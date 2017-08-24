Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (August 28-September 1st)

Introduction
As a dividend growth investor I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).
This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.
What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.
I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday 8/28/2017, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday 8/25/2017. That is the last day to capture the dividend.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).
The List
Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Weyco Group, Inc.
|(WEYS)
|36
|3.16
|8/28/2017
|Champion
|QUALCOMM Incorporated
|(QCOM)
|15
|4.06
|8/28/2017
|Contender
|RLJ Lodging Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value
|(RLJ)
|6
|6.71
|8/28/2017
|*****
|Challenger
|Dover Corporation
|(DOV)
|61
|2.08
|8/29/2017
|6.82%
|King
|Stepan Company
|(SCL)
|49
|1.06
|8/29/2017
|Champion
|Tennant Company
|(TNC)
|45
|1.38
|8/29/2017
|Champion
|RLI Corp.
|(RLI)
|42
|1.55
|8/29/2017
|Champion
|Meredith Corporation
|(MDP)
|24
|3.82
|8/29/2017
|Contender
|Badger Meter, Inc.
|(BMI)
|24
|1.03
|8/29/2017
|13.04%
|Contender
|Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|(CFR)
|24
|2.68
|8/29/2017
|Contender
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|19
|1.42
|8/29/2017
|Contender
|Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
|(MXIM)
|16
|2.95
|8/29/2017
|9.09%
|Contender
|Avista Corporation
|(AVA)
|15
|2.76
|8/29/2017
|Contender
|CSX Corporation
|(CSX)
|13
|1.64
|8/29/2017
|Contender
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units
|(BIP)
|10
|3.96
|8/29/2017
|Contender
|Union Pacific Corporation
|(UNP)
|10
|2.3
|8/29/2017
|Contender
|Hubbell Inc
|(HUBB)
|9
|2.55
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Home Depot, Inc. (The)
|(HD)
|8
|2.39
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|(CLDT)
|7
|6.68
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Lear Corporation
|(LEA)
|7
|1.37
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Stag Industrial, Inc.
|(STAG)
|7
|4.96
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|EPR Properties
|(EPR)
|7
|5.99
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New
|(SIX)
|7
|4.9
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Allstate Corporation (The)
|(ALL)
|7
|1.59
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)
|(EL)
|7
|1.3
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Kingstone Companies, Inc
|(KINS)
|7
|2.14
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Xylem Inc. Common Stock New
|(XYL)
|7
|1.2
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|SunTrust Banks, Inc.
|(STI)
|7
|1.85
|8/29/2017
|53.85%
|Challenger
|Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc - Class A Common Stock
|(SNI)
|7
|1.4
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Corning Incorporated
|(GLW)
|7
|2.18
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)
|(GS)
|7
|1.35
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|United Bancshares, Inc.
|(UBOH)
|6
|2.2
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|(BAM)
|6
|1.43
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Aircastle Limited
|(AYR)
|6
|4.76
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Central Pacific Financial Corp New
|(CPF)
|5
|2.46
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Power Integrations, Inc.
|(POWI)
|5
|0.8
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Tesoro Corporation
|(TSO)
|5
|2.21
|8/29/2017
|7.27%
|Challenger
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|(OPOF)
|5
|1.42
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
|(BPY)
|5
|5.01
|8/29/2017
|Challenger
|Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|(SWK)
|50
|1.69
|8/30/2017
|8.62%
|King
|Connecticut Water Service, Inc.
|(CTWS)
|48
|2.15
|8/30/2017
|Champion
|Pepsico, Inc.
|(PEP)
|45
|2.57
|8/30/2017
|Champion
|McDonalds Corporation"
|(MCD)
|41
|2.37
|8/30/2017
|Champion
|MGE Energy Inc.
|(MGEE)
|41
|1.9
|8/30/2017
|4.88%
|Champion
|NACCO Industries, Inc.
|(NC)
|32
|1.47
|8/30/2017
|Champion
|Realty Income Corporation
|(O)
|24
|4.35
|8/30/2017
|Contender
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|(AROW)
|23
|3.13
|8/30/2017
|Contender
|Polaris Industries Inc.
|(PII)
|22
|2.53
|8/30/2017
|Contender
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|(CHRW)
|19
|2.68
|8/30/2017
|Contender
|Flowers Foods, Inc.
|(FLO)
|16
|3.78
|8/30/2017
|Contender
|Dominion Energy, Inc.
|(D)
|14
|3.81
|8/30/2017
|Contender
|Silgan Holdings Inc.
|(SLGN)
|14
|1.2
|8/30/2017
|Contender
|Compass Minerals Intl Inc
|(CMP)
|14
|4.33
|8/30/2017
|Contender
|Lockheed Martin Corporation
|(LMT)
|14
|2.4
|8/30/2017
|Contender
|Westlake Chemical Corporation
|(WLK)
|13
|1.05
|8/30/2017
|9.95%
|Contender
|Kellogg Company
|(K)
|13
|2.98
|8/30/2017
|3.85%
|Contender
|McKesson Corporation
|(MCK)
|10
|0.76
|8/30/2017
|21.43%
|Contender
|Principal Financial Group Inc
|(PFG)
|9
|2.92
|8/30/2017
|2.17%
|Challenger
|Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|(ASH)
|8
|1.46
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|CBOE Holdings, Inc.
|(CBOE)
|8
|1.02
|8/30/2017
|8.00%
|Challenger
|Cohen & Steers Inc
|(CNS)
|8
|2.9
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|(GPI)
|8
|1.76
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Wendys Company (The)"
|(WEN)
|8
|1.86
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Magna International, Inc.
|(MGA)
|7
|2.32
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)
|(HIG)
|7
|1.67
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Emclaire Financial Corp
|(EMCF)
|7
|3.79
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|(MOFG)
|7
|2
|8/30/2017
|3.03%
|Challenger
|Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|(AJG)
|7
|2.68
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each representing one Ordinary Share)
|(IHG)
|7
|1.93
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Herman Miller, Inc.
|(MLHR)
|6
|2.05
|8/30/2017
|5.88%
|Challenger
|First Merchants Corporation
|(FRME)
|6
|1.84
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Chemical Financial Corporation
|(CHFC)
|6
|2.39
|8/30/2017
|3.70%
|Challenger
|Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Class A
|(HY)
|6
|1.77
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|MainSource Financial Group, Inc.
|(MSFG)
|6
|2.06
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Northern Trust Corporation
|(NTRS)
|6
|1.7
|8/30/2017
|10.53%
|Challenger
|Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(SBGI)
|6
|2.45
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Tyson Foods, Inc.
|(TSN)
|6
|1.39
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Open Text Corporation - Common Shares
|(OTEX)
|5
|1.65
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Old National Bancorp
|(ONB)
|5
|3.18
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Associated Banc-Corp
|(ASB)
|5
|2.19
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.
|(AGII)
|5
|1.79
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)
|(IPG)
|5
|3.68
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|United Fire Group, Inc
|(UFCS)
|5
|2.62
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Class A
|(WTS)
|5
|1.22
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Exponent, Inc.
|(EXPO)
|5
|1.3
|8/30/2017
|Challenger
|Cass Information Systems, Inc
|(CASS)
|15
|1.5
|8/31/2017
|Contender
|Nike, Inc.
|(NKE)
|15
|1.34
|8/31/2017
|Contender
|BlackRock, Inc.
|(BLK)
|8
|2.39
|8/31/2017
|Challenger
|Pope Resources - Limited Partnership
|(POPE)
|6
|3.97
|8/31/2017
|Challenger
|Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|(PEBK)
|5
|1.61
|8/31/2017
|Challenger
|Kohls Corporation"
|(KSS)
|7
|5.75
|9/1/2017
|Challenger
|Schlumberger N.V.
|(SLB)
|6
|3.17
|9/1/2017
|Challenger
|Forrester Research, Inc.
|(FORR)
|6
|1.87
|9/1/2017
|Challenger
|Cedar Fair, L.P.
|(FUN)
|6
|5.15
|9/1/2017
|Challenger
|CSG Systems International, Inc.
|(CSGS)
|5
|2.07
|9/1/2017
|Challenger
|Avnet, Inc.
|(AVT)
|5
|1.96
|9/1/2017
|Challenger
Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
- Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
- Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
- Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
- Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
- Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
Dover Corporation, a Dividend King and tied for second with the longest dividend streak (61 years) is increasing their payment with this payment.
Stanley, Black & Decker, another Dividend King is raising with this payment as well.
***** I don't follow RLJ so I'll leave it up to those that own it the impact of the upcoming payment. There is a proposed merger and that may change the amount that is paid. My understanding is they are paying the $0.22 amount and will follow up with the $0.11 payment so even though the amount is lower this time around it's not a dividend cut.
IHG pays a fairly variable rate so there is no percent change listed.
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.
