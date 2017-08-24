Signet: Surprise Beat, Strategic Acquisition Send Strong Signal

Signet (SIG) has jumped over 20% today after surprising the bears and shorts of the company with Q2 results that announced not only an earnings beat but also the strategic acquisition of one of their largest online competitors, James Allen. As outlined in my previous article on Signet (here), the company has profitable operations but its value was suffering from pessimism over recent weak sales and concern over its credit portfolio. The current strong quarter has shown stability in the business, progress on the sale of the credit portfolio, and strategic capital budgeting to reduce risks from e-commerce.

This Q2 release shows resilience in the business with same store sales up 1.4% and EPS of $1.33 for the quarter. Management also raised fiscal year (FY) 2018 EPS guidance to $7.16 - $7.56 from previous guidance of $7.00 - $7.40. With this raised guidance of $7.36 EPS (mid range), the company's shares remain attractively valued at an 8.5x forward P/E (when trading at $63 per share) for the current fiscal year.

Profitable Companies Can Make Investments To Stay Competitive

With a average return on equity (ROE) of 11.2% and return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) of 7.2% over the past 10 years, the company seems able to maintain its intrinsic value. An adequate level of profitability allows companies to continue investing sustainable amounts in operations in order to remain competitive and Signet continues to show just that.

Source Data from Morningstar

The purchase of R2Net, the owner of James Allen, for $328 million in an all cash transactions shows the way management of a profitable company is able to allocate the capital budget to strategic areas in order to remain competitive. James Allen is a dynamic and easy to use site that allows customers to purchase customized engagement rings and other jewelry entirely online at very competitive prices. Through James Allen, customers are able to pick out their exact diamond by SKU# after seeing detailed measurements and specifications of all the "Cs" of diamonds, a 360 degree zoomable viewing platform for each diamond and, most importantly, certification papers from the diamond trading house. I had outlined James Allen in my previous article as a risk to Signet's business model and the purchase of this company now greatly reduces their risk from e-commerce, in my opinion.

Signet is not only investing in other companies, but they are also continuing to invest in their own company too through share repurchases. In Q2, the company used the proceeds from the sale of their prime credit portfolio to repurchase 12% of shares outstanding. I always like to see share repurchases (especially at prices I believe to be below intrinsic value) as they show the belief that management has in the long-term performance of the business and also that management believes their companies shares to be undervalued and worth purchasing for shareholders. Given the low share price seen during the past quarter, Signet would have been able to repurchase shares in the open market at a good value for shareholders.

Conclusion

Signet's Q2 results showed stability in the underlying brick-and-mortar business while also reducing risks from e-commerce through the James Allen acquisition. My opinion of the business being able to maintain intrinsic value and estimate of a valuation both remain unchanged with that estimate at $79.41.

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long Signet with an average cost base of $57.58