice last week. Investors have a tendency to sell everything in the retail sector on negative news from a single retailer. As this Seeking Alpha news article states, Iconix went down 3.9% on news from a single brick and mortar retailer last week that doesn't even carry its products, and the sector sold off on the news. There are usually a few great investments within the sell-off that jump significantly when people realize they’re in good shape. Iconix is going to be one of them.

The market has very much rewarded a number of retail stocks that have shown only so-so results. For example, Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) jumped 22% in one day last week after it reported a 2% decline in Q2 sales year over year and a 4.4% decline in its profit margins. Investors realized the stock was undervalued, and the price shot up. Retailer Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) recently reported a good quarter, and its stock rose over 28% in the following days and is up about 48% in the past 2 1/2 months. I expect Iconix will see similar gains.

Traditional retailers

Most brick and mortar retailers will have a challenging time growing in the near term for these reasons:

1) The U.S. has too many stores, and the number needs to come down, so traditional retailers can’t grow by adding more stores.



2) Most retailers do not have international operations because it's very expensive to open international stores, and it’s a big operational headache. If a company wants to do it, it usually has to do it on a large scale in order to achieve the economies of scale needed for success.

3) Small retailers have another problem: they don’t have the resources to develop advanced websites, delivery systems, and appealing multi-channel experiences that are needed to compete with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). They also don’t have the economies of scale to benefit from the spending.

Large retailers have the resources to do this, and they have the economies of scale to make it pay off. Recent results show some large chain retailers making very strong gains in online sales, some with higher rates of growth than Amazon. Other large chains will copy the ones who have figured it out. Still, this will serve mostly to stabilize total sales, and not result in much overall growth.

While regular retailers have very limited avenues for growth in sales and profits, Iconix has the following growth opportunities and advantages that traditional retailers don’t have.

No inventory costs, high profit margins, and flexibility

Iconix is unique in that it licenses its brands to trusted wholesalers and major retail chains who handle design and inventory. In instances where it licenses a brand to a retailer, it's usually a Direct-To-Retailer (DTR) agreement in which the chain handles the designs and orders the merchandise directly from overseas manufacturers.

In instances where it licenses a brand to a wholesaler, Iconix in essence outsources the design, sales, and inventory management to a wholesaler who manufactures the items and places them in stores. For both wholesalers and retailers, Iconix charges a licensing fee, usually about 5% to 6% of sales.

To varying degrees in its contracts, Iconix reserves the right to reject designs and materials that it doesn’t think are good in order to maintain quality control. But nearly all of the actual design work is paid for by Iconix's partners, which significantly reduces its costs.

More importantly, except in rare cases, Iconix doesn’t own inventory. A big benefit of this is that inventory costs a sizable amount of money in a variety of ways. If you want an overview of the costs, read this article or this report.

As a result, Iconix has extremely high profit margins in the range of 50% to 55%. By comparison, the retail industry on average has margins in the range of 2% to 7%, as you can see here.

Another key way in which Iconix benefits from not having inventory is that it can be more nimble than traditional retailers. For example, when it recently decided it no longer wanted to partner with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) on its Starter brand, Iconix was able to fairly rapidly switch to a new partner.

If it had a warehouse full of inventory and the new potential partner didn’t like those designs, Iconix would have to forego switching to the new partner, or it would lose a significant amount of money liquidating the inventory. The inventory-free model gives Iconix a high level of optionality and flexibility.

Location, location, location

New York for clothing is similar to Silicon Valley for tech. Iconix is located in New York's "Garment District." As Wikipedia describes, the Garment District "has been known since the early 20th century as the center for fashion manufacturing and fashion design in the United States, and even the world."

New York consistently ranks as one of the top two fashion hubs of the world, along with Paris. For the mass market, New York is the epicenter, while Paris is the leader in haute couture: very expensive made-to-order, hand-sewn apparel. Paris fashion focuses on clothing for rich people that is often so over the top and outlandish-looking that it doesn't appeal to regular people.

Also, it can't be mass produced by low-skill laborers in the poor countries where nearly all of the world's clothing is made. For global mass market sales, New York fashion is the leader. It focuses on designs that regular people will wear and items that are easily mass produced such as jeans, t-shirts, and sneakers.

Also, NY fashion benefits from being a significant part of American music, TV, and film, which are widely consumed around the world. Musicians and actors often wear fashions from New York on stage and onscreen and in their regular lives, which are heavily filmed by paparazzi.

Iconix and its partners are located in the heart of where these fashions are created, so they are able to stay on the cutting edge of trends. With $9 billion of clothing consumption a year in the city alone, New York is a cauldron of experimentation where thousands of new ideas are tried every year by various designers, and the highest quality ones emerge from the pack.

Often, the experimenting is done by small-scale designers selling to small numbers of local boutique stores. Most of them actively avoid becoming big because their customer base would bail on them if their products became available at numerous stores or at chains. They make plenty of money selling t-shirts for $50 and tops for $200 through boutique stores. These designers often function as a sort of farm system for large companies, who tweak the high quality ideas into mass market products and sell them for 1/4 of the price. This is generally entirely legal because all clothing builds off of things done by others before.

All of the resources of the Garment District are within a 3-block by 7-block area. As Wikipedia states, "No other city has a comparable concentration of fashion businesses and talent in a single district." The location of all those resources within a five-minute walk of Iconix is a strength. Iconix and its partners can walk into showrooms of dozens of designers to get ideas and see various trends. They can go to supply houses and see every fabric and material available in the world, including things just invented in recent weeks. They can meet with dozens of potential wholesalers in person.

The area attracts top talent from around the world in all aspects of fashion. Iconix can pick from a plethora of top graphics artists, website developers, and photographers who specialize in fashion.

Iconix is also in a unique position in that it has about 30 brands, so its knowledge base of the industry is very high. When it sees something doing strongly in one of its brands, it can notify its other brands so they can benefit from it. The new management has put an emphasis on this because it helps both its partners and itself.

It has also put greater emphasis on helping its partners with promotion and marketing. Marketing efforts usually take some time to have an effect, but the good news is that the company has been putting in consistent efforts starting about a year ago. It just hired a high-level Chief Marketing Officer this year who has 25 years of experience in a diverse range of marketing, including promotional partnerships and digital and social media. The campaigns she's done so far have been quite good, including the recent re-launch of the Pony brand.

Now that the company is done making a series of large moves to greatly reduce its debt, I predict the amount of marketing will increase.

Expanding to new product categories

Iconix has a unique ability to grow simply by expanding its brands into new product categories. For example, it recently expanded the Waverly brand into new categories such as storage, housewares, beach, kitchen linens, and guests. That is one reason why Iconix’s home sales were up 7% year over year last quarter.

The Internet actually helps Iconix in this respect because it’s far easier for its brands to have a wide selection of products than they could in physical stores. For example, Danskin has expanded into selling its own line of yoga mats, toning balls, jump ropes, and other exercise equipment, some of which you can see being sold here at Jet.com. It has also expanded into doing a line of intimates.

It was revealed in a lawsuit against Iconix regarding its decision to move the Umbro brand to a major retail chain that the chain will not only do the items the previous partner (a wholesaler) was doing, but also other categories.

While brick-and-mortar stores can potentially go into new product categories, to do so, they must remove other products to make space for them. For example, if a chain that doesn’t carry appliances wants to carry them, the chain must reduce the space given to other categories. By contrast, when Waverly expanded into new categories, it kept its existing categories such as linens and towels and gained space in other departments such as housewares and storage.

When I owned retail stores myself, I always gave strong consideration to new product categories that my existing vendors started doing. I figured that since I was already dealing with them and placing orders with them, that it would be easy to just place one larger order with them rather than two smaller orders from two different vendors. Also, I already trusted them and had a relationship with them, whereas taking on a new line from a new vendor was more effort and ran the risk of problems.

Expanding into new stores

It’s very expensive for brick and mortar stores to open new stores. Iconix, however, can expand into new stores in two ways at no cost. The first is by adding an existing brand to a new chain. For example, starting in late 2017 and early 2018, Iconix is doing this with Danskin as the brand will be carried at Lord & Taylor, Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and T.J. Maxx. Lord & Taylor places it in a chain that is higher scale than Wal-Mart, Costco places it in a members-only warehouse club, and T.J. Maxx places it in an off-price chain.

Iconix can’t do this with all of its brands because for some of the brands, it’s given a retailer an exclusive. But it can do it with many of its brands, and it appears the new management is going to aggressively pursue this path. If Iconix has products in 25% of all retail stores in the U.S., and it makes deals that get it into 30% of stores, that's an increase of 20% in stores. By comparison, brick and mortar retailers would need to open 20% more stores to get the same growth.

The second way is that it can terminate a licensee and replace it with a new licensee with a larger number of stores. It’s in the process of doing this with Umbro. The new licensee, a major retail chain, has reportedly guaranteed Iconix that sales will be 150% higher than with the previous licensee. An announcement of this will likely be made soon. Traditional retailers don’t have the ability to do things like that in one fell swoop.

Expanding into untapped international markets

Iconix has two broad and large opportunities for international growth. The first is by expanding its brands from the U.S. to foreign markets.

About three-fourth of Iconix’s sales currently are in the U.S. and only about one-fourth are overseas. During the last five years, the U.S. GDP has on average been about 23% of world GDP. So, 77% of GDP is outside of the U.S. That is a massive market that is largely untapped at present, presenting a giant opportunity for growth.

At the same time, numerous people overseas love American culture and American brands. They watch American movies, listen to American music, and buy American clothes. For example, Manny Chirico, the CEO of PVH, which owns several clothing brands said: “The Chinese love American brands.”

PVH (NYSE:PVH), which is a company that is fairly similar to Iconix, started moving its focus to overseas markets a few years ago and now has 50% of its sales and 60% of its profits come from overseas. In addition, it expects its China sales to double in the next five years.

If Iconix grows its international sales to be half of its total like PVH has done and keeps its domestic sales the same (no growth), that will be a net sales increase of 51%.

If it grows its international sales to be half of its total and its domestic sales fall by 10%, that’s still a net sales increase of 44%.

The future of big growth is the rapidly growing middle class in emerging markets

The second ongoing international opportunity is that global growth is projected to be much higher than domestic growth. The IMF projects the growth of the U.S. economy in 2018 will be 2.1%, while in emerging and developing countries growth is projected to be 4.8%.

Most other institutions also project future global growth will be far higher for many years to come. Their projections are usually pretty accurate. As this chart shows, emerging markets growth has averaged between 3% and 9% this century (averaging about 5.5%), while developed markets growth has been between -4% and 3%, with an average of about 2%.

Most growth is coming from emerging markets mainly for one reason: most people in those regions of the world have very, very little, and they’re willing to work like long and hard to have more. Go to this site and enter in $1,400 in annual income, and you’ll see that $1,400 is around the mid-way mark for income: half of people live on less than that for all their needs. When they start making more money, they spend it on things like more clothing for themselves and for their families.

In a developed country like the U.S., if GDP increases by 5%, consumption of clothing usually doesn’t jump 5%. Instead, consumption of harder to obtain things like computers rises, and purchases of highly discretionary items like ATVs or snowmobiles go up significantly.

In developing countries, when GDP rises by 5%, consumption of clothing and appliances usually rises by much more than 5%. I have traveled to over 40 developing countries. The majority of people have only two changes of clothes total. When they get more money, more clothes is one of the things near the top of their list. Iconix’s brands are geared towards the mass market, so they’re a great fit for this huge emerging middle class.

Emerging markets also have the best demographics for growth. The world's population is expected to grow by 1.6 billion in the next 16 years. 1.52 billion (95%) of that growth will be in emerging markets. Also, the percentage of young people ready to work hard and consume goods is very large compared to the U.S. and Europe, where the populations are older and are working less. About 90% of all people who are under 30 years old are in emerging markets.

These young people have watched TV because even if they don’t own a TV, a local cafe in their city or town has a TV. They know about all the things they’re missing out on, and they want those things and are willing to work like crazy to get them. This is something that won’t be stopped.

They’re also very fashion-conscious, and unlike their parents, they don’t want to wear traditional garb - they want fashionable clothing. This market is sizable and growing bigger by the week and is a great natural fit for Iconix.

Iconix's recent steps to connect its brands to celebrities with big online presences fits well with their international growth goals because people around the world have more access to American culture than in the past. Most importantly, Iconix has been opening new offices in new countries and expanding their overseas staff in order to get their brands into more stores. All sales they achieve overseas will be high margin growth.

By comparison, for a traditional retailer to expand into a single foreign country, they need to sign long-term leases, spend a lot of money building out stores, arranging new supply chains, loading the stores with inventory and other expensive and time-consuming steps. Iconix simply sends a single person in to meet with wholesalers and retail chains and outsources almost everything to them. The local wholesalers and chains already have operations fully set up, and they already know the local markets.

Investors who overly focus on U.S. retail sales are missing the bigger picture. Retail sales are growing at a strong pace around the world, and they are going to get bigger and bigger. Iconix is uniquely positioned to tap into this at low cost and very high profit margins.

Platform agnostic

A brand company that can sell via any channel can be platform agnostic. Whether people are buying in stores or online, they still like brand names. In many ways, apparel brand names are more important online than in stores because people are buying products without seeing and touching them in person.

For example, if you’re going to buy some office supplies or a vase or a dish scrubber or many other things online, you probably won’t care what the brand is. But if you’re buying clothing online, you’ll likely want a brand you know and trust.

Iconix has been actively growing its presence on Amazon.com, and now most of its brands are available for purchase there. Most of the brands are also at Jet.com, the up-and-coming competitor to Amazon.

In addition, major chains are figuring out the online space and achieving high rates of growth in online sales. Target had 32% year-over-year growth in online sales in Q2. Iconix has been creating high quality websites for each of its brands to feature their designs and drive traffic to retail stores and their websites.

In many ways, Iconix is like a free agent: it can go anywhere it wants. It’s also similar to TV/movie content producers. The content producers don’t much care whether their shows are watched on network TV, cable TV or on streaming services. Consumers will want good quality shows, and the producers sell in whatever channels people want to consume their product.

Relationships and access

Among clothing and home brands, Iconix is one of the largest with about 30 brands. It has strong relationships with most of the biggest chains from Macy's (NYSE:M) to Target (NYSE:TGT) to Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). As with most things, who you know is key. People tend to want to do business with companies they know and trust.

In addition, Iconix is well known by everyone in retail, and its size gives it access to pretty much every retailer. If the CEO of a top brand management company that owns 30 brands asks to have a meeting with you to discuss a potential partnership, you'd take the meeting.

For most clothing and home companies, it's very hard to get a private meeting with the executives of a retail chain that you don't already have a relationship with. If you can't get a meeting, then you can't get a deal. For Iconix, getting meetings is easy.

This gives it an added advantage. When it wasn't happy with how Wal-Mart was handling Ocean Pacific (only selling it for part of the year as swimwear), Iconix was able to get the brand into Urban Outfitters to see how it would do with a hipper crowd than Wal-Mart. It did great, and the industry noticed it, which allowed Iconix to pull OP from Wal-Mart and move it to a new major chain that will sell it as a year-round brand with a variety of products. If Iconix didn't have access to Urban, that never would have occurred.

Likewise, when Iconix wasn't satisfied with the amount of rack space Wal-Mart was giving Danskin, Iconix set up meetings and got it into Lord & Taylor, T.J. Maxx, and Costco. Access is very important.

Valuation

Iconix trades at a low multiple compared to most other retailers. Iconix is not only very cheap in comparison, but it has far bigger opportunities for growth, far less risk, and far higher profit margins.

Because almost all of Iconix's costs are fixed costs, and not variable costs, approximately 75% of new revenue will go directly to the bottom line as profits. They already own the brands. They don’t have to spend any money on opening stores or buying inventory. Their cost of sales is only what they pay the staff to sign the deals and maintain the relationships, which is a relatively small percentage of sales.

This makes its stock very different as an investment: specifically, it’s a far better investment. It’s why the average analyst price target is $10.15, roughly 100% higher than the current price. The lowest price target is $8.50, which is about 70% higher than the current price.

One of the investment companies I respect the most, Valuentum, has a fair market value of $16 for Iconix, with a fair market value range of between $12 and $20. Valuentum recommends being underweight most retail stocks. However, it is bullish on ICON.

Conclusion

I agree fully with them. Traditional retailers face headwinds, yet don’t have the numerous opportunities for growth and advantages that Iconix has. When existing investors return to their senses and/or new investors discover the company, the stock price will rise significantly.

While I’m not bullish on traditional retail stocks, I think the predictions of major problems for the largest retail chains are overdone. The largest 15 chains have the resources and scale to compete with Amazon, and some of them have begun to do so very effectively. The others will notice what works and copy them in order to also compete more effectively.

The big chains will suffer somewhat in the short term while the amount of retail space in the U.S. gets reduced. But small retailers and small-store chains will bear the brunt of the reduction, given they pay far higher rent per-square-foot than large chains, and they don’t have the resources or economies of scale to compete online with Amazon and the big chains.

When a sizable percentage of small-store chains are wiped out, it will mean more business for the 15 to 20 largest chains and for Amazon. They have the resources (cash, real estate or other assets they can sell) to ride this consolidation out, and then pick up a portion of the customers of the small-store chains that go under.

On the last earnings call, Iconix noted that a few of its key growth deals took longer to put into place than expected, so it reduced guidance for the next two quarters by 3%, causing an over-reaction and excessive drop in its stock price. The price is now down almost 25% from where it was in late July. Yet, the new partnerships are still going to take place and will be announced soon. I expect the stock will rise significantly in the near future from the upcoming catalysts described here and here.

The likelihood is very high that the stock will rise to between $6.25 and $7.25 in the next 1-3 months for an increase of 20% to 35%. When prices get this absurdly low, I usually increase my position to be about four times a normal size position. Then, for every 10% the price goes up, I sell about 1/8th of it for gains until I return to a normal sized position. Then, I hold the normal position for as long as I think it has a high probability of "good enough" gains in the coming year.

I strongly encouraged Iconix investors to take profits on many of their "extra" shares when the price recently rose to $7, so they could more easily buy on the next dip. The dip is now here like a gift horse staring us in the face.

I recommend establishing an overweight position while the price is low, so you can take some profits after its first couple of legs up and still have a normal-sized position for the longer term to take advantage of the opportunities and bigger picture trends described above.

While I've reduced my one-year price target somewhat to $10 (a little below consensus), that's still about a 90% gain from current prices. I expect about 30% of the gain will come from the series of upcoming positive announcements the company is slated to make soon. Another rise of 30% will come from the company posting a good quarter or two that makes investors realize how undervalued it is.

The remaining 30% will likely be from momentum and the stock grinding higher over time with a few smaller wins here and there. After that, and it's at a more appropriate valuation, I think the stock could rise 10% to 20% per year based on ongoing moderate gains, but the big gains won't be nearly as doable.

If Congress passes a mild tax cut with repatriation, I'll raise my target by about 60 cents, which would add another 10% in gain from current prices. Congress is desperate for at least one accomplishment to show voters in the mid-term elections, so I think there's a good chance they'll do a tax cut. It's also one of the few things they mostly agree on. The good news is that there are plenty of gains to be had with this company independent of Washington.

