Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (August 28-September 1st)

by: Derek Getz

Summary

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday 8/28/2017, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday 8/25/2017. That is the last day to capture the dividend.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) 36 3.16 8/28/2017 Champion
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 15 4.06 8/28/2017 Contender
RLJ Lodging Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value (RLJ) 6 6.71 8/28/2017 ***** Challenger
Dover Corporation (DOV) 61 2.08 8/29/2017 6.82% King
Stepan Company (SCL) 49 1.06 8/29/2017 Champion
Tennant Company (TNC) 45 1.38 8/29/2017 Champion
RLI Corp. (RLI) 42 1.55 8/29/2017 Champion
Meredith Corporation (MDP) 24 3.82 8/29/2017 Contender
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 24 1.03 8/29/2017 13.04% Contender
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 24 2.68 8/29/2017 Contender
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 19 1.42 8/29/2017 Contender
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) 16 2.95 8/29/2017 9.09% Contender
Avista Corporation (AVA) 15 2.76 8/29/2017 Contender
CSX Corporation (CSX) 13 1.64 8/29/2017 Contender
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units (BIP) 10 3.96 8/29/2017 Contender
Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 10 2.3 8/29/2017 Contender
Hubbell Inc (HUBB) 9 2.55 8/29/2017 Challenger
Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) 8 2.39 8/29/2017 Challenger
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CLDT) 7 6.68 8/29/2017 Challenger
Lear Corporation (LEA) 7 1.37 8/29/2017 Challenger
Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7 4.96 8/29/2017 Challenger
EPR Properties (EPR) 7 5.99 8/29/2017 Challenger
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) 7 4.9 8/29/2017 Challenger
Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) 7 1.59 8/29/2017 Challenger
Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) 7 1.3 8/29/2017 Challenger
Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) 7 2.14 8/29/2017 Challenger
Xylem Inc. Common Stock New (XYL) 7 1.2 8/29/2017 Challenger
SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) 7 1.85 8/29/2017 53.85% Challenger
Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc - Class A Common Stock (SNI) 7 1.4 8/29/2017 Challenger
Corning Incorporated (GLW) 7 2.18 8/29/2017 Challenger
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) 7 1.35 8/29/2017 Challenger
United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) 6 2.2 8/29/2017 Challenger
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6 1.43 8/29/2017 Challenger
Aircastle Limited (AYR) 6 4.76 8/29/2017 Challenger
Central Pacific Financial Corp New (CPF) 5 2.46 8/29/2017 Challenger
Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 5 0.8 8/29/2017 Challenger
Tesoro Corporation (TSO) 5 2.21 8/29/2017 7.27% Challenger
Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) 5 1.42 8/29/2017 Challenger
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units (BPY) 5 5.01 8/29/2017 Challenger
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 50 1.69 8/30/2017 8.62% King
Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) 48 2.15 8/30/2017 Champion
Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) 45 2.57 8/30/2017 Champion
McDonalds Corporation" (MCD) 41 2.37 8/30/2017 Champion
MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 41 1.9 8/30/2017 4.88% Champion
NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 32 1.47 8/30/2017 Champion
Realty Income Corporation (O) 24 4.35 8/30/2017 Contender
Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 23 3.13 8/30/2017 Contender
Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) 22 2.53 8/30/2017 Contender
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 19 2.68 8/30/2017 Contender
Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 16 3.78 8/30/2017 Contender
Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 14 3.81 8/30/2017 Contender
Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 14 1.2 8/30/2017 Contender
Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) 14 4.33 8/30/2017 Contender
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 14 2.4 8/30/2017 Contender
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 13 1.05 8/30/2017 9.95% Contender
Kellogg Company (K) 13 2.98 8/30/2017 3.85% Contender
McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10 0.76 8/30/2017 21.43% Contender
Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) 9 2.92 8/30/2017 2.17% Challenger
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 8 1.46 8/30/2017 Challenger
CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE) 8 1.02 8/30/2017 8.00% Challenger
Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) 8 2.9 8/30/2017 Challenger
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) 8 1.76 8/30/2017 Challenger
Wendys Company (The)" (WEN) 8 1.86 8/30/2017 Challenger
Magna International, Inc. (MGA) 7 2.32 8/30/2017 Challenger
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) 7 1.67 8/30/2017 Challenger
Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) 7 3.79 8/30/2017 Challenger
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 7 2 8/30/2017 3.03% Challenger
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 7 2.68 8/30/2017 Challenger
Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each representing one Ordinary Share) (IHG) 7 1.93 8/30/2017 Challenger
Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) 6 2.05 8/30/2017 5.88% Challenger
First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 6 1.84 8/30/2017 Challenger
Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) 6 2.39 8/30/2017 3.70% Challenger
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Class A (HY) 6 1.77 8/30/2017 Challenger
MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (MSFG) 6 2.06 8/30/2017 Challenger
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 6 1.7 8/30/2017 10.53% Challenger
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (SBGI) 6 2.45 8/30/2017 Challenger
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 6 1.39 8/30/2017 Challenger
Open Text Corporation - Common Shares (OTEX) 5 1.65 8/30/2017 Challenger
Old National Bancorp (ONB) 5 3.18 8/30/2017 Challenger
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 5 2.19 8/30/2017 Challenger
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) 5 1.79 8/30/2017 Challenger
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) 5 3.68 8/30/2017 Challenger
United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) 5 2.62 8/30/2017 Challenger
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Class A (WTS) 5 1.22 8/30/2017 Challenger
Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 5 1.3 8/30/2017 Challenger
Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) 15 1.5 8/31/2017 Contender
Nike, Inc. (NKE) 15 1.34 8/31/2017 Contender
BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 8 2.39 8/31/2017 Challenger
Pope Resources - Limited Partnership (POPE) 6 3.97 8/31/2017 Challenger
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 5 1.61 8/31/2017 Challenger
Kohls Corporation" (KSS) 7 5.75 9/1/2017 Challenger
Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) 6 3.17 9/1/2017 Challenger
Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) 6 1.87 9/1/2017 Challenger
Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) 6 5.15 9/1/2017 Challenger
CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 5 2.07 9/1/2017 Challenger
Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 5 1.96 9/1/2017 Challenger

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

  • Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
  • Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
  • Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
  • Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
  • Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
    • King: 50+ years
    • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
    • Contender: 10-24 years
    • Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

Dover Corporation, a Dividend King and tied for second with the longest dividend streak (61 years) is increasing their payment with this payment.

Stanley, Black & Decker, another Dividend King is raising with this payment as well.

***** I don't follow RLJ so I'll leave it up to those that own it the impact of the upcoming payment. There is a proposed merger and that may change the amount that is paid. My understanding is they are paying the $0.22 amount and will follow up with the $0.11 payment so even though the amount is lower this time around it's not a dividend cut.

IHG pays a fairly variable rate so there is no percent change listed.

For those interested, you can get an email or text alert from my site, Custom Stock Alerts, when one of your stocks will go ex-dividend soon.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

