Top 10 Net Payout Yields For August 2017

This article is a continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 (see article) and explained in August 2012 (see article). The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month utilized in part to make investment decisions for the Covestor model that is now beating the S&P 500 for five out of the last six years. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

July Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the monthly returns of the top 10 stocks from July (see list here). For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists.

The Top 5 stocks had a very strong July following the huge gains of June. The S&P 500 index produced a slightly larger gain for the month, but all of the Top 5 stocks had a solid gain outside of the 3% loss from Corning (NYSE:GLW). AIG (NYSE:AIG), Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and CBS (NYSE:CBS) had solid gains above 3% while American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was relatively flat for the month. In total, the Top 5 stocks gained a solid 1.8% for July in comparison to the 1.9% gain of the benchmark S&P 500.

AIG data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks cooled off after a sizable gain in June with all but one stock producing losses for July. The losses though were completely offset by the big gain of Ameriprise Financial (AMP). Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and CenturyLink (CTL) all saw minor losses for the month. In total, the Next 5 stocks gained 1.7% for the period, slightly outperforming the 1.9% gain of the S&P 500.

AMP data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had an another strong month despite only having half the stocks produce gains during July. In total, the NPY stocks produced an average gain of 1.7% that slightly missed the 1.9% gain of the benchmark index.

August List

The top 10 list saw minor shifts for July outside the top three positions. AIG remained in the top spot on the NPY list with a 21% yield. Similar to the last couple of months, the top nine yielding stocks all remained on the list.

General Motors (GM) rejoined the list after dropping off several months ago. The auto manufacturer has traded relatively flat this year while working towards a $7 billion capital return plan this year that will increase the yield further. CenturyLink dropped off the list, even though the yield rose to 9.4% for August.

The average yield decreased again due mainly to another month of stock gains during July. The top three stocks still maintained yields near 17% or above, which remains exceptionally high yields for mega-cap stocks.

The average yield decreased slightly to 13.0% to start August, down from July levels at 13.5%. The buyback yield dipped to 10.1% due to the stock gains and the offset of including General Motors in the list. Similarly, the dividend yield was down sharply for the month to 2.9% due to the removal of the large dividend of CenturyLink.

Conclusions

The yields of the NPY concept are trading at more normal levels after the elevated levels to start the year. The average stock on the list has more sustainable share buybacks that are more attractive than large, one-time purchases.

While stocks are at record levels, the concept slowly rotates into stocks at lows like CenturyLink and General Motors the last couple of months. Ultimately, the stocks on the list now have more sustainable yields though still at attractive yields at levels mostly above 10%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, AMP, AIG, NLY, GM, CTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.