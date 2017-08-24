Retail REIT Matchup: Tanger Vs. Simon - If I Could Buy Only One

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) and Simon Property Group (SPG) are the two top-tier retail REITs sitting closest to their 52-week lows. As a value investor and moderate contrarian, I am often looking towards sectors that are in trouble. It seems I am not alone, as these two REITs have garnered much interest of late in the Seeking Alpha community.

It is easy to make nearly any stock sound good when you don't compare it to its rivals. Since these two companies are near the best purchasing point in the last 52 weeks, why not compare them side-by-side so that an investor can quickly see which one has the better numbers? As they say, the numbers don't lie.

The Competitors

SPG is a behemoth in the Retail & Mall REITs sector. In fact, it is larger than all the other mall REITs put together. Simon Property Group is down 25.8% in the past year (as of market close on 23 August). They currently have a market cap of 47.739 billion and are "A" credit rated.

Tanger Factory Outlet has had a much greater decline of 39.8% over the last year (as of market close on 23 August). They are also a much smaller company with a market cap of 2.264 billion and a credit rating of BBB+.

With the NYSE up ~6% YTD, this is significant underperformance for these two companies. Has there been an overreaction by the market and an opportunity has shown itself for the savvy investor? If so, which one appears to be in a better position?

How do these two companies stack up?

1) Price to FFO

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

SKT is a better value by its 11.1 P/FFO ratio but its FFO growth is expected by analysts to decline an average of 13% this year. It has reported earnings this year by FFO in Q2 of $0.59, Q1 $0.58 compared with last years' Q2 of $0.59 and Q1 $0.56. So it appears to be holding its own against what the analysts thought and SKT's FFO might not actually decrease this year.

Winner: SKT

2) Funds from Operations Growth

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Tanger Outlets and Simon Property Group are neck and neck on FFO growth from 2010 through to the end of 2016. I have to give the win to SPG though, as it is growing extremely well for its size. For being 21X larger than Tanger it is only 0.3 percent behind in FFO growth. I expected much more growth from a smaller company.

Winner: SPG

3) Dividends & Buybacks

SKT has been growing dividends for 24 years, while SPG decreased their dividend during the last recession and so only has a 7-year growth streak.

On a scoring of who has the larger dividend yield the win goes to SKT with a 1% greater yield, but SPG has also been buying back shares. It has repurchased 0.83%, or about 2.4 million, of its outstanding shares this year. It still has $1.604 billion dollars in authorized repurchase funds. In my mind, this brings the score back to a tie.

SKT has authorized $125 million in share buybacks, but they have not yet acted upon it. I view action higher than promises.

(Source: Author's calculations using F.A.S.T. Graphs estimated 2017 FFO)

The latest dividend increase for SKT was 5.3% and 9.2% (Y/Y) for SPG. In addition, when you look at the dividend growth since 2010 SPG is a clear winner with nearly double the dividend growth rate.

Note: SKT paid a $0.21 special dividend in 2015 to maintain its REIT status that is not reflected in this chart.

During the great recession, SKT did not cut their dividend. This shows management's commitment toward shareholders. SPG did cut their dividend, so the larger growth rates can be attributed to them playing catch up.

SKT also has a higher yield with nearly the same payout ratio. I have to give the win to SKT.

Winner: SKT

4) Debt

(Source: Q2 2017 supplemental for each company)

SKT has 91% of its debt on unsecured notes and just 9% is mortgage-backed, more commonly called 'encumbered'. For SPG, the debt is split approximately 50-50 between secured and unsecured.

SPG also is a bit tricky with the wording on its coverage ratio: "Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio." SPG has 7.3% of its debt as variable. If we add that back, using the data on page 20 of the Q2 2017 supplemental, the coverage ratio becomes 4.48X.

While SKT has less debt to earnings, the debt is at a higher rate. SPG pays a weighted average interest rate of 3.42% while SKT pays 3.65%.

The debt repayment schedules for both companies appear easily handled and much of it doesn't start to come due until 2020. During that year 24.5% of their total debt matures for SKT, 20% due in 2021, and none in 2022. While 11.5% of SPG's debt matures that year, about the same again in 2021, and the largest chunk matures in 2022 at 16.1% of the current total debt.

All in all, it is about even. SPG has a steady amount coming due while SKT has peaks and valleys. Both companies have a clear handle on their debt and I can find no clear winner here.

Winner: TIE

5) Occupancy and Sales at Properties

Occupancy rates are declining YoY but at nearly equal rates.

(Source: Authors calculations using Q2 2017 & Q2 2016 supplemental 10Q for SPG on pg 27, and Q2 2017 & Q2 2016 supplemental for SKT pg 5-6)

But SPG blows away SKT in both sales and rent Per Square Foot.

(Source: Authors calculations using Q2 2017 supplemental 10Q for SPG pg 27 and SKT pg 11)

The much higher numbers for SPG are most likely attributed to SKT building their outlet centers away from high-cost areas and SPG often found in the more expensive places. Retailers pay more in rent to be near the center of highly popular areas and they see more sales PSF because of it.

If we take the base rent PSF and divide it by the average sales PSF we obtain average sales per dollar of rent.

SKT = $15.67

SPG = $11.86

Tenants get more bang for their rental buck in Tanger Outlets. Rent is just one cost as there are also utilities and payroll expenses, among others. Is it better to have one store with stronger sales PSF, or two with fewer sales PSF individually but have to pay employees and bills at both locations? Without further information, I cannot say for certain which location strategy is better.

I believe that if a retailer had to cut down locations, stores with higher sales would be among the last to go.

Winner: SPG

6) Tenant Diversification and Leases

SPG Tenant Breakdown

The top 10 inline store tenants for SPG equal just 8.5% of the Gross leasable area, GLA, and account for 16.7% of rent. The top 10 anchor tenants account for 36.3% of GLA but just 2% of rental income.

SKT Tenant Breakdown

(Source: Tanger Outlets 2Q 2017 supplemental 10Q, pg 9)

The top 10 tenants for SKT equal 36% of GLA. No income breakdown is given for each tenant. SKT operates purely by owning outlet centers and so has no anchor stores.

The troubled Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is a top tenant for both REITs, with 7% of SKT's GLA and just 1.4% for SPG.

Unfortunately, SKT does not show what percentage each tenant pays in total rental income. We know that Ascena is responsible for 1.9% of the rent received by SPG. If we assume the same GLA to rent ratio for SKT, it would mean that Ascena is responsible for paying 9.5% of the rental income that SKT receives. That is a large percentage of income to have to replace if that retailer goes under, or to reduce to keep them as tenants if they can no longer pay their current rates.

(Source: Tanger Outlets 2Q 2017 supplemental 10Q, pg 10)

(Source: Author graphed data from SPG 2Q 2017 supplemental, pg 29)

Lease expirations are not bad for either company, but they are lower every year for SPG. The highest lease expiration rate for SPG is 8.5% in 2018 while SKT has 13% that year and six years where the expirations are higher.

Due to less reliance on any single retail operator and lower rates of lease expirations per year, SPG gets the nod in this category.

Winner: SPG

And The Winner Is ...

Price to FFO - SKT

FFO Growth - SPG

Dividend Yield & Growth - SKT

Debt Management - Tie

Occupancy & Sales - SPG

Tenant Diversification & Leases - SPG

With a score of 3 to 2 and a tie, the winner is Simon Property Group.

With the retail REIT sector so beaten down, you want to be holding the strongest, and in this head-to-head it is SPG. Do not take this to mean that SKT is a bad investment because it is not. Only that if I could choose only one, I would pick SPG at the current time.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The normal P/FFO for SPG during the period of 2010-2016 was 18.5. It currently is trading at 14 P/FFO, a discount to the norm of 21.6%. If the retail "apocalypse" doesn't happen and SPG returns to trade at its normal P/FFO and the average analyst FFO estimate is accurate, you could be looking at a total return of 64.5% by 2020. That would be an annual return of 23.4%.

The large anchors that SPG has, such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), have often been replaced by multiple smaller businesses at higher inline rental rates. For instance, at the King of Prussia mall in Philadelphia, PA, the Sears was replaced by an Outback Steakhouse and a Yard House. At the Coconut Point Mall in Estero, FL, the former Sports Authority location is being replaced by a Tuesday Morning and a Total Wine & More.

I like to see that the vacated anchor locations are being repurposed and rented again. The times are indeed changing, but so is Simon Property Group.

A Short Talk About Tanger

Think of SPG as the play on strength and SKT as the play on value. In fact, if you scroll to the first price chart in this article you will see a strong price correlation between these two companies up until May of this year when SKT drops off. This drop can be attributed to their larger exposure to Ascena Retail Group. If the troubles at Ascena pass or SKT finds new tenants to occupy those shops, SKT could prove to be the better investment.

Now it is just up to you to decide what you think will happen to bricks and mortar retailers in the future. If you believe the concerns are overblown and are looking to initiate a position in the retail REIT sector, now might be the best time in recent years.

What do you think, readers? Is now the time to buy, or should prospective investors hold off? Let me know what you think in a comment below.