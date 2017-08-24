Abercrombie & Fitch: Teen Retail Rebound Play

As we expected, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is popping today after reporting blowout second quarter numbers. The teen retail space is really making a huge comeback, and ANF is at the center of this comeback. As expectations reset in this space, sentiment and valuations will normalize. That implies more room to run higher for ANF stock.

ANF delivered a sizable $20 million beat on the top-line while reporting a net loss that was less than half of what the Street expected. ANF isn't alone in this trend. Urban Outfitters (URBN) kicked things off last week with a huge quarter that beat on both the top and bottom lines. Then American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Express (EXPR), and Gap (GPS) followed suit with blowout quarters of their own, each delivering top and bottom line beats. Most recently, Guess (GES) and Tilly's (TLYS) joined the party, each delivering top and bottom line beats in their most recent quarter.

We think this is a critical inflection point for a sector which has been unfairly decimated by exaggerated concerns related to the sustainability of traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. After all, these are stocks trading between 2x and 5.5x trailing EBITDA, and those are valuations which imply that teen retailers are essentially dinosaurs.

As it turns out, though, these guys aren't dinosaurs after all. They aren't just sitting there and getting the profits kicked out of them by Amazon (AMZN) and other non-store retailers. They are dynamic retailers successfully adapting to the rapidly changing retail landscape by optimizing real estate, optimizing cost structure, and building out an omni-channel presence. These changes are clearly working, and operations are stabilizing across the board.

Specific to ANF, comps only fell 1% last quarter versus a 3% decline in Q1. Both quarters had the same lap (-4%), so the top-line trend is improving both on a one and two-year basis. Moreover, management thinks the company could comp positive in the back half of the year. That would be huge in illustrating top-line stabilization.

Are positive comps actually possible? Yes. Hollister is really picking up steam (+3% comp in Q1 to +5% comp in Q2), while Abercrombie's losses are moderating (-10% comp in Q1 to -7% comp in Q2). Extrapolating the current Hollister and Abercrombie trends out to the back half of the year does imply positive comps are coming soon.

Meanwhile, gross profits are still falling due to lower AURs, but moderation is expected in the second half of the year. Costs continue to come out of the system, and management maintained their guide for opex to fall 3% this year. The DTC business is scaling nicely, comprising 24% of sales last quarter versus 23% one year ago and 21% two years ago.

All in all, things are actually starting to get better at ANF, as well as in all of teen retail. For a long time, it was nothing but red flags and warning signs. Comps were trending down, gross margins were in free fall and were showing no signs of bottoming, the lost sales capacity made it hard to leverage operating costs, and earnings were falling by the wayside.

But sales are starting to stabilize because retail isn't dead after all. People buy clothes from ANF, URBN, EXPR, TLYS, and the whole lot of teen retailers whom the market assumed dead.

The opportunity here is that ANF stock was so beaten up that even a 20% move higher in a day doesn't take away the value proposition. ANF stock still trades at only 2.5x trailing EBITDA. That is low enough for investors to stick with this rally. As the market resets expectations related to retail, earnings estimates will move higher and valuations will normalize.

Because a 2.5x EBITDA multiple is far from normal, ANF stock has a lot of room to run higher. We are sticking with this rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF, AEO, GPS, EXPR.

