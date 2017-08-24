Intuit: We Can't Justify It

Intuit has just released its fiscal Q4 and fiscal 2017 earnings reports and we discuss the results as well as our thoughts on the stock at present levels.

Intuit (INTU) has just reported earnings and the Street is having a mixed reaction, first buying the news, and now selling it. The stock has had a good run year, rising 30% in this time, but is trading at a very expensive 40 times trailing earnings. Such a premium valuation is fine, so long as the growth in earnings is there to support such a valuation. We are of the opinion that the stock is definitely not a bargain here, as guidance, while decent for fiscal 2018, does not necessarily justify this valuation. We would want to see this stock fall before recommending any buying. That said, segment performance has been strong. Are better days ahead? Let's check in on the name to see where we are at.

The truth is that performance is generally stellar for the name. A cursory glance at the last few years of earnings show that the company historically beats on the top and bottom line almost every single quarter with just a few exceptions. That helps drive the premium. It simply delivers results, pays a little dividend, and continues to offer growth. It is quietly one of the better performers in 2017. That said, to justify the valuation, one need to ensure that we have growth. Well, here in Q2, we saw revenues climb. Revenue as a whole came in at $842 billion, and this beat estimates by $37 million. However, this was also up 11.7% year-over-year, continuing a string of winning quarters on the top line. In addition, the pace of rising revenues seems to be picking up steam.

The company’s two segments performed exceptionally in the fiscal year. The Small Business Segment is a real winner and saw its subscriber base grow 53% in the U.S, while Quickbooks subscriptions rose 75% internationally. These facts drove the segment's revenues up 14% in the quarter and 13% on year over year basis. As for the consumer tax revenue, it grew by 9%. Outstanding!

While sales were a strong, operating income really impressed. I was pleased to see that adjusted operating income grew to $78 million up from $36 million a year ago. This is a solid 117% increase. What drove this increase? Well, the 12% boost in revenues was strong but expenses were well controlled. Total costs and expenses were just $852 million compared to $810 million last year, rising just 5%. Clearly, the revenue growth outpaced expense growth and that is a very positive sign. Keep an eye on that going forward.

In terms of cash flow, Intuit produced $1.6 billion from operations in the year, rising from $1.4 billion last year. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $529 million. This was the only small blemish on the quarter, as cash was down from $638 million a year ago. Factoring everything in, the company saw earnings of $0.20 per share. This actually beat estimates by $0.03.

The ultimate question of course is where do we go from here? Now it is time to look ahead. We feel that share prices have limited upside, mainly due to what we note in figure 1. The name is performing admirably, but the valuation is now stretched. As you can see share price has grown, as have earnings and the multiple, but the multiple has grown at the greatest rate. This means the name is priced for perfection, and that any mistake could send the name marked lower.

Figure 1. 5 Year Share Price, Earnings, and Multiple Expansion of Intuit.

Source: Historical earnings and author calculations in excel

As you can see, the company' stock has continued to rise. While the earnings bars aren't that prominent the labels indicate the growth. We have added a trend line to demonstrate the overall expanding multiple. 2015 was a bit of a blip year as shown in the earnings, but the key here is that the multiple has expanded as earnings have grown. But looking ahead, the company is going to see the pace of earnings slow. Some of this is made up for by management attempting to be shareholder friendly.

To boost value, the company has been buying back shares and bought $360 million worth in Q4 alone. The company may be overpaying here, but it does drive earnings higher. A dividend of $0.39 was declared for fiscal Q1, so investors get that dividend In addition to growth. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, sales should grow another 9 to 11%, with adjusted earnings per share growing 11% to 13%. While that is impressive, the stock is still pricey for that level of growth. We had been seeing strong double digit percentage growth in the last two years, now the growth will slow to possibly single digits if there is a slow quarter or two. The valuation makes a buy call here unjustifiable right now. One bad quarter could derail the momentum. Let the name pull back under $125 before considering buying.

