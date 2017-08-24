August 25 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending August 25, 2017. Daily data for August 19 to August 24 is estimated. Daily data for August 25 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption plus exports) totaled just over 490 bcf this week (up 1.6% w-o-w and up 4.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and actually increased from around 16% to 20% from previous week (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas has been above the nine-year norm for 26 consecutive weeks now. As we said in our previous report, national consumption has been relatively weak compared to previous year (mostly due to high comparison base), but this week, it is estimated to have increased by 2% vs comparable week in 2016.

Currently, we expect the daily average consumption rate to decline to around 58.6 bcf in the coming weeks due to seasonal factors. Conversely, natural gas exports should remain strong. We expect annual growth rate of around 25% over the next three weeks. According to our calculations, based on Marine Traffic data, at least three LNG vessels with a total dry gas capacity of almost 10.0 bcf have departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research.

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 11 consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. However, a more granular data suggests that production may have topped for now. Steadily rising production was previously the result of increased output in the Northeast region driven by new infrastructure projects. However domestic gas output has been quite erratic lately and we believe producers are much more sensitive and reactive to lower prices this year than at any time in the recent past (this is especially true for some producers in Appalachia that are facing difficulties with external financing). Therefore, we do not expect production to accelerate significantly in the nearest future. Because productivity (measured as new-well gas production per rig) already is falling (according to EIA, see this chart), rig counts must rise faster to push production higher.

Total supply of natural gas (production plus imports) averaged around 81.1 bcf per day for the week ending August 25 (up 0.3% w-o-w, and up almost 1% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach just under 75 bcf this week. The volume is some 6 bcf smaller than a week ago and as much as 35 bcf below five-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices since it is below last year’s level and is also below historical norm.

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 43 bcf. We expected an injection of 44 bcf (lower than the consensus of 45 bcf) Total storage now stands at 3,125 bcf, which is just 45 bcf (or 1.46%) above the five-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 33 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is higher than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bearish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 48 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from the five-year average should decline from 1.46% today to 0.03% on September 8. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis.

See the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have been consistently revising up our near-term storage forecast over the past 10 trading days. The total for three reports went up from 119 bcf on August 11 to 144 bcf on August 24. However, the latest projection is 2 bcf lower than the recent high of 146 bcf set on August 22. The strongest bearish revision occurred on August 18 when storage forecast for the next three weeks was revised higher by 18 bcf and predictably, the natural gas prompt month contract lost 1.23% on that today. Since then, however, the near-term storage outlook has remained mostly stable.

Source: Bluegold Research