McKesson Heavily Oversold At $147

McKesson's (NYSE:MCK) first quarter earnings results along with the down move in the biotech complex were the main reasons why the pharmaceutical distributor has shed over $20 a share over the past six weeks or so. The stock is now trading at sub $150 levels whereas it almost reached $170 a share just before it announced its first quarter numbers. However, I didn't see anything in Q1 earnings that could potentially adversely affect McKesson's fundamentals over a sustained period. In fact, the surprising low profits in Q1 came from contract alterations with two large manufacturers.

Mckesson already has moved to streamline these agreements to ensure earnings on a quarterly basis and more predictive in nature instead of having peaks and troughs in earnings. For example, the adjusted earnings figure of $2.46 was well behind the $2.82 expectation. This number obviously put pressure on the shares and it could have been avoided to some extent. How? Well, management needs to be more up front with their short-term earnings expectations. In saying this, annual guidance has been increased slightly on previous estimates and this move should to some extent calm investors nerves with relation to the future profitability of the company. We will remain long. Here are some reasons why.

Firstly the company's valuation cannot be ignored when you combine it with McKesson's strong competitive advantages and biotech's fundamentals. McKesson currently has an earnings multiple of only 6.7 which is more than three times less than its five-year average. The company's price to cash flow ratio of 8.9 looks particularly attractive as attractive value plays from a cash flow basis usually have ratios around these levels. As long as the politicians don't begin to meddle in this sector, McKesson along with Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and AmerisourceBergen Corp.(NYSE:ABC) should continue to dominate pharmaceutical distributorship.

McKesson incidentally is by far the cheapest of the "big 3" and is up there with respect to long term earnings growth projections (7%-plus annualized). Because margins are so slim in this game, any potential competitor would have to have huge scale to be in any position to compete. Whether on the buying side through heavy discounting from manufacturers due to volume or on the distribution side due to extensive logistics, any potential competitor would find it extremely difficult to gain market share from McKesson, in my opinion.

On the technical side, McKesson appears to have formed a daily cycle low and its momentum indicators are pushing off oversold levels. Furthermore biotech as discussed yesterday has broken its down trend line and seems to be leading equities higher

Sentiment actually didn't get to ultra pessimistic levels before Q2 earnings were announced which could have possibly given us a sell signal. It definitely now though has retraced back into "buy range" territory. Moreover, the weekly stochastics also have retraced back to levels we saw last April. As we know McKesson shares tacked on $30 between April and June of this year.

I have gone through every key financial ratio and all have improved meaningfully over the past decade. Free cash flow came in at $4.2 billion at the end of March last which was more than eight times larger than 2008 numbers. Earnings per share over the same time period are up by a factor of seven which is really impressive considering that the top line has only doubled to almost $200 billion. The only ratio which is slightly worse off is the company's debt to equity ratio which currently is at 55%. Again, despite this ratio has risen, there is nothing to worry about with respect to the company's balance sheet.

Just keep looking at the big picture. The noise surrounding generic pricing and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will ultimately fade away. We will remain long MCK.

