What Investors In The Treasury Bond Market Seem To Be Telling Us

This movement also seems to be captured in recent movements in the dollar/euro exchange rate.

International money placed in the US over the past five or six years now seems to be flowing elsewhere, especially to Europe.

Investors in US Treasuries appear to be more concerned with political risk than with current economic trends.

From time to time, it is interesting to check out the yields on US Treasury securities to see what investors in governments seem to be building into the market.

Going back almost three-quarters of a year to the first of November 2016, we see that the 10-year government note closed to yield 1.831 percent.

Yesterday, the 10-year bond closed to yield 2.167 percent, a rise of 33.6 basis points.

What has accounted for this rise in the yield?

Breaking up this nominal yield into an expected real rate of interest and an inflationary expectations component, we find that there has been very little change over this time period in inflationary expectations.

In early November 2016, market expectations for inflation built into the 10-year yield stood at 1.753 percent. The inflationary expectations built into the market yield yesterday were 1.773 percent, an increase of just 2 basis points.

Inflationary expectations jumped after Donald Trump was elected president, primarily on the expectations that Mr. Trump was going to stimulate the economy through tax cuts, tax reform, infrastructure spending, and financial deregulation.

By December 1, 2016, inflationary expectations jumped to just above 2.00 percent and remained there through most of March 2017. However, in April and May, inflationary expectations dropped off and by June were back around the level they are now.

Inflationary expectations seemed to drop off for two reasons. First, it appeared more and more unlikely that Mr. Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress were going to be able to pass any of the fiscal programs this year…if at all. Furthermore, it seemed more and more unlikely that financial deregulation was going to take place anytime soon.

Second, new information on inflation coming out this year continued to remain weak, and this also helped to dampen any expectations for a rise in inflation in the near future.

The yield on US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (TIPS) can be used as a proxy for the expected real rate of interest.

On November 1, 2016, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was 0.078 percent. Yesterday, the 10-year TIPs closed to yield 0.394, giving us an increase of 31.6 basis points.

So the rise in the yields between November 1, 2016, and August 23, 2017, was almost solely due to the increase in the expected real rate of interest. The question now becomes what caused this rise in the expected real rate?

In more normal times, one would argue that the expected real rate of interest was related to the expected rate of growth in the economy and the expected rate of growth in real GDP.

The yield on the 10-year TIPs did rise after the election of Mr. Trump. By December 1, 2016, this yield was at 0.440 percent, where it remained until April and May, when it dropped back, as did expected inflation, when investors began to sense that Mr. Trump and the Republicans were not going to be successful this year with their stimulus ideas.

But there is another reason, one that I have been writing about since December 2016. This reason is related to the international monies that had flowed into the United States during the financial unrest in Europe and elsewhere since 2014, seeking a “safe haven”. This flow of funds was huge and resulted in the yield on the 10-year TIPs dropping below zero for an extended period of time.

Since the election of Mr. Trump in November, these monies have reversed direction, and ever since early November, this international flow of funds has been flowing out of the United States. Consequently, the yield on the 10-year TIPs became positive as a result of this movement of funds.

One can note that even though the yield on the 10-year TIPs has become positive, the yield on the five-year TIPs still remains in negative territory. On November 1, 2016, the yield on the five-year TIPs was –0.444 percent. Yesterday this yield was at –0.020 percent.

There is still plenty of international “safe haven” money in the US, but one can speculate that given the information presented above that most of the outflow over the past nine months has been in longer-term maturities, so that most of what remains is in shorter maturities so that investors can move the funds out of the US more quickly if investors desire to do so.

Note that these funds can move, not just on the political uncertainty that exists within the US but might also be quite responsive to increasing interest rates in the Eurozone as the European Central Bank considers increasing its policy rate.

Another fact that supports this analysis is that the term structure of interest rates is flatter now than it was early in November. On November 1, the spread between the yield on the 10-year Treasury and the 2-year Treasury was 100 basis points.

Yesterday, the spread was 85 basis points.

For the five-year Treasury, the spread is just about the same on both dates. The reading on this is similar to the above - money is relatively stable in the shorter end of the term structure, but the expectation for future interest rate increases over the longer term has lessened.

Just one final comment, as I have recorded above, I believe that the basic change in Treasury yields over the past almost nine months is due primarily to political uncertainty and risk.

I also believe that the same concerns about political uncertainty and risk are being captured in change that has taken place in the value of the US dollar.

On November 1, 2016, it took $1.1000 to buy one euro. By early December, the price had risen to almost $1.0700 for one euro. But the euro really strengthened after Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France. Now, the price is above $1.1800 per euro.

One conclusion that can be drawn from this is that international money is moving from the United States to Europe as there is some confidence building in the European Union as France looks like it is working closer with Germany, and with the possibility that in the spring of 2018, Italy with a re-elected Matteo Renzi, will join these two to build a stronger EU.

Thus, Europe is seen to be becoming stronger relative to the United States. And recent information on the economic growth of EU member nations also supports this belief. Investors seem to be betting this way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.