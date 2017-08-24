Tilly's: Buy The Post-Earnings Dip

TLYS is the cream of the crop in teen retail with positive comps, expanding gross margins, and falling operating expenses.

At first, Tilly's (TLYS) was part of the teen retail rally. But the stock has sharply reversed, giving up its post-earnings gains, and is now down about 6% the day after the company reported blowout Q2 earnings. This post-earnings downtrend is interesting and looks like a "buy the dip" opportunity.

On Wednesday afternoon, TLYS joined the teen retail comeback party. The company reported a sizable top-line beat while more than doubling EPS estimates. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Urban Outfitters (URBN), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Express (EXPR), Gap (GPS), and Guess (GES) all reported similar better-than-expected numbers. Meanwhile, Zumiez (ZUMZ) has been reporting strong sales number over the past several months.

Clearly, teen retail is making a huge comeback. As it turns out, teen retailers aren't just sitting there and getting the profits kicked out of them by Amazon (AMZN) and other non-store retailers. They are dynamic retailers successfully adapting to the rapidly changing retail landscape by optimizing real estate, optimizing cost structure, and building out an omni-channel presence. These changes are clearly working, and operations are stabilizing across the board.

At TLYS, things are going especially well. Comparable sales growth is positive (+2.1%) and growing (+0.9% one year ago and +0.6% one quarter ago). Gross margins are improving (+100 basis points), while product margin growth has turned positive (+60 basis points in Q2 versus -70 basis points in Q1) due to reduced markdowns. The SG&A rate is falling (-90 basis points) due to reduced marketing spend.

With positive comps, expanding gross margins, and falling operating expenses, TLYS may be the cream of the crop when it comes to teen retailers. So why isn't the stock bouncing like other teen retailers this earnings season?

Well, part of the reason is TLYS has already gotten its bounce. While all other major teen retailers are down pretty badly over the past year, TLYS stock is actually up an astounding 36%.

But just because TLYS stock has already bounced doesn't mean it won't continue to bounce as teen retail sentiment turns around. In terms of valuation, TLYS is right in the middle of the beaten-up teen retail pack. At 3.6x trailing EBITDA, TLYS is more richly valued than EXPR, ZUMZ, and FRAN, but is less richly valued than AEO, GPS, and URBN.

That doesn't make much sense, considering TLYS has the most promising earnings growth prospects in the group. According to Yahoo Finance data, TLYS earnings growth into fiscal 2018 is pegged at 12% per year. That compares favorably to the other teen retailers, many of whom are staring at earnings compression over the next 2 years.

Consequently, we believe TLYS deserves a premium valuation in the teen retail sector. We also believe the teen retail sector, in general, will become more richly valued over the next several months as sentiment normalizes. That combination implies that we see pretty dramatic multiple expansion in the future for TLYS stock.

As such, we are buyers of TLYS stock on this dip. We think sentiments are turning in teen retail, and TLYS is the cream of the crop in this sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLYS, AEO, ANF, EXPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.