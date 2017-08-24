Why Alaska Air's Bull Market Has Officially Ended

Lastly, the industry as a whole is lagging the broader market, signaling Alaska Air could be a victim of a confluence of factors.

Alaska Air (ALK) may be in trouble over the next few months as both sector specific and broader macro themes weigh on the airline. Although Alaska Air reported great results in its most recent earnings call, forward guidance was less inspiring. Additionally, the airline sector as a whole is experiencing contracting valuation multiples as headwinds are affecting margins. And finally, after years of outperformance, investors look to be allocating funds elsewhere, leading to selling pressure on the sector as a whole. All of these factors are weighing on ALK, and could lead to further selling pressure in coming months

The chart below is of Alaska Air on a weekly basis. From its 2009 lows, Alaska Air experienced price gains of around 2400% through earlier this year. Now however, the stock looks to be topping out. In its most recent earnings announcement, Alaska Air reported solid numbers, but guidance presented a few potential risks.

For one, the airline stated reduce planned capacity growth in coming quarters. The carrier guided toward full-year capacity growth of 8%, down from 8.5% previously, with cost per available seat mile up 1.5% in the quarter and 0.5% for the full year. This reduction in capacity is likely a result of a more challenging operating environment on the West Coast than in years past.

Moreover, the company also guided toward a $140 million impact from a pilot contract that is currently being negotiated. A footnote in its investor letter provided an update regarding its ongoing pilot contract talks, "Our position for arbitration will result in an estimated annual increase for the company of approximately $140 million." This could ultimately lead to wage inflation from a pilot deal that will likely impact the bottom line, swinging Revenue per Available Seat Mile negative.

Revenue has been strong in recent quarters, but the problems listed above could weigh on margins, as well as top line growth, leading investors to reduce valuation multiples. The growth of Alaska Air's share price has been healthy over the last 10 years, with fundamentals driving multiple expansion, leading to impressive growth in the carrier's share price.

And although performance is still strong on a trailing basis, investors are reducing valuation multiples due to recent guidance. The issue here is if fundamentals do deteriorate for the company in coming quarters, the very same phenomenon that drove the stock price to these levels, could force it lower. A cycle could take hold that drives both margins and valuation multiples lower, potentially leading the stock back into the $50's over the next year.

Finally, along with company specific issues, the industry as a whole is selling off. The most recent earnings season saw many carriers state that higher labor costs would pressure margins. This is difficult in an environment where consumers are very sensitive to price, and running a lean operation is the standard.

Unit-revenue forecasts, a gauge of airline efficiency, across the industry generally underwhelmed analysts, following post-election optimism that led many to forecast stronger expansion going forward. The chart below is of airline stocks over an equal weighted S&P 500 index. After topping out in 2015, airlines have generally underperformed the broader market. As the once darling airlines lose their luster, more selling pressure could ensue.

Ultimately, Alaska Air has had a nice run higher, but headwinds are emerging for its stock price. Recent forward guidance signals that margin compression could occur in coming quarters. Moreover, declining valuation multiples are pushing its share price lower. As the industry as a whole sees selling pressure, Alaska Air could be a victim of both fundamental and sector specific headwinds, leading its share price into the $50s over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.