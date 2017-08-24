Don't Read The Wrong Message In Goldman Sachs' GoPro Upgrade

Earlier this month, GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares finally offered fans and investors a glimmer of hope. That is, on August 4th, GPRO stock surged 19% on surprisingly strong second quarter numbers. GoPro managed to report sales as well as earnings that were both better than expected.

GoPro stock even managed to tack on more gains following the initial surge... a time when one would expect to see some serious profit-taking pressure. Indeed, GoPro shares held their ground so well that the pros finally felt comfortable enough to start shining a more bullish light on it. Goldman Sachs, for instance, recently upgraded GPRO stock, specifically touting a couple of upcoming product launches as growth catalysts.

Does Goldman have a point in thinking the future for GoPro looks more promising than the past? Maybe. But, it's worth noting that this same lot of professional stock pickers has been dead wrong about GoPro and consumers in the past.

Goldman's Stance

In mid August, iconic investment bank and research outfit Goldman Sachs upped its view of GPRO stock from "Sell" to "Neutral" largely in anticipation of success with upcoming launches of two new products.

One of them is the Hero6 action camera slated for release later this year, and the other is the 360-degree Fusion camera expected to become available sometime in 2018. The Fusion will allow for the (relatively) easy creation of augmented-reality and virtual-reality media.

Goldman analyst Doug Clark explains of his new rating and new $10 target price on GPRO stock:

We expect investor focus to shift to the upcoming product launch. We no longer have downside to consensus estimates in the near term, but short interest is still at 19% of shares outstanding... Product launches have historically been a positive catalyst for the stock in the past, with outperformance vs. the S&P 500 both into and out of product launches.

Just to be clear though, Clark isn't exactly bullish on the company. His optimism is mostly aimed at the stock's speculative nature and the news that inspires speculators. He also noted “market saturation and stiff competition” were still realities that were keeping a lid on sell-through, which has fallen in five of the past six quarters.

His ultimate conclusion? GoPro still needs more diversity in its product lines.

Maybe, or Maybe Not

It didn't take much, or long, for the market to see what it wanted to see in Clark's call. GoPro is a name the market - some of the market - loves to love, and leading that camp was none other than TheStreet.com's Jim Cramer. He commented:

So they go positive on GoPro knowing that there is a new product introduction. This is important, because it's entirely possible that this new product introduction does spur some sales and that GoPro is out of the woods.

Maybe, though it's a stretch to connect the dots between more "sales" and "out of the woods." The Hero5 and the Hero4 were touted similarly to the fanfare surrounding the Hero6, and neither the Hero5 or the Hero4 did much to help GoPro get back in the black... a company that was barely in the black in 2014 and 2015 when GoPro mania was at its peak.

As it turns out, most consumers can appreciate the fact that GoPro makes the best action cameras in the world - they just don't care about owning an action camera. And of the consumers willing to open their wallets, they're just as likely to use their smartphone as an action camera or snap up a lower-cost camera like those offered by Garmin or Sony.

Meanwhile, owners of GoPro's previous models aren't overly interested in upgrades either.

The ballyhooed drone called the Karma was also a let-down, and not just because it was recalled shortly after the initial launch. DJI already had a competitor on the market before the Karma hit store shelves, and now DJI's Spark beats the Karma in terms of price and features.

In other words, GoPro has suggested big things in the past, and investors appeared to embrace the optimism with open arms, never cross-checking the optimism with actual marketability.

But the Fusion 360-degree camera/apparatus could do well? Maybe. There again though, consumers like the idea of a functional AR/VR camera. With an estimated sticker price that could be (well) in excess of $1,000, however, most consumers won't be buying one. It's not been designed with a mass market in mind, aimed at a very small, albeit interested, target market of digital and interactive content makers.

Oh yeah... there are some low-cost 360-degree camera setups already on the market, ready to keep the launch of the Fusion in check, and they're cheap, offering some appeal to the few non-professional consumers that may want to dabble into making their own immersive video.

Bottom Line for GPRO Stock

The point is - and Goldman's Doug Clark more or less said so - there's a distinct difference between news that could drive up GPRO stock in the short run and results that will keep GPRO stock moving higher for the long haul. Cramer, among others, seemingly chose to conflate and combine the two ideas to paint a picture that implies GoPro's worst days are all behind it. A closer look at all of Clark's assessment leaves no doubt that lots of competition and a fairly limited product line are holding the company back.

As for your big takeaway, the key message here isn't to discourage a purchase. It's just a caution to put your long position in GPRO and your timeframe in perspective. Goldman knows GoPro has some major hurdles on the long-term horizon. Everyone else should keep that in mind.