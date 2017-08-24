Bulls Fading Into The Fall

by: Bespoke Investment Group

Based on the latest weekly sentiment data from AAII, it appears that investors are growing increasingly concerned about the market as bullish sentiment declined from an already low 34.17% down to 28.1%. That's the lowest weekly reading since June 1st right before the volatility in the FANG stocks really got going and the largest weekly decline since mid-May. This week's reading also extends the record streak of weeks below 50% up to 138 weeks!

Bearish sentiment has seen an even more pronounced move, rising from 32.8% up to 38.29%. That's the largest reading for the bearish camp since mid-April. Also outside of a few weeks in the Spring where bearish sentiment spiked higher, you have to go all the way back to early 2016 to find a period where bearish sentiment was higher.

While individuals are increasingly bearish, one-third of investors still can't make up their mind. While that may sound like a lot, it is actually down considerably from the 40%+ levels it was at just a few weeks ago.

