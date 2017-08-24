Government Statistics, Crazy Investments And Misleading Impressions, Oh My!

Core parts of this article were first released to members of Cash Flow Kingdom, the community where "Cash Flow is King" on August 16th. They were then published in a couple posts on my instablog, and now appear here as a full article. This will be a common path for information I publish.

Introduction:

Mrs. Yellen does not need to raise rates, but she continues to have the cover necessary to do so. I expect the Fed to continue on its path of raising the Fed Funds rate about 1/4% every other quarter or so. Thus, a half gets you a quarter which shouldn't be such a surprise coming from the government.

Government Reports:

US Economy:

US GDP continues to grow modestly (below 3%)

US inflation remains in the 2% or less range

Labor:

Labor Participation rate remains a low 63% vs. the 66% it used to run pre-Great Recession

Quit rate is back up to where it used to be pre-Great Recession, 2.1%

Wage rates increases are still fairly muted at less than 3%

International Money Flows:

Sovereign debt rates still favor money flows from other first world economies (UK, Japan, Germany, etc.) into the US, holding down our 10 year (Main Street rates). Rates across the board have dropped some over the last couple months. However, the relative disparity between US rates and Foreign rates continues. This helps to place a cap on mid to long-term Main Street rates even when short term Fed Fund rates rise: Government Bond 10y - Countries - List.

Intermediate Conclusion:

Thus, the combination of the Fed continuing to raise short-term rates on the path of "a half gets you a quarter" and international money flows continuing to place a cap on Main Street rates is combining to maintain a situation of continuing significant spread compression.

A More Specious Statistic: Unemployment rate: The unemployment rate is at a historically low 4.4%. Unfortunately, the calculation of this figure got doctored back in 1994 and thus is probably not historically comparable. Also, different countries count it in different ways, and thus it is probably also not internationally comparable. Additionally, societal changes have made certain existing criteria more problematic over the years, likely leading to a significant undercount of the unemployed. Some examples: People are not counted as unemployed if they haven't looked for work in the last four weeks: think 50-plus discouraged workers who want to work but gave up trying for a while.

People are counted as employed even if they worked only one paid hour: a Masters degreed Engineer with 20 years of experience is considered employed if she picks up a couple hours at Home Depot each week.

15 hours or more of unpaid work is considered employed: think volunteering or interning because you can't find a job, or helping out with the family business in return for rent. I only bother mentioning the unemployment rate because its one of the main things the media still quotes. In my opinion, it is not a very useful statistic.

Crazy Investments:

“Dividend reinvestment is the eighth wonder of the world” - what Einstein should have said.

As explained above, unfavorable spread conditions, which has been ongoing for the YMBC portfolio for years, continue. I dropped MORL late in Q2 due to spread compression concerns, and recently put those funds (plus cash from normal quarterly distributions) back to work in holdings a little less directly correlated to the spread: BCRH, XES, MLPQ.

BDCL and EFF also are negatively affected by this spread compression. However, at least most of the lending they do is at variable rates (e.g. LIBOR + x%). So, while the x% is getting smaller in the previous formula for new loans (spread compression), and more companies are refinancing debt to get that smaller x%, at least the index it is based on is increasing (LIBOR). Effectively this makes existing loans for BDCs and EFF more attractive than new loans. It’s not great, but it’s not enough for me to reduce their allocation below normal yet. Also, BDCs in general have fallen a bit lately, and this portfolio tends to reinvest in whatever is not performing well, so reducing the BDCL allocation was not in desired.

Frankly, the last 3.5 years has been a horrible environment for the spread bets common in YMBC. It is a testament to the power of reinvested dividends, that returns have actually doubled the market (44% vs. 21% for the Russell 2000 through Q2 2017). In my opinion, the portfolio outperforms mainly because it uses the dividend to buy whatever is not doing well lately, buying more shares when prices are low. In this way, the strategy of reinvesting dividends can turn volatility into a benefit for this portfolio.

“Yes but, dividend reinvestments ability to turn volatility into a benefit deserves more emphasis” - Schrödinger’s less catchy response to Einstein.

Misleading Impressions:

To help you understand one reason why this may be counter intuitive, I would like to draw attention to the column marked with a * in the You Must Be Crazy Portfolio (chart in the previous section). This is the price change from purchase using standard methodology. This methodology has important uses, and I’m sure is required by some regulation, however it also chronically underestimates the value of dividend reinvestment over time. This is because it lists those additional shares at the price you paid. But, you didn't actually take additional money out of your pocket to buy those shares, instead you used the cash from the dividend. Your actual out of pocket cost was zero, but they are listed as costing $30 per share, or whatever you paid for them. I want to restate that for emphasis, the additional shares technically cost you $30, but you didn't actually pull any additional money out of your own pocket to buy them. Thus from a total return point of view (money in vs. current value) they cost you $0.

Hopefully, an example will help illustrate. Assume you bought 100 shares of the UBS 2x BDC ETN (BDCL) initially for $20 ($2,000 invested in total). Assume over the years you also reinvested dividends which purchased you 50 additional shares at an average price of $30. Finally assume that the current price of BDCL is $22.

Here's a chart which illustrates the number of shares and account value:

As you can see, you paid $23.33 on average per share, and I told you the current price is $22, therefore you lost money, right? But wait, the account started at $2,000 and now is worth more?

Hunh, what’s up?

Standard methodology from Etrade, Yahoo and everybody else is to record the reinvestment of dividends at purchase price. This is technically correct, and in fact you want them to do it that way so you can have a correct basis for tax purposes (otherwise you would pay tax on the dividend and tax again on the gain from a $0 basis). However, the effect over time is you are meaningfully misled regarding true return.

The 150 shares show a cost of $23.33 and a current price of $22, or a loss of $1.33 per share (-5.7%). That is accurate, but based on price only. The reality is the investor only actually came up with $2,000 for those shares, and now has a portfolio worth $3,500. Thus, total net return including dividend reinvestment is actually $1,500 (+75%). The dividend reinvestment is powering the return. There is a big difference in the subconscious impression this tends to impart on the investor.

It bears repeating, the price change is -5.7% (probably in red) and something you see every time you look at your account, causing the investor to think they lost 5.7%. It is also a negative downward slope when the investor looks at it on an equity price graph from Yahoo and other providers. However, their actual total return including dividend reinvestment is 75%.

I suggest you look over the example above again until you really get it and it sinks in. I promise this is not hocus pocus, and it is important. I am trying to help the reader understand that when you look at a Yahoo price graph, or even specific positions in your brokerage account, the return shown for your individual high dividend stocks will grossly underestimate the real return over time. By studying it a couple times, looking for any holes, trying to prove me wrong, etc., this knowledge, your logical mind, may eventually be able to counteract the subconscious impression standard reporting regularly delivers.

The above example is why you have the brokerage account for the YMBC portfolio showing a negative price change in six of the eight individual holdings (see first chart), while the total portfolio has gained 44% over the last 3.5 years (vs. 21% for the Russell 2000). My brokerage, simultaneously reports losses in six of the eight holdings and a 44% total return for the portfolio as a whole. Your broker, Yahoo, all the other online services, etc. will do the same. Unfortunately, this chronically leads to investors underestimating the power of dividend reinvestment.

How to Follow me:

