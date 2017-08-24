Guess: This Rally Has Legs

Welcome to the party. Guess (GES) stock is soaring on Thursday, August 24th, after the company reported blowout second quarter results. GES joins a line of mall retailers who have soared on earnings. Rallying with GES stock on Thursday is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), and those rallies follow huge rallies from Express (EXPR) earlier this week and Urban Outfitters (URBN) last week. Overall, sentiment in the mall retail sector is bouncing. As this sentiment bounces, valuations will normalize, and a natural winner will be GES stock.

Recent results from GES, ANF, URBN, EXPR, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Tilly's (TLYS), and Zumiez (ZUMZ) imply that these guys aren't dinosaurs after all. They are dynamic retailers successfully adapting to the rapidly changing retail landscape by optimizing real estate, optimizing cost structure, and building out an omni-channel presence. These changes are clearly working, and operations are stabilizing across the board.

At GES, operations are doing more than just stabilizing. They are growing. Revenues were up 5% in the quarter, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth. For the full-year, management is targeting 6% to 7.5% revenue growth, and that is pretty robust considering growth rates elsewhere in retail are normally negative (representative of the shrinking brick-and-mortar piece of the retail pie).

Gross margins expanded 40 basis points and operating margins expanded 120 basis points in the quarter. Operating margins are expected to expand about 40 basis points this year. Again, that is pretty impressive considering margin degradation is also a theme throughout retail these days. In fact, with strong sales growth, GES is on track to get operating margins back to the 5%-plus range.

All in all, teen retail is bouncing, and GES is the leader of this pack. With positive comps, gross margin expansion, operating margin expansion, and robust earnings growth, GES is a "top dog" in retail. But the valuation reflects this leadership position. At 5.5x trailing EBITDA, GES isn't quite as beaten up as other mall retailers.

But GES deserves that rich valuation. Earnings next year are expected to be $0.56, and that represents 27% year-over-year growth. Considering the GES growth trajectory, we think it's likely that GES gets earnings to at least $0.65 the following the year. That would imply 22% earnings growth per year over the next 2 years.

No one else in the aforementioned group can challenge that growth rate. Per Yahoo Finance, the 2-year forward earnings CAGRs in the rest of the teen retail group range from -19% to +12%.

Thus, when considering earnings growth trajectories, GES looks pretty cheap at 5.5x trailing EBITDA. We think GES will naturally be a winner over the next several months due to its leadership position in a resurgent sector in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLYS, EXPR, AEO, ANF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.