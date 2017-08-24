China Distance Education Holdings' (DL) CEO Zhengdong Zhu on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 24, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Zhengdong Zhu – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Marostica – Co-Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Charles Sunnucks – Jupiter

Operator

Unidentified Company Representative

Good evening and thank you for standing by for the China Distance Education Holdings Limited third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. On today’s call are Mr. Zhengdong Zhu, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Mark Marostica, co-CFO. During management’s prepared remarks, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Following management’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we start, we remind listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the Safe Harbor provisions for the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The outlook for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2017, oral statements from management on this call, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, in particular the anticipated benefits of the strategic growth initiatives, including mobile related products, bundling accounting practical skills training and employment guidance services, offering bookkeeping services, tax advisory services and tax planning to corporate clients, as well as acquisitions and strategic investments, such as the acquisition of 40% equity interest in Beijing Ruida among other things may contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding this and other risks is included in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and in other documents of the Company as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. A summarized presentation, which we will refer to during the course of the call can be downloaded from the company's IR website. In addition, a webcast of this conference call is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.cdeledu.com.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Zhu. Mr. Zhu, please go ahead.

Zhengdong Zhu

[Foreign Language]

Thank you everyone for joining our third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. Our operating results were distributed earlier via Internet wired services and are also posted on our website where a slide presentation is available as well.

[Foreign Language]

If you will now please refer to the slide deck, I’ll begin on Slide 4, with an overview of our financial results.

[Foreign Language]

We’re pleased to report third quarter net revenue up $35.4 million up 15.1% year-over-year, ahead of our 0% to 5% year-over-year guidance, better than expected revenue from books and reference materials was the primary driver of our third quarter revenue outperformance relative to our guidance. Cash receipts from online course registration increased 4.5 % year-over-year in the third quarter.

[Foreign Language]

And as we previously guided, the company returned to profitability in the third fiscal quarter, despite the heavy impact to our bottom line of the non-cash foreign currency exchange losses, which Mark will discuss in more detail later in the call.

[Foreign Language]

During the third quarter, we continue to focus on key strategies aimed at driving incremental growth. As China’s education market evolve, particularly with shifting market conditions and opportunities together with changes to regulatory requirements we have demonstrated and ability to adapt accordingly, leveraging our existing infrastructure, our industry leading brand and our core strength, while simultaneously broadening our offerings with the addition of complimentary services to our core online education verticals.

[Foreign Language]

With regard to the accounting certificate examination which remains suspended, some provinces have indicated that they expect the accounting certificate exam will be cancelled. And in consent with the cancellation of accounting certificate exam, the educational requirements persist for the elementary accounting professional qualification exam or APQE we will be eased.

[Foreign Language]

After the suspension of the accounting certificate examination, we put more effort into promoting our elementary level APQE courses to students seeking their career in accounting and we’re pleased to report our cash receipts from the online elementary APQE courses more than doubled year-over-year in the third quarter. In addition our recently introduced accounting practical skills training and employment guidance services bundles have become quite popular among students, generating incremental cash receipts from training courses of $1.7 million in the third quarter.

[Foreign Language]

To further extend our footprint in the accounting area, we have been aiming to create an accounting ecosystem by broadening our offering to corporate clients, while simultaneously providing college students with highly sought after real world accounting learning opportunities. Through this program, our corporate clients benefit from a well trained and supervised cadre on accounting professionals, while our students are afforded opportunities to sharpen their accounting skills, as they prepare for their accounting careers. In addition, our bookkeeping service is a nice complement to our existing tax advisory and training business.

[Foreign Language]

Strategic investments and M&A are also an increasingly important part of our growth strategy. Last month, we announced our plan to acquire 40% equity stake in Beijing Ruida Chengtai Education Technology Company Limited, a leading provider of examination preparation services for participants in China’s national judicial examination for RMB192 million or $28.3 million. We have an option to further increase, our equity interest in Beijing Ruida up to 60% before April 2019, under certain pre-agreed conditions.

This all cash transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Our strategic investment in Beijing Ruida is a prime example of our strategy to augment our current capabilities by building our existing education verticals, and also adds well regarded national judicial examination preparation provider to our portfolio of education services.

To gain synergies for the Beijing Ruida investment, we intend to apply our core competency of creating industry leading online education platforms to Beijing Ruida’s fast growing national judicial examination preparation business, with the goal of maximizing our foothold in the legal examination education industry.

[Foreign Language]

I would now like to provide a few more highlights of our third fiscal quarter.

[Foreign Language]

Our total course enrollments for the third quarter decreased by 31.1% year-over-year to 659,000, primarily due to the impact of the suspension of the Accounting Certificate examination and the downstream effect of this examination’s suspension on Accounting Continuing Education or ACE enrollment. The enrollments of our healthcare and engineering and construction verticals also declined year-over-year in the third quarter. Excluding Accounting Continuing Education and Accounting Certificate course enrollments, our online accounting course enrollments in the third quarter were up 22.6% year-over-year.

[Foreign Language]

Our online accounting course registration cash receipts in aggregate in the third quarter were up 28.8% year-over-year, due to the rapid student uptick of accounting practical skills training and employment guidance services bundles, introduced earlier this fiscal year. Together with strong enrollment growth from our core accounting test preparation courses.

[Foreign Language]

We continue to explore growth opportunities, aimed at expanding our course portfolio into other verticals, such as our K-12 feature continuing education initiative, which now has signed agreements with 15 jurisdictions up from 11 jurisdictions in our first quarter of fiscal 2017.

[Foreign Language]

Our social media marketing efforts are also taking shape with key placements on highly trafficked social media platforms. For example, our live streaming of certain accounting courses has attracted a growing audience of students, which helps elevate our brand, showcase our lectures and drive course enrollments.

[Foreign Language]

In addition, we continue to grow our business on the mobile front. With the proliferation of mobile devices, our students are becoming more and more accustomed to gaining access to information via mobile platforms. As of June 30, 2017, we offered 63 mobile apps and recorded cumulative downloads of 22.7 million up from over 19.9 million as of the end of March 31, 2017. In the third quarter, daily traffic to our mobile website continued to increase with daily active users in our accounting and healthcare verticals increasing 17.1% and 10.5% year-over-year respectively.

[Foreign Language]

Our college cooperation program continues to progress. There are currently 417 participating colleges nationwide up from 399 in the prior period. Our practical accounting skills training offering is making headway and our internship placement programs are beginning to gain traction. And we expect continued adoption of these offerings in the quarters and years ahead.

[Foreign Language]

This concludes my update on our business operations and strategy. I will now turn the call over to Mark to walk through our key operating metrics and financials.

Mark Marostica

Thank you, Mr. Zhu. First, I’ll provide a few financial highlights for our third quarter, followed by a discussion of our quarterly operating and financial metrics. We posted healthy topline growth in the third quarter of 15.1% year-over-year, ahead of our 0% to 5% year-over-year guidance and returned to profitability as anticipated. Our third quarter revenue outperformance was primarily due to the significant growth of revenue from books and reference materials, which more than doubled year-over-year.

Before I discuss our key operating metrics, I would like to amplify Zhu’s comments on the strength of our accounting vertical, despite the suspension of the accounting certificate exam. Our accounting cash receipts fiscal year to date through last week are up 24% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, which is very strong considering the suspension of the accounting certificate exam. Even better, excluding cash receipts from the account the certificate exam, our accounting cash receipts fiscal year to date through last week are up 34% year-over-year.

Furthermore, if we exclude both cash receipts from the accounting certificate exam and from accounting continuing education, our accounting cash receipts fiscal year to date through last week are up 45% year-over-year, indicating very strong fundamentals of our core business despite the government policy headwinds.

Now let me summarize some of our key operating metrics on Slide 6 and 7. In the third quarter, enrollments in our online accounting test preparation courses were up 3% year-over-year, driven primarily by 25% and 21.6% year-over-year enrollment growth in APQE and CPA courses respectively, partially offset by a decrease in other accounting course enrollments. The decrease in other accounting course enrollment was primarily due to the suspension of the accounting certificate exam.

Enrollments in our accounting continuing education courses declined 53.3% year-over-year in the third quarter, primarily due to a downstream effect of the suspension of the accounting certificate examination.

The ASP increases for CPA and APQE courses were primarily due to product mix. For other accounting courses, the ASP increase was primarily due to enrollments from relatively higher ASP practical accounting training and employment services bundles and a decrease in enrollments of relatively lower ASP accounting certificate courses. Enrollment in online healthcare test preparation courses in the third quarter decreased by 35.7% year-over-year, while healthcare test preparation enrollments in the nine-month period ending June 30, 2017 were down 6.8% year-over-year, mainly due to a decline in license promises of course enrollments. ASPs for our healthcare test preparation courses were relatively flat year-over-year.

Enrollments in our online engineering and construction test preparation courses decreased by 9.4% year-over-year. Enrollments in our E&C continuing education courses were down 15.6% year-over-year due to seasonality. The ASP increases for E&C test preparation and continuing education courses were mainly due to an increase in overall ASPs for these courses.

Let’s turn to Slide 10 to look at some of our financial metrics. To be mindful of the length of our earnings call, I’ll focus on key financial highlights and encourage listeners to refer to our earnings press release for further details.

Before I get started, I would like to note that further depreciation of the renminbi against the U.S. dollar continued to impact our results in the third quarter. The average exchange rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was 6.8586 compared with 6.5311 in the prior year period, representing renminbi depreciation against U.S. dollar up 5%.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 54.3% in the third quarter fiscal 2017, compared with 57.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. This decrease was primarily due to expenses associated with Xiamen NetinNet, as well as increased cost of books and reference materials, primarily attributable to the significant increase in revenue for books and reference materials as previously noted, which carries relatively lower gross margins than our online education services segment.

Non-GAAP selling expenses increased by 35.5% to $10.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 from $7.7 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by increased advertising and promotional expenses, together with expenses associated with Xiamen NetinNet.

Importantly, the magnitude of the year-over-year increase in non-GAAP selling expenses was exacerbated by a low base in the third quarter of fiscal 2016 in which non-GAAP selling expenses were down 7.1% year-over-year due to heightened sales and marketing activity in the first quarter fiscal 2016. I look at the growth of non-GAAP selling expenses excluding NetinNet in the third quarter of both fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016 further underscores this point, excluding Xiamen NetinNet non-GAAP selling expenses were up 33.8% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2017, yet declined 13.6% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased 5.2% to $3.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 from $3.6 million in the prior year period. This increase was mainly due to expenses associated with Xiamen NetinNet, and the provision for doubtful debts. This increase was partially offset by decreased professional fees.

As a result of the foregoing, the non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was 14.6% compared with 21.1% in the prior-year period. However, excluding operating results from Xiamen NetinNet, the third quarter fiscal 2017 non-GAAP operating margin was 18.8%, compared with 23.3% in the prior year period, and our third quarter adjusted non-GAAP operating income excluding Xiamen NetinNet was down 7.1% year-over-year.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we recorded a foreign currency exchange loss of $1.2 million, mainly related to loans from our PRC subsidiaries. Due to the appreciation of that renminbi against the U.S. dollar from March 31, 2017 to June 30, 2017, we recorded a foreign currency exchange gain of $2.8 million in the prior year period.

Income tax expanse was $747,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with income tax expense of $1.8 million in the prior year period, mainly due to a decrease in taxable income. Net income was $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with $7.4 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was $3.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with $7.9 million in the prior year period.

Now let’s turn to Slide 11 to review our cash flow. Net operating cash inflow decreased by 11.6% to $7.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 from $8.8 million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2017 increased by 7.8% to $107.4 million from $99.6 million as of March 31, 2017, mainly due to cash flow of $7.8 million generated from operating activities in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. This increase was partially offset by deposit payments of $1.7 million for certain investments and capital expenditures of $700,000.

This completes my financial overview. Now, I will return the call to Mr. Zhu, for concluding remarks, as well as financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017. Mr. Zhu, please?

Zhengdong Zhu

Thank you, Mark.

[Foreign Language]

We have earned our leadership position in China’s professional education market by our commitment to delivering high quality, best of breed courseware and education services to our students throughout their lifelong learning journey. It is through this enduring commitment that we have been able to demonstrate an ability to both capitalize on our growth opportunities and effectively adapt to the shifts in education market dynamics and regulatory changes.

[Foreign Language]

One of the benefits of our long tenure in China’s education industry is that we are accustomed to such market changes. We know how to adapt and we know how to thrive. Our business remains resilient. Because we are nimble and because we are actively taking measures to leverage our leading market position and industry know-how to ensure our future growth.

In particular, we are excited about our strategy to create a lifelong comprehensive ecosystem serving the learning needs of individuals with exam preparation services, continuing education, practical skills training and employment services, as well as broadening our value added services to corporate clients to include professional services and practical skills training among others.

[Foreign Language]

And as we continue to enhance our offerings in our established verticals, such as accounting, healthcare and engineering construction, we also had a pension for making prudent strategic investments and selecting acquisitions in areas which compliment our business, such as our investment in Beijing Ruida.

[Foreign Language]

Turning to guidance, we expect to generate total net revenues in the range of $40.2 million to $42.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 5% to 10%.

[Foreign Language]

For the fiscal year 2017, we expect to generate total net revenues in the range of $129.4 million to $131.3 million representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10.1% to 11.7%.

[Foreign Language]

This concludes my prepared remarks. Thank you for your time. Operator, we’re now happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Charles Sunnucks of Jupiter. Please ask.

Charles Sunnucks

Hi, Mark and Mr. Zhu. I have two questions. My first one was just on margin. Either kind of the next quarter and then into next year, what do you think the reasonable expectation to have in this respect, particularly in Q4 for memory, I think, Xiamen NetinNet a fair amount of the profitability was historically in that quarter. So what that looks like year-on-year, I suppose is less certain. So you could shed some light on that that would be really helpful.

Mark Marostica

Yes, thank you, Charles for joining the call and your questions. Regarding margins next quarter, we anticipate, you’ll likely see, some pressure on margins in the fourth quarter, tide to some of the same reasons we’ve been seeing margins pressure recently. Namely, of course, Xiamen NetinNet as you aptly described as it is seasonally weak time period. So it will, of course, pressure margins.

Also, as can be seen, we have been investing incrementally in new business initiatives, which we anticipate will drive future growth for the business in the quarters and years to come, although, near term that is putting some pressure on margins as well. And then thirdly, as noted, revenue growth for the fourth quarter is, of course, less than what we’ve seen in prior periods of strong revenue growth. Hence, carrying fixed cost into the fourth quarter and lower revenue growth certainly as a result of putting pressure on margins as well.

Having said this, as we look to next year, although, I’m not giving official margin guidance or revenue guidance for next year at this point, but as we look to next year, generally speaking, we would look to moderate the spending levels that we’ve been putting forward on selling and marketing compared to this year for sure. And because of that, that should help alleviate some of the margin pressure. We will update you further on our forward outlook for fiscal 2018 on our next call. I think you said you had another question, Charles?

Charles Sunnucks

Yes. Thanks again. Just on that actually, if we look at the business Xiamen NetinNet, can you disclose what’s the kind of core business margin is?

Mark Marostica

Sure. Sure. It was…

Charles Sunnucks

But we skip out…

Mark Marostica

Yes. So for the third quarter, Xiamen NetinNet, one second here, our non-GAAP operating margin was 18.8%.

Charles Sunnucks

Okay. And on a given seasonality when…

Mark Marostica

Charles, one thing that you may not have heard, but our non-GAAP operating margin all-in, including Xiamen NetinNet for the third quarter, was 14.6%. So you can see the differential there.

Charles Sunnucks

Okay. What was the – [indiscernible] the dollar amount that of cost associated with Xiamen NetinNet during the quarter? Can you give a bit more detail exactly what these expenses for?

Mark Marostica

So Xiamen NetinNet generated about $1.2 million of revenue in the quarter. If you look at the expenses of Xiamen NetinNet incurs, selling expenses in the quarter as it prepares for an upcoming busy season that looks to the back part of this calendar year. Also, staffing headcount cost, Xiamen NetinNet has about 240 staff. So salaries, of course our big expense for Xiamen NetinNet. I’d say, those are two of the more prominent expense items for the company.

Charles Sunnucks

Okay. Since it looks like coming off your books, what we should probably actually find out that year-on-year margin will be down, but sequentially quarter-on-quarter, there should be further improvement actually because you are going to have that absolute costs, presuming that first say?

Mark Marostica

So just to clarify your question Charles, you’re asking whether…

Charles Sunnucks

Yes. So when you say margin will remain pressure, you’re talking about year-over-year, but actually quarter-on-quarter, there should be some improvement if there is kind of – presuming that there is one-off costs associated with Xiamen NetinNet.

Mark Marostica

Yes, I think, I think you clearly are right on. Our fourth quarter tends to be margin rich just because of the seasonality of our business. So I would agree with your point.

Charles Sunnucks

Okay. And just my second question. So there’s clearly been a lot of pressure on the share price. I just want to try and understand what is your and what is Mr. Zhu’s view in terms of timing that’s around management change, capital management discipline anything that you yourself can do to change that – to change the perception of the company.

Mark Marostica

Well I think the pressure on the stock over the last several quarter’s is very much tied to elongated period of time of growth rate – either growth rate decline as in the second quarter or lower growth as in past periods. So I think the recipe for recovery in our multiple and in our performance overall, the two go hand-in-hand, is an improvement in growth prospects. So this is something we do control. And Zhu’s as commented on this in his prepared remarks, look at what we’ve done in accounting in this quarter with respect to practical accounting skills training and accounting services – excuse me, and job services bundles. Clearly, we’re seeing some nice uptick there.

And also the acceleration in growth for our elementary level APQE courses in the third quarter is very impressive. Clearly, we are able to take control of the situation and to act proactively here and drive growth at a very respectable, a very impressive and high-level. As I mentioned in my remarks, clearly, cash receipts and accounting up 45% year-to-date through last week, it’s pretty impressive. I don’t think we’ve had that kind of growth since fiscal 2011, actually. So for a – albeit 17 year-old vertical, I think that’s pretty impressive. So growth initiatives that we implement proactively in accounting, like what I described, are the key, I think, to get in the company back on growth track. And then, good things will happen.

Charles Sunnucks

Okay. And just on capital management, is there any change or updates what you’ve disclosed regarding a possible dividend share back, what was your – kind of what’s your view on that?

Mark Marostica

Yes. I think one of the things that shareholders and analysts must realize is most of our cash – almost all of our caches is in the Mainland, so onshore. And as such, given the regulations from safe, it has become more restrictive in converting cash for offshore purposes. So that is one thing to consider. Now our board, of course, will consider the very points you made and weigh them relative to the point I just made about safe. But that’s the reality that we’re in.

The other thing I would add, as you probably heard this throughout this earnings call as a general theme, we are focusing the business on generating incremental revenue growth, which means that we’re focusing on growth initiatives that help us return to a more positive sustainable growth trajectory.

And so this is the focus of our company from Zhu and all the way down to our people on the front line, we are focused on driving growth in the future. Granted that requires investments in the near term, and we understand that and that clearly puts pressure on near-term margin. But our goal is from a long-term perspective, to drive growth and shareholder value. So that’s where our focus is as we sit here today.

Charles Sunnucks

Okay. If I might add. Just one very last question for me. There’s clearly been a lot of activity in the online education space in China in terms of kind of the smaller businesses is not necessarily new space kind of a – the large company Tencent and Alibaba kind of in the space making acquisitions. I mean, it’s hard to believe that in five years time, do you think China Distance will continue to kind of operate by itself? Or do you think may be something with something like Tencent or Alibaba is being on that ecosystem being part of that. Is that something that you are anybody in the management is considering we’re looking at or being approached about anything you can disclose?

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Zhengdong Zhu

[Foreign Language]

It’s a very big question. But what I can say is in the foreseeable future, we’ll continue to be very committed to the learning lifelong and comprehensive online learning ecosystem.

[Foreign Language]

We will primarily focus on growing independently, and then growing in what we believe as if – along there, what we believe the right strategy for the company. At the same time, we do not rule out the possibility of working with leaders, companies with unique values to offer to us and companies that will offer complementary, supplementary value to us.

[Foreign Language]

In the past, our target customers are individual, but we’re expanding it to companies and enterprises. In the past, we focused on educational products IE online test-prep courses or et cetera like but course focused, but going forward with want to expand that to courses and services. So in another word, over the time, we aim to target different industries as well as different customers of all kind clients and customer base to offer a comprehensive suite of courses to that.

[Foreign Language]

Our core strength is we have trained and developed a lot of – a huge volume professional talent in different industries further servicing them and providing more value-added courses and services will be a huge growth and opportunity.

[Foreign Language]

The more complete and comprehensive of our lifelong learning system and ecosystem, the more growth opportunities we’ll generate along the way.

[Foreign Language]

As the China’s economy continues to grow and the demand for technology and talent continue to increase, we believe, we’ll have a great future.

[Foreign Language]

Thank you.

Charles Sunnucks

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] As there are no further questions, I’d like to turn the call back to management for closing remarks.

Mark Marostica

Thank you, operator. During the remainder of August and in September, members of the company’s management team will be meeting with investors and attending investor conferences in Asia, the UK and the U.S. Please watch for coming press releases for detailed city and date information as well as appropriate contact channels. On behalf of the management team, we thank you for joining us today and we look forward to updating you on our progress.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now all disconnect.

