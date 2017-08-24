5-Year TIPS Reopening Auctions With A Real Yield Of 0.117%

This TIPS will have one more reopening auction in December. That one will be worth watching.

The after-inflation yield came in right at the expected number, rising 12 basis points since the originating auction on April 20.

The U.S. Treasury just announced that its reopening of CUSIP 912828X39 - creating a 4-year, 8-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - auctioned with an after-inflation yield to maturity of 0.117%.

That result was right on track with where this TIPS was trading a week ago, when I previewed this auction. But the yield in the secondary market had slipped down to about 0.09% at mid-morning, indicating this auction may not have been well received.

CUSIP 912828X39 was originally auctioned on April 20 and got a coupon rate of 0.125% - the lowest the Treasury will go - and a real yield to maturity of -0.049%. Today's auction yield of 0.117% came in slightly below the coupon rate, so investors will be paying a slight premium, about $100.76 for $100.72 of value, after accrued inflation is added in. (This TIPS will have an inflation index of 1.00721 on the August 31 issue date.)

Inflation breakeven rate. With a nominal 5-year Treasury trading today with a yield of 1.77%, this new TIPS gets an inflation-breakeven rate of about 1.66%, which is fairly attractive. The lower the inflation breakeven rate, the 'cheaper' a TIPS is versus a nominal Treasury. But TIPS are not longer the screaming bargain they were in February 2016, when the breakeven rate dropped to 0.96%. In fact, today's breakeven rate is in the midrange of results since the end of the financial crisis in 2009:

Reaction. Not much to say about this reopening. Although I had a TIPS ladder opening for 2022, I passed on this auction. I'd like to see a real yield of at least 0.25% on a 5-year TIPS. Trading in the TIP ETF has barely budged after the auction's close at 1 p.m., which indicates things went as expected.

CUSIP 912828X39 will be reopened one more time in an auction on December 21. For some reason, these December auctions often result in attractive yields. I will be watching that one. Here's the history so far for CUSIP 912828X39:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.