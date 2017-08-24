The White Moose

Raise your hand if you've been terribly, awfully, 180 degrees wrong about this nearly 10-year-old bull market at one point or another?

C'mon now, don't be shy… 2010? 2012 (more than a few were thinking that was "the big one back down")? Any of these too expensive, too high tops in '15, '16, or '17? We're all a little guilty, to be sure, if not completely guilty (and shamed) at missing parts of this bull market as we padded our portfolios with alternative investments and hedges and crisis period performers. As we protected against future "Black Swans." Ooh, what a clever term that was when (financially) coined by Nassim Taleb (see our posts about him here). It was that rare market euphemism that's at once easily understood and also deeply intelligent. After all, how many actual, physical, aviary black swans have you seen?

For the uninitiated, a Black Swan in the financial world is a "market event" so out of left field and unexpected that it ends up having a deep impact in markets severely resetting the goal posts as the true risks of a new market environment become understood. Black Monday 1987 is the classic example, but you can also say 9/11 and, to a lesser extent, the dot.com bust and financial crisis (those were unexpected by many, but outright predicted by some). The whole point of financial black swans is that they are statistically not supposed to happen, but there they are - sitting in the middle of the pond.

Which brings us to a question from one of our favorite bloggers - Ben Carlson of A Wealth of Common Sense:

What if the biggest black swan over the coming decades is no black swan events?

The philosopher in us couldn't help but jump at that one. What if the biggest truth is that there is no truth? What if the biggest unknown is the known? What if the Bears toughest opponent is… the Bears? We could play this game all day long. But what we found most interesting about it was doing a quick thought experiment and going back about seven years and asking this question again. Imagine sitting there sometime in 2010 with the market having jumped significantly off its lows, but the ghastly specter of the financial crisis throwing shade over nearly everything in sight. The conversation was swamped with ZeroHedge-type theories on why this or that was going to be the catalyst for the next leg down, how the next big sell-off would be like or worse than 2001 and 2008, and how these things were happening with increasing frequency, after all.

The 2010 conversation: A matter of when and what the cause will be, not if…

(Disclaimer: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results).

But what if the black swan we all knew was coming wasn't China, or QE, or flash crashes, or Trump, or any of the rest of it? What if the black swan we were/have been all worried about was the absence of a black swan, creating a black swan itself? That's meta and a technical reading of Mr. Taleb's Black Swan theory would point out that none of those risk factors you read about on the interwebs could have been true black swans, anyway, because they were known. The true black swans, according to Taleb, aren't the known unknowns, but rather the unknown unknowns. And the biggest unknown unknown seven years ago (as we now know with the benefit of hindsight) had to be how high and how big of a rally we could expect with all of the market headwinds that were out there.

The more nuanced question we all should have been asking around black swans wasn't what the black swan event would be. A better framing of the question should have been around the costs of an unanticipated event. We all assumed that the costs would be negative and involve a market sell-off. But we now know that the cost of the next black swan as we sat there in 2010 wasn't more downside, but the opportunity cost of missed upside.

Turns out, fictional 2010 Ben Carlson was exactly right - the biggest black swan over the next seven years was the absence of any black swans. The biggest risk was the risk of missing out. What we'll now call, with an assist from @RudyHavenstein, the White Moose.

Which begs the question looking ahead the next seven years. Stocks are still at all-time highs (and very expensive according to all sorts of measures). Rates are still near all time lows. Central Banks still have a bunch of shenanigans to unwind and undo. It's only natural to worry about all of these as kindling for an unsettling market crisis period. But we need to at least consider (again) that we should be worried (if we can say that about upside) about another White Moose as much as about a Black Swan. They are perhaps equally as rare.

Disclaimer

The performance data displayed herein is compiled from various sources, including BarclayHedge, RCM's own estimates of performance based on account managed by advisors on its books, and reports directly from the advisors. These performance figures should not be relied on independent of the individual advisor's disclosure document, which has important information regarding the method of calculation used, whether or not the performance includes proprietary results, and other important footnotes on the advisor's track record.

Benchmark index performance is for the constituents of that index only, and does not represent the entire universe of possible investments within that asset class. And further, that there can be limitations and biases to indices such as survivorship, self reporting, and instant history.

Managed futures accounts can subject to substantial charges for management and advisory fees. The numbers within this website include all such fees, but it may be necessary for those accounts that are subject to these charges to make substantial trading profits in the future to avoid depletion or exhaustion of their assets.

Investors interested in investing with a managed futures program (excepting those programs which are offered exclusively to qualified eligible persons as that term is defined by CFTC regulation 4.7) will be required to receive and sign off on a disclosure document in compliance with certain CFT rules The disclosure documents contains a complete description of the principal risk factors and each fee to be charged to your account by the CTA, as well as the composite performance of accounts under the CTA's management over at least the most recent five years. Investor interested in investing in any of the programs on this website are urged to carefully read these disclosure documents, including, but not limited to the performance information, before investing in any such programs.

Those investors who are qualified eligible persons as that term is defined by CFTC regulation 4.7 and interested in investing in a program exempt from having to provide a disclosure document and considered by the regulations to be sophisticated enough to understand the risks and be able to interpret the accuracy and completeness of any performance information on their own.

RCM receives a portion of the commodity brokerage commissions you pay in connection with your futures trading and/or a portion of the interest income (if any) earned on an account's assets. The listed manager may also pay RCM a portion of the fees they receive from accounts introduced to them by RCM.

See the full terms of use and risk disclaimer here.