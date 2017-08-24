Air New Zealand's Cash Flows Are Poised To Soar - Prepare For Even Higher Dividends

It has a solid growth outlook in domestic markets as well as in the long-haul market.

Unlike many other airline companies, Air New Zealand (OTCPK:ANZFF) (OTC:ANZFY) (OTCPK:ANZLY) offers a very strong dividend. The company is highly profitable, and once its fleet renewal is completed, investors can count on even higher shareholder returns.

Air New Zealand has reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Wednesday, and those results looked quite good.

Despite earnings coming in lower than in FY 2016, Air New Zealand's pre-tax profits are still the second highest ever and at twice the level they were at four years ago. The cash flow generation is even stronger than the company's earnings; during the last year, the company produced operating cash flows of $900 million, which don't sound like much but are a lot relative to the company's size.

The company trades at roughly four times its annual operating cash flows (we have to translate that number to US dollars in order to compare it to the market cap), which is a very low valuation. In the last couple of years, Air New Zealand has spent heavily on upgrading and expanding its fleet, but that spending phase is poised to end soon.

With capital expenditures of $700 million in 2017, Air New Zealand produced free cash flows of roughly $200 million (which means the company trades at roughly 13 times its trailing free cash flows), but with capex spending forecasted to drop to $500 million in the current fiscal year, and to almost zero in 2021, its free cash flows are poised to soar from the current level.

What does that mean for income investors? Basically two things:

- The company's dividend looks very safe, as the free cash flow payout ratio is less than 100% even on a trailing twelve month basis, and the payout ratio will drop further as the company's cash flows rise over the next couple of years.

- Investors can expect a big increase in Air New Zealand's shareholder returns once the aircraft capex is dealt with.

At the current level of 21 New Zealand cents per year (which is equal to 15 US cents), Air New Zealand's shares yield 6.3%, which is more than three times the yield investors can get from the broad market (the S&P 500 yields 1.9% right now) and also vastly more than what investors can get from fixed income alternatives such as Treasuries right now.

Air New Zealand's management is quite confident that the current fiscal year (2018) will be better than what the company has delivered in 2017, as growth is seen in the short-haul market, due to higher revenues per available seat mile as well as higher passenger counts (due to leisure travel from New Zealand to other Pacific Islands, domestic tourism, etc.).

In the long-haul market, Air New Zealand should be able to record some growth this year as well, as the company has opened a new route to Tokyo (via the Haneda airport) and is increasing the number of connections to Houston and Vancouver. For 2018, management thus plans with five percent capacity growth, which, coupled with some pricing gains, should be enough to deliver solid revenue growth.

Air New Zealand's shares have risen by almost 100 percent from their 52-week low, but they still do not look expensive at all. At roughly four times its annual operating cash flows, the shares look quite cheap.

Once the aircraft capex is dealt with, Air New Zealand could easily produce annual free cash flows of $600 million plus, which means that there is a lot of room for the company to deliver a very big amount of cash to its owners in a couple of years - based on the current market cap, which is less than $3 billion, investors could easily see a free cash flow yield of 20% in a couple of years.

Takeaway

Air New Zealand offers a quite high dividend yield to its owners, which is rather unusual for airline companies. Due to high cash flows, solid growth and a strong balance sheet, there is ample room for the company to increase its payout further, especially once capital expenditures are lower again - the company should be able to produce very high free cash flow yields (based on the current share price) in a couple of years.

