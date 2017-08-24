This Is What Real Investing Looks Like

I conclude that V.F. Corporation is a good investment over time, but it is best to hold off right now.

I will use V.F. Corporation as an illustration of what happens when one hangs in there for the long haul.

Introduction

The key to stock selection is finding companies that provided the growth, income, or both that an investor needs. For the income investor, I use this simple process:

Figure 1

It is not as complicated as it looks. The basic premise is to look for companies which have a history of increasing dividends and the financial ability to do so. While I define income stocks as those paying over 2%, the high-yield investor may want to look for stocks paying over 3%.

This Is About Investing

I provided my algorithm to illustrate how I find income stocks. This piece is more about what investing means. What is my personal definition of investing? For me, it is simply looking for an undervalued company that will yield a return in price appreciation (Growth) and dividends (Income). I classify speculation as gambling, not investing, so I don’t go there as a general practice.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) first hit my radar in December 2007, and I think it shows what true investing should look like. It was then, and as I will show later, is now a company that checks off all the boxes for the high-income investor.

If one remembers what happened soon after December 2007, the stock market went into a total tailspin. VFC also suffered similar losses. After one year, it was down -33.6%. The 3.10% dividend yield it promised the year before was cold comfort.

Figure 2

Here is the key. In 2008, VFC still met the needs of our income investor and checked off all the boxes to ensure that the dividend was safe. The point? We keep our investments as long as they pass our standards, and still meet our needs. At this point, one needs to make a logical decision, not an emotional one.

If one had stayed with VFC since 2007, they would have realized an annual internal rate of return of 16.05%. That is pretty nifty for a conservative investment. Here are the charts showing the price appreciation and dividend growth for VFC.

Figure 3

Figure 4

As one can see, VFC is down 19% off its all-time highs. The question is whether one should stay with it one more year? The answer is, “yes,” and here are the reasons why.

My Opinion for V.F. Corporation

First, the financial strength for VFC is beyond question. It has an Altman-Z score of 4.75, and has posted over $1.2 billion in free cash flow over the last 12 months. Its return on equity has consistently been above 15% since 2010. It’s payout ratio has averaged less than 50% over the last five years, but I will say that one will have to keep an eye on its current levels since they have recently breached that threshold.

What are the analysts saying about VFC? Here are a few ratings to consider:

Morningstar ( HOLD

The Street (BUY)

Zacks (BUY)

S&P Capital IQ ( HOLD

Thomson Reuters (NEUTRAL)

Market Edge ( LONG

Edward Jones (BUY)

Canaccord Genuity (BUY)

Susquehanna (POSITIVE)

Earnings for VFC have grown an annual regressed 4.7% over the last five years. According to NASDAQ, consensus earnings projections have VFC’s bottom line growing 9.71% per year for the next five years. The Financial Times have a more mundane 6.80% growth for the near term.

The reason for owning VFC, though, is for the ever increasing dividend. It is a dividend that has increase year-over-year every quarter since September 2007. If a company looks like it will continue to grow its business, and hand out an annual pay raise, why wouldn’t one want to buy it?

Why? While the dividend is attractive, I view it as overpriced at these levels. For that reason, I rate this stock as a “WATCH”. What does that mean? It means it has many characteristics that warrant including in one’s portfolio, but waiting for a better entry point. I prefer $52 right now. Having said that, if you bought it in 2007 strictly for the income, then it would be perfectly valid to hang onto the holdings. I mean, who doesn’t love a pay raise?

Disclosures

I have to say at this point, that the opinions posted here are mine, and mine alone. Please understand that investing involves risks, including loss of your original investment.

I must also remind you that dividends are not guaranteed and can either be reduced or eliminated.

I hope to share more ideas with you in the future. These will include individual securities as well as portfolios. My wish is for you to get ideas from my research.

Flourish and Grow

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.