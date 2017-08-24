Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (August 28-September 1st)

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday 8/28/2017, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday 8/25/2017. That is the last day to capture the dividend.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) 36 3.16 8/28/2017 Champion QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 15 4.06 8/28/2017 Contender RLJ Lodging Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value (RLJ) 6 6.71 8/28/2017 ***** Challenger Dover Corporation (DOV) 61 2.08 8/29/2017 6.82% King Stepan Company (SCL) 49 1.06 8/29/2017 Champion Tennant Company (TNC) 45 1.38 8/29/2017 Champion RLI Corp. (RLI) 42 1.55 8/29/2017 Champion Meredith Corporation (MDP) 24 3.82 8/29/2017 Contender Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 24 1.03 8/29/2017 13.04% Contender Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 24 2.68 8/29/2017 Contender FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 19 1.42 8/29/2017 Contender Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) 16 2.95 8/29/2017 9.09% Contender Avista Corporation (AVA) 15 2.76 8/29/2017 Contender CSX Corporation (CSX) 13 1.64 8/29/2017 Contender Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units (BIP) 10 3.96 8/29/2017 Contender Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 10 2.3 8/29/2017 Contender Hubbell Inc (HUBB) 9 2.55 8/29/2017 Challenger Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) 8 2.39 8/29/2017 Challenger Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CLDT) 7 6.68 8/29/2017 Challenger Lear Corporation (LEA) 7 1.37 8/29/2017 Challenger Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7 4.96 8/29/2017 Challenger EPR Properties (EPR) 7 5.99 8/29/2017 Challenger Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) 7 4.9 8/29/2017 Challenger Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) 7 1.59 8/29/2017 Challenger Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) 7 1.3 8/29/2017 Challenger Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) 7 2.14 8/29/2017 Challenger Xylem Inc. Common Stock New (XYL) 7 1.2 8/29/2017 Challenger SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) 7 1.85 8/29/2017 53.85% Challenger Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc - Class A Common Stock (SNI) 7 1.4 8/29/2017 Challenger Corning Incorporated (GLW) 7 2.18 8/29/2017 Challenger Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) 7 1.35 8/29/2017 Challenger United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) 6 2.2 8/29/2017 Challenger Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6 1.43 8/29/2017 Challenger Aircastle Limited (AYR) 6 4.76 8/29/2017 Challenger Central Pacific Financial Corp New (CPF) 5 2.46 8/29/2017 Challenger Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 5 0.8 8/29/2017 Challenger Tesoro Corporation (TSO) 5 2.21 8/29/2017 7.27% Challenger Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) 5 1.42 8/29/2017 Challenger Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units (BPY) 5 5.01 8/29/2017 Challenger Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 50 1.69 8/30/2017 8.62% King Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) 48 2.15 8/30/2017 Champion Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) 45 2.57 8/30/2017 Champion McDonalds Corporation" (MCD) 41 2.37 8/30/2017 Champion MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 41 1.9 8/30/2017 4.88% Champion NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 32 1.47 8/30/2017 Champion Realty Income Corporation (O) 24 4.35 8/30/2017 Contender Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 23 3.13 8/30/2017 Contender Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) 22 2.53 8/30/2017 Contender C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 19 2.68 8/30/2017 Contender Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 16 3.78 8/30/2017 Contender Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 14 3.81 8/30/2017 Contender Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 14 1.2 8/30/2017 Contender Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) 14 4.33 8/30/2017 Contender Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 14 2.4 8/30/2017 Contender Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 13 1.05 8/30/2017 9.95% Contender Kellogg Company (K) 13 2.98 8/30/2017 3.85% Contender McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10 0.76 8/30/2017 21.43% Contender Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) 9 2.92 8/30/2017 2.17% Challenger Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 8 1.46 8/30/2017 Challenger CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE) 8 1.02 8/30/2017 8.00% Challenger Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) 8 2.9 8/30/2017 Challenger Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) 8 1.76 8/30/2017 Challenger Wendys Company (The)" (WEN) 8 1.86 8/30/2017 Challenger Magna International, Inc. (MGA) 7 2.32 8/30/2017 Challenger Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) 7 1.67 8/30/2017 Challenger Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) 7 3.79 8/30/2017 Challenger MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 7 2 8/30/2017 3.03% Challenger Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 7 2.68 8/30/2017 Challenger Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each representing one Ordinary Share) (IHG) 7 1.93 8/30/2017 Challenger Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) 6 2.05 8/30/2017 5.88% Challenger First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 6 1.84 8/30/2017 Challenger Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) 6 2.39 8/30/2017 3.70% Challenger Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Class A (HY) 6 1.77 8/30/2017 Challenger MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (MSFG) 6 2.06 8/30/2017 Challenger Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 6 1.7 8/30/2017 10.53% Challenger Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (SBGI) 6 2.45 8/30/2017 Challenger Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 6 1.39 8/30/2017 Challenger Open Text Corporation - Common Shares (OTEX) 5 1.65 8/30/2017 Challenger Old National Bancorp (ONB) 5 3.18 8/30/2017 Challenger Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 5 2.19 8/30/2017 Challenger Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) 5 1.79 8/30/2017 Challenger Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) 5 3.68 8/30/2017 Challenger United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) 5 2.62 8/30/2017 Challenger Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Class A (WTS) 5 1.22 8/30/2017 Challenger Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 5 1.3 8/30/2017 Challenger Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) 15 1.5 8/31/2017 Contender Nike, Inc. (NKE) 15 1.34 8/31/2017 Contender BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 8 2.39 8/31/2017 Challenger Pope Resources - Limited Partnership (POPE) 6 3.97 8/31/2017 Challenger Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 5 1.61 8/31/2017 Challenger Kohls Corporation" (KSS) 7 5.75 9/1/2017 Challenger Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) 6 3.17 9/1/2017 Challenger Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) 6 1.87 9/1/2017 Challenger Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) 6 5.15 9/1/2017 Challenger CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 5 2.07 9/1/2017 Challenger Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 5 1.96 9/1/2017 Challenger

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company. King: 50+ years Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years Contender: 10-24 years Challenger: 5+ years



Notes

Dover Corporation, a Dividend King and tied for second with the longest dividend streak (61 years) is increasing their payment with this payment.

Stanley, Black & Decker, another Dividend King is raising with this payment as well.

***** I don't follow RLJ so I'll leave it up to those that own it the impact of the upcoming payment. There is a proposed merger and that may change the amount that is paid. My understanding is they are paying the $0.22 amount and will follow up with the $0.11 payment so even though the amount is lower this time around it's not a dividend cut.

IHG pays a fairly variable rate so there is no percent change listed.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.