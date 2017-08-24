Valuing AMD: Plenty Of Time To Catch This Train

The Problem: Low Margins

AMD's stock price has been range-bound all year. AMD has so much going for it: competitive performance per watt; a manufacturing partnership with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) performing on par with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC); a flexible modular design for the microprocessor; Infinity Fabric to accelerate system performance; a total solution that integrates graphics and microprocessors; an open system approach customers prefer; and significant wins already in valuable data-center and high-end graphics markets crying out for a second source. The stock price, however, has been stuck in a rut since hitting $12, even after outpacing expectations on the top and bottom line in quarterly results.

Investors are not using relevant valuation methodologies. I have seen conflicting views in SA of how to value AMD, providing fodder for bulls and bears alike. Some use a dividend discount model inappropriate for a turnaround that pays no dividend. Some use discounted cash flows with assumptions for terminal value that amount to finger waving at best. Some use the Price/Sales ratio, typically a useful tool for projecting where a stock price will go if the company achieves the same margins as competitors, but in the case of AMD, that is not going to happen. Some bears say earnings are paltry, so conclude the Price/Earnings ratio is too high without bothering to calculate what those earnings are likely to be down the road.

Price/earnings methodology is king. PE ratio is the most viable methodology for valuing a stock because in the end a company is nothing but a stream of earnings. It is our job to forecast what those earnings are, not now at the transition phase but well into the future, when this company's early accomplishments have had time to manifest throughout the company. Our second task is to estimate what multiple of earnings the market will attach to the stock. A PE of 10 on future profits vs. a PE of 30 makes a 3X difference in the stock price target. Accurate profit forecasting requires good old-fashioned modeling of operations based on what we know now and what we see in the pipeline. Accurate PE forecasting depends, in the case of AMD, on how much growth lies ahead in the two or three years beyond our target date.

There is a lot of noise on the surface hiding impressive progress in C&G. There is a lot going on under the surface in AMD's quarterly profit and loss statements that the stock market does not recognize yet. Confusing the picture is a low-margin "semi-custom" business (for Xboxes and Playstations) that comprises almost half of company revenues and experiences wild seasonal swings from quarter to quarter. To confuse things more, when game box sales rise, company-wide gross margins decrease because sales to game boxes have lower profit margins than microprocessors and discreet graphics. In Q2, company-wide revenues grew 24% sequentially (Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) grew only 15% sequentially), but gross margin dropped from 33.6% three months ago to 33.1%. The market was not too thrilled about that. Scratch a bit under the surface, however, and you see that Computers and Graphics sales grew 11% in three months and a whopping 51% year over year to $659 million with variable product margins that jumped to 42%. See table below. 51% growth matches Nvidia's year-over-year growth rate for Q2.

Estimated Profit and Loss through 2019

AMD's market value does not match their market potential. Looking down from 30,000 feet and not knowing any better, one could easily see a big price discrepancy between AMD vs. Nvidia and Intel. AMD's market capitalization (share price X shares outstanding) is $12 billion vs. Nvidia is $100 billion, and Intel is $170 billion. Making the simple assumption that market value should correlate to market share, then if AMD captures 20% market share from Intel and Nvidia, AMD's market capitalization should be $54 billion (20% X $100 billion + 20% X $170 billion). But that is not the case so far. Why? Because Intel and Nvidia achieve 60% gross margins and 30% operating margins vs. only a 33.1% gross margin at AMD and no operating profit in the most recent quarter. Implication: The key to boosting AMD's stock price is for the company to improve these margins.

Volume is not the driver of this stock price. It's pricing and product mix. Before I modeled AMD, I thought the company would benefit from economies of scale, i.e., lower fixed costs as a percentage of sales as sales rise. I was wrong. AMD has already matched the economies of scale of Intel and Nvidia. See chart, below. Economies of scale are achieved on three basic fixed costs: depreciation, R&D, and SG&A. Depreciation at AMD is virtually non-existent because they outsource to Global Foundries. What surprised me, however, was that AMD's R&D percent of sales and SG&A percent of sales already match Nvidia, and Intel's at 20-22% and 10%, respectively, as you can see in the following chart. AMD, in other words, has little operating leverage to benefit from as they grow. If they are to reach a market value proportionate to their market share, they must attain a higher gross margin.

AMD vs. NVDA vs. INTC

Fixed Cost % of Sales

AMD is a "show me" stock. Gross margin is difficult for the stock market to anticipate for this company. On the cost side, drivers include yield, throughput, die size, and foundry mark-up, much of which is carefully guarded proprietary information that only engineers on the line (some of whom join these SA forums) know. On the pricing side, while pricing of each SKU is publicly released, estimating the mix is difficult. Because the AMD stock story is so closely linked to gross margins, and these are difficult to predict, we are likely to see the most significant price movements from here on out in reaction to quarterly earnings, the only time gross margin information is released.

AMD microprocessor margins are constrained. AMD gross margins from their EPYC/Threadripper/Ryzen offerings are caught between a rock and a hard place: On the one hand, they are constrained by the price Intel sells their comparable chips for. On the other hand, assuming Global Foundry matches Intel's cost of manufacture (I think they are pretty close), AMD likely pays twice Intel's wafer costs to Global Foundry. Why? Because presumably Global Foundry does not work for free. Peer TSMC (NYSE:TSM) earns 50% gross margins. Mathematics is unforgiving: a 30-50% gross margin at GF implies a 60-100% markup to AMD. Hence the need for AMD to penetrate the high-end of the market.

The Solution: Progress at the High End

High-end sales are critical for AMD to raise gross margins. Take Intel's 28-core processor for the data center and assume Intel makes an 80% gross margin on this chip. If Global Foundry achieves equivalent cost parity on EPYC manufacturing and AMD buys these from Global Foundries at twice Intel's cost, then AMD will mathematically achieve a 60% gross margin on an EPYC MCM sold at the same price as the comparable Intel chip (see table below). Compare that with a chip that Intel sells for "only" a 60% gross margin. AMD would make only a 20% gross margin on the sale of a comparable chip. See second table below. (Note that wafer costs and sales are hypothetical just to show how the math works.)

Why it is a toss-up between Intel and GF manufacturing costs pre-markup. In the two tables above, I assume the same manufacturing costs for Intel and GF on comparable AMD and Intel products and a 50% margin on GF sales to AMD. Some may find it a tall order to say the GF matches Intel manufacturing before markup, but I think it is likely. AMD's 8-core die size is 200 square mm while Intel's 28-core die size is 680 square mm. (Remember that for the data center (EPYC class), it takes four AMD chips in a multi-chip module to match one Intel chip.) So there is a 120 square mm cumulative die size advantage to Intel. But AMD's smaller size per die gives them an advantage in good die per wafer and yield. My assumption of a 50% markup from GF is only an assumption. It might be less, or more. They are a private company, so this information is not publicly available.

Vertical integration is warranted if AMD succeeds. As you can probably guess from this gross margin analysis, economies of scale argue for a re-integration down the road of AMD with GF, at least with the fabs dedicated to AMD products, if AMD gains sufficient market share (30-40%) to warrant significantly higher volumes consistently. The three highest-volume logic chips in the world are microprocessors, graphics chips, and baseband processors a la Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). AMD has two out of the three, both of which require cutting edge technology-demand which is a pre-requisite to sustain a leading-edge wafer fab. Such integration would be defensive in nature to prevent Samsung from purchasing AMD, more attractive for Samsung now that AMD uses the Samsung process. Samsung tried but failed to buy AMD when Sanders was still at the helm. I have never understood why the Koreans have not re-visited this effort. So for AMD, it may be "eat or be eaten."

AMD can match Nvidia margins. Margins on graphics chips by AMD, however, are not constrained like the microprocessors because Nvidia, like AMD, outsources the manufacture of their chips. AMD can therefore match Nvidia gross margins on graphics processors but cannot match Intel's gross margins on microprocessors because Intel is vertically integrated. Vertical integration by AMD in this area could allow its margins to exceed Nvidia's unless Nvidia also builds its own wafer fab (not likely).

Long-term operating margin of AMD company-wide is 20%, not 30% like Intel and Nvidia. In modeling AMD's profit and loss statement, therefore, I assume a C&G contribution margin of 50% at peak in 2019 which comprises 60% for graphics processors and 40% blended for microprocessors (half at 20%; half at 60%). (Contribution margin is gross margin with depreciation added back in to isolate variable margin.) AMD is likely going to be selling a high volume of Ryzen3 chips, a market where Intel likely achieves 60% gross margin, implying a 20% variable margin for AMD. Because of constraints on microprocessor margins, AMD's company-wide operating (not gross) margin tops out at 20% over the long term compared with 30% for Intel and Nvidia.

Share Price Target: $30 per Share by mid-2019

Conclusion: $30 stock price is achievable by mid-2019? If the recent trajectory of AMD's progress in C&G continues, the company can double 2016 revenues in 2019 along with a 20% operating margin, giving them a fully taxed net income of $1.0 billion. This will depend heavily on progress in high-value segments like data centers and workstations. The stock price is likely to anticipate this achievement by mid-2019 (stock markets anticipate six months in advance), rewarding the company with a PE for 2019 of 30 given the size of the market opportunity and the rate of growth. If the stock achieves this kind of PE, it implies a $30 billion market cap, i.e., a 30X PE applied to $1B in net income. That implies a stock price of $30 assuming fully diluted share count of 1 billion on that date.

Assumptions and sensitivities. I have assumed 40% annual growth in C&G revenues for the next two years. This may end up being conservative, particularly since AMD is coming into such a large market from such a low base with so many product offerings. Growth in this segment was 51% in 2Q. If 50% C&G growth ends up being sustainable, company-wide operating profit goes to $2 billion and net after-tax income of $1.2 billion in 2019, implying a July 2019 stock price target of $36. Note that in calculating the price target, I am applying a 40% tax rate to operating profit to derive net income. AMD obviously has tax-loss carry-forwards. But these don't last forever. Valuations, particularly an elevated PE of 30, are predicated on repeatability. Hence I assume the market factors in a 40% tax rate (textbook procedure for analysts). Note too that if Trump lowers the corporate tax rate to 15%, that does last forever in the eyes of the stock market. A 15% tax rate would produce 2019 Net Income of $1.4 billion and, with a PE of 30X, a stock price target of $42. Assuming the faster growth rate of 50% on C&G sales plus this lower corporate income tax rate, price target would come to $50 per share assuming a PE of 30X. Another sensitivity: Perhaps Global Foundries only charges AMD a 30% gross margin on wafer sales. That would have the same impact as the faster assumed growth rate in C&G, yielding a $36 stock-price target.

Rome was not built in a day. Gross margin in Q3 2017 is likely to be pedestrian again, rising from 33.1% in Q2 to only 34%, because historically there is another big seasonal uptick in semi-custom chips which have terrible margins (see P&L table above). Perhaps this constrains the stock price from breaking out, at least to the extent bulls like me are anticipating, for yet another quarter; although if despite this the company achieves close to $100 million in operating profit as I am estimating for Q3, the stock market may like that. Gross margin is likely to shine in Q4, finally, when semi-custom revenues drop an estimated $300m, from $770 million to $470 million. That of course brings down operating profits, from $93 million to $77 million by my estimates (see table), but this should be well telegraphed in advance by management.

Caveat emptor: This is a heavily shorted stock. After 50 years, this company's day in the sun may have finally dawned, but it will take time for the clouds to clear. Don't forget that there are investors who have made a career out of shorting AMD successfully. They are not going away any time soon, particularly while results appear "slightly hazy" on the surface. This stock has been a heartbreaker since the days of Jerry Sanders, the consummate salesman from Fairchild Semiconductor. It was not long ago that the share price was $2: Almost 50 years and only a $2 stock price to show for it. That can create die-hard shorts who are tenacious by nature to begin with. 15% of shares outstanding were shorted as of July 31, up from 9% at year-end. This stock goes down more frequently than it goes up. Every time it rises, the shorts borrow more shares and sell them. Expect the stock chart to look like a staircase going up but with each step sloping downwards. Be disciplined about buying. Don't chase it. Wait patiently for it to come back your way. Remember the words of Warren Buffett: "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.