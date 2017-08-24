Monarch Casinos & Resort - This Little Gem Still Calls Out 'Buy Me' Despite Its Strong Run YTD

It's a family-run tight ship, committed to continually upgrading its product. It's well-positioned to move quickly to expand its geographic footprint as opportunities arise over the next year.

"A pebble surrounded by diamonds remains a common stone, and a diamond surrounded by pebbles is still a gem." -- Robert Green Ingersoll (1833-1899)

The consolidation of the U.S. regional gaming market is here. It's no longer a "what if," but a "when and where" proposition. We had long been convinced that the current composition of the U.S. gaming space was ready for disruption. The 2015 bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) and the company's plan to exit as an Opco (operating company) and a REIT was telling. It was followed by the migration into Opcos/REITs of operators like Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK), and MGM (NYSE:MGM) to use that structure to presumably unlock shareholder value (not entirely true). These are clear harbingers of more consolidation to come. More recently, El Dorado Resorts' (NASDAQ:ERI) acquisition of Isle of Capri further foretells the arrival of much more to come in the space.

We see just too much duplication in databases in given regional markets -- or gaming revenue growth that has stalled, remained flat, or started down a long road of declines. Add the headlong expansion of tribal gaming and it's a sector in flux. It has long been an established fact that the days where new jurisdictions opened the floodgates to the underserved demands for gaming in an area are long over. Today, you either transform an existing property into a fully integrated casino resort or just sit there, deluge your customers with email offers, and pray.

Caesars' imminent exit from bankruptcy split into an Opco and a REIT essentially owned by its former senior and junior lenders could be one of many ignition points that speed the pace of sector consolidation over the next 18 months. Emerging with a portfolio of 37 properties, CZR will be a mix of powerhouses, also-rans, and weak sisters. Although its new owners have pro forma signed on to the exit structure split, it's not at all clear that they intend to sit on their equity. We could see many CZR properties put up for sale to speed the pace of liquidity return to the lenders. At the same time, we have numerous strong regional players in the sector that see the writing on the wall as follows: A national casino operator with properties that doggedly followed every legalization over the past 20 years is an idea whose time has come and gone. The time of cherry-picked regional gaming cluster companies is starting to form.

By "cherry-picked" we mean the emergence of a handful of strong regional operators scaling up. These will be companies owning anywhere from eight to 20 properties at the most, with stable revenue bases in solid or growing geographically diverse markets, established database cross-marketing, and balance sheets that enable them to borrow cheaply and readily as opportunities rise. I've previously shared my enthusiasm for such companies. These operators sprang from strong family founders who had passed along their customer culture precepts to the next generation and, along the way, added deep, front-line pros and benches to their professional management groups. Many of these companies initially expanded out of their original bases in Nevada. They aren't part of the global mega-giants of the Las Vegas Strip, but tend to plow the fields of locals markets there and venture out to other regions as opportunities evolve.

Among the best of breed in the space is Monarch Casinos & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCR), run by the Farahi family of Reno -- a consistently strong producer of profits out of two casino hotels. These guys are smart, conservative and have a powerful grip on costs and marketing. They are midway to the homestretch in a capex program on both of their existing properties, and their performance is rock solid:

We have long been fans of this company, to wit:

On Nov. 22, 2016, our Seeking Alpha article on the company guided for a buy when the stock was at $24.89. Our price target last year was $30.

On April 18, 2017, we published another article on the company, calling for a buy at $29.00.

The price as of writing this today was $34.

Note: Now having exceeded our price target, we have revisited the stock again and talked with colleagues both in Reno and Black Hawk, Colo. Although the shares are now 40% up since our first call, we thought through the prospect of upping our guidance once again, particularly in light of the company's outstanding performance for the first six months of this year. We asked ourselves one basic question: Despite the great numbers, should one still be bullish enough to buy in now, at a price some might well have good reason to believe has gotten a bit toppy?

Monarch's Reno flagship, The Atlantis

The Basics: Monarch Casinos & Resort

52-week range: $21.13-$35.40. The stock, near a year high, is up 4.35% in the last five weeks.

Price to book: 2.42. It sits as the median among a peer group I selected comprised of a blend of small, mid-sized and global companies with properties in Nevada and at least two other U.S. regional jurisdictions.

Market cap: $612m.

A glance at Monarch's performance in the first six months of 2017:

*Negatively impacted by $1.6 million in redesign and upgrade costs to both its Reno and Black Hawk properties, in which costs were expensed for that period.

These results reflect a company in full control of its costs, producing high net profit margins and asset returns during a period when its capex program for both of its properties are in full swing and entering the late phase.

Regarding debt, Monarch's debt stands at 5.28% of EV compared with an overall benchmark of 25%. The peer median is 31.42%. Its interest coverage level is 43.98x -- virtually unprecedented for the casino resort sector, which classically lives on high debt due to the ongoing capex and expansion demands in new markets.

Peer median CF to total debt: 38.48

Monarch: 126.12

EV: $600.37m

Most recent Q2 earnings: $0.72, up 28% ttm

Management target: $25 million in EBITDA a year from its two/cash flow. We agree with that projection and are strongly confident, given management's track record to date, that it is achievable.

Conclusion

By some technical standards, MCRI is overvalued. By my industry-centric analysis, it is not. I think the company has runway ahead and is still one you'll want to consider owning because the risk/yield considerations reflect that the all of the stars are aligned in the right places.

Downside risk is minimal: Monarch operates in two markets, Reno and Black Hawk, Colo. They are still investing in expanding and renovating both properties. Both markets have a strong propulsion of economic and population growth due to migration from other states, an expanding employment base, rising home values. Above all, they're in a transformative stage toward casinos that are fully diverse, integrated resorts. Add a clean balance sheet, low debt, ease of financing further acquisitions or expansions and you have little to lose sleep over. With so much family skin still in the game, financially and managerially, we like the prospects going forward. The only risk we see is the appearance of any black swans, which will impact the entire industry, such as another 2008 financial collapse.

The Farahi family business model that consistently produces the results shown above is a basic one: strong properties continually upgraded; cost-conscious, conservative financial management; keen understanding of the gaming customer; and cherry-picked markets with robust economic/demographic underpinnings. MCRI is not plagued with legacy debt, or underperforming properties in highly saturated markets.

The prime catalyst we see here to higher valuation is the ability of MCRI to move quickly and absorb debt easily when potential cherry-picked acquisitions of properties become available. We think there is a strong likelihood of this happening over the next 18 months. We see one of two possibilities: MCRI as either a buyer or a seller of a larger operator with a wider geographic reach. Because of that, we are raising our guidance to $43 by Q2 2018.

Note: All my gaming shares are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid potential conflicts of interest with gaming clients past, present or future. MCRI has never been, nor is now, a client of our company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.